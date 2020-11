Good luck to the President if he somehow stays on for the next four years as can see the likes of NY, CA and co giving him a big FU. There is no way they will be sending any taxes Trumps direction ...honestly there is no way Trump will be in the White House next Feb but he sure will leave the biggest mess ever for Joe to clean up. Republicans will reap the rewards in the 2022 elections, turtle head Mitch will remind us all the crisis of 2 years time was Biden's, Obama's and Hillarys fault.