« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 322312 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,798
  • The first five yards........
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13640 on: Today at 12:27:42 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:29:51 AM
Historian and author Timothy Snyder explains why this obvious coup attemps is not to be taken lightly.
https://twitter.com/TimothyDSnyder/status/1326319545427107840?s=20

I like Snyder very much and I've learned a lot from his books and lectures. There's some sound sense contained in these epigrammatic tweets too. But I wonder at his advice that Democrats should now take to the streets and celebrate victory. One thing it might do is to rile Republicans to do the same. Snyder thinks historically, which is what you always have to do when assessing political phenomena, but he slips up with this advice. One of the most disabling things to happen to the Weimar Republic (other than the obvious one that its finances were always in a mess) was that politics left the assemblies and went on to the streets. It became a matter of who could stage the biggest demonstration and which political party had the best-armed militia. That, inevitably, became a contest between the Nazis and the Communists (especially after both these two parties had combined to crush the Social Democrats in Berlin). By the time Hitler won the Reichstag it had largely ceased to count.

I think Biden and the Democrats are playing this well. They've even got Fox news on their side.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,989
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13641 on: Today at 12:36:34 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:21:58 PM
The point of the post is that people have to actively defend and protect the constitution or it doesn't really exist. Simply burying your head in the sand and saying "the constitution will deal with all this" whilst people are actively undermining it or outright defying it is (to me, an outside observer) an error.

Cersei was able to get away with tearing up that piece of paper in that scene because nobody dared oppose her. She had her hands on the levers of power at that point. She had the command of the Kingsguard, a cowed advisory council and a bribed, loyal security force in the goldcloaks. Ned assumed that normal procedures would be followed and respected, and when he realised they weren't, it was too late.

You know Game of Thrones is fictional though, right? ;D

I get the point, and obviously the constitution on its own isn't what's going to stop him, but the institutions and frameworks etc that are built on top of it.  At the moment he is operating within that framework, legal challenges etc.  If he tries to move outside that framework and seize direct control then I don't see him getting anywhere.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,411
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13642 on: Today at 12:39:49 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:36:34 PM
You know Game of Thrones is fictional though, right? ;D

I get the point, and obviously the constitution on its own isn't what's going to stop him, but the institutions and frameworks etc that are built on top of it.  At the moment he is operating within that framework, legal challenges etc.  If he tries to move outside that framework and seize direct control then I don't see him getting anywhere.

It clearly isn`t. We have our king of the north !
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,376
  • Klopptimist
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13643 on: Today at 12:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:36:34 PM
If he tries to move outside that framework and seize direct control then I don't see him getting anywhere.

Good for you. Lots of populations never saw coups getting anywhere, which is odd as they don't have a 100% failure rate.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,993
  • JFT 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13644 on: Today at 12:50:01 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:36:34 PM
You know Game of Thrones is fictional though, right? ;D

I get the point, and obviously the constitution on its own isn't what's going to stop him, but the institutions and frameworks etc that are built on top of it.  At the moment he is operating within that framework, legal challenges etc.  If he tries to move outside that framework and seize direct control then I don't see him getting anywhere.

He doesn't have to move outside the framework though. He can quite easily subvert the constitution to meet his own ends. The end game is the election being decided by the House on a one vote per state basis. That would mean that as long as the individual states voted along party lines then Trump would legally and constitutionally win a second term.

What he needs to do is to change public opinion so that the public no longer trust the result of the election. He has the AG acting as his personal lawyer, he has fired the Defence Secretary that wouldn't allow him to use the insurrection act, he is in the process of changing the head of the CIA who wouldn't give him the answers he wanted over deep state interference in 2016, he is in the process of changing the head of the pentagon.

Who exactly is going to stop him the SCOTUS.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 12:53:52 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:27:42 PM
I like Snyder very much and I've learned a lot from his books and lectures. There's some sound sense contained in these epigrammatic tweets too. But I wonder at his advice that Democrats should now take to the streets and celebrate victory. One thing it might do is to rile Republicans to do the same. Snyder thinks historically, which is what you always have to do when assessing political phenomena, but he slips up with this advice. One of the most disabling things to happen to the Weimar Republic (other than the obvious one that its finances were always in a mess) was that politics left the assemblies and went on to the streets. It became a matter of who could stage the biggest demonstration and which political party had the best-armed militia. That, inevitably, became a contest between the Nazis and the Communists (especially after both these two parties had combined to crush the Social Democrats in Berlin). By the time Hitler won the Reichstag it had largely ceased to count.

I think Biden and the Democrats are playing this well. They've even got Fox news on their side.

He isn't calling for Democrats to "take to the streets and celebrate" - he is saying leave that for *after* Biden is fully confirmed by the Senate count of the EC as the President and he takes power in Jan; what he is saying now is that instead of merely celebrating, they should be taking to the streets in (non-violent) protest against the nonsense that Trump and the GOP are pulling so that the State Leglisatures, and Courts can see that trying to fix the election by either the legislatures selecting EC voters which will go against the State's popular votes, or by the Courts corruptly deciding in enough cases to invalidate votes (possibly the entire vote in a state) to enable the EC votes to not be in line with popular votes without the State Legislature going against it directly, would be against the wishes of the people in those states, and across the USA, and could lead to very dangerous times
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:05 PM by Scottymuser »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,989
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13646 on: Today at 12:54:36 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:46:14 PM
Good for you. Lots of populations never saw coups getting anywhere, which is odd as they don't have a 100% failure rate.

OK, but to be fair you have got Cersei Lannister's takeover of Westeros in your sample data ;D

I think you're better off worrying about what Trump can get away with while operating within the constitutional framework that from outside it, as I said he's got the world's most powerful military on his side, at least one part of the legislature and the supreme court.  But maybe you're right and he's going to give all that up and bring back the Confederacy or something.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,376
  • Klopptimist
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13647 on: Today at 01:04:26 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:54:36 PM
I think you're better off worrying about what Trump can get away with while operating within the constitutional framework

You clearly don't understand what can be done under the constitutional framework, let alone have the cognitive capacity to image a world where a tyrant doesn't care much for operating within the law. If your continual response is "it can't happen because the constitution" then you can just carry on having that conversation about American Exceptionalism with yourself.

And you keep bringing up Cersei like it's the height of high fantasy to imagine an autocratic ruler seizing unwarranted power, as opposed to me finding an easy example of a gif to demonstate how much force the average piece of paper can withstand when under concerted pressure from someone who feels unchecked by law or procedure.

Are we done here?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13648 on: Today at 01:07:23 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:54:36 PM
OK, but to be fair you have got Cersei Lannister's takeover of Westeros in your sample data ;D

I think you're better off worrying about what Trump can get away with while operating within the constitutional framework that from outside it, as I said he's got the world's most powerful military on his side, at least one part of the legislature and the supreme court.  But maybe you're right and he's going to give all that up and bring back the Confederacy or something.

But he doesn't have all that "on his side" - the miltary alone, there are enough career generals etc in the military that they wouldn't just go blindly pro-Trump, which is why he is blindly scrambling around looking for enough Yes-Men to put at the top so that the top don't immediately refuse to pass on instructions to the next layer down (ditto the ordinary grunt - his approval rating by the military is at an ALL TIME LOW for a Republican president, can you really imagine the Army, say, would voluntarily agree to break the law and start shooting ordinary US citizens)

Equally, if we look at the Supreme Court - most of the judges that have already been throwing out his lawsuits in other courts were Republican appointed by Bush or him, and these suits have basically been of the sort that would barely change 100 votes in any given state - what makes you think that all of a sudden the SC justices would decide to ignore the facts, lack of evidence *any* of his cases so far have provided, etc and start en masse over turning the popular votes in at least FOUR states.

For me, the worry is at State level, how many of these 5 Swing States either will have legislatives who will attempt to send the Electors committed to Trump instead of those committed to Biden (OR do send the ones committed to Biden, and then for some reason they decide to go against their previous lifetime of voting Dem and faithlessly elect to Trump).  For reference, in most States, the Governor can veto the State Senate's wholesale selection of the electors - Nevada is controlled by Dems both levels so definitely won't, and Penn/Wisconsin have a Dem as Governor, so they should be able to overrule the EC selection.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13649 on: Today at 01:13:34 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:07:23 PM
But he doesn't have all that "on his side" - the miltary alone, there are enough career generals etc in the military that they wouldn't just go blindly pro-Trump, which is why he is blindly scrambling around looking for enough Yes-Men to put at the top so that the top don't immediately refuse to pass on instructions to the next layer down (ditto the ordinary grunt - his approval rating by the military is at an ALL TIME LOW for a Republican president, can you really imagine the Army, say, would voluntarily agree to break the law and start shooting ordinary US citizens)

Equally, if we look at the Supreme Court - most of the judges that have already been throwing out his lawsuits in other courts were Republican appointed by Bush or him, and these suits have basically been of the sort that would barely change 100 votes in any given state - what makes you think that all of a sudden the SC justices would decide to ignore the facts, lack of evidence *any* of his cases so far have provided, etc and start en masse over turning the popular votes in at least FOUR states.

For me, the worry is at State level, how many of these 5 Swing States either will have legislatives who will attempt to send the Electors committed to Trump instead of those committed to Biden (OR do send the ones committed to Biden, and then for some reason they decide to go against their previous lifetime of voting Dem and faithlessly elect to Trump).  For reference, in most States, the Governor can veto the State Senate's wholesale selection of the electors - Nevada is controlled by Dems both levels so definitely won't, and Penn/Wisconsin have a Dem as Governor, so they should be able to overrule the EC selection.
Is that how it works? am not saying I know how this works and am right but I thought each party had designated electors, if the Democrats win a state then they will send their electors who would obviously vote Biden, same with the Republicans when they win a state.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,668
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13650 on: Today at 01:16:28 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:47:31 AM
But Biden is dealing with all this perfectly. He is acting like any president elect would i.e. just getting on with it and not discussing all the background noise. The selection of his teams is evidence of that, as are his preparations generally. He is acting like a president. The president, sadly is not.

Biden is doing the only thing he can do - be presidential and calm.  He has to proceed on the assumption that there will be an ordinary hand over of power.

Whether that extends to senior Pentagon officials quietly assuring him that he has their backing, well we will just have to wait and see.  Joe seems confident, but America is in unchartered waters here.

I think the best outcome right now is that Trump is convinced that he has been cheated but won't be able to overturn the results.  "Sir you can take it to court, but you wont win because 'they' don't want you to win", Deep State etc etc. 

The man's delusion bubble has to be micromanaged because if he flies off the handle the Republican Party will have no choice but to remove him - which will make it obvious they've always known he was potentially this dangerous all along and have backed him unconditionally anyway.  After all, if he's not fit to be president now, why would he have been fit a week or two weeks ago?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:42 PM by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,989
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13651 on: Today at 01:24:02 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:13:34 PM
Is that how it works? am not saying I know how this works and am right but I thought each party had designated electors, if the Democrats win a state then they will send their electors who would obviously vote Biden, same with the Republicans when they win a state.

I think Alan posted a video a couple of pages back on those kind of lines.  The idea that the electors would go rogue is unlikely because as you say they're appointed by the campaigns, but the State legislators could in theory repeal their election laws and replace them with a new law appointing whomever they want.

I think he'd have to convince at least one Democratic governor to go along with that though.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13652 on: Today at 01:24:14 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:13:34 PM
Is that how it works? am not saying I know how this works and am right but I thought each party had designated electors, if the Democrats win a state then they will send their electors who would obviously vote Biden, same with the Republicans when they win a state.

The way it works is that prior to the election, both parties nominate a slate of people that will act as electors in the case they win the popular vote in the state.  After the State's Secretary of State has certified the election, what will then happen is that the State's Senate will propose which slate to send, and this is then rubber stamped by the Governor.  What could happen is that the Republican controlled Senate could decide they didn't agree with the certification of the vote, and send the opposing parties slate, BUT the governor could veto this. 

If enough GOP controlled States decided to just ignore the vote in their State, it could be possible that Trump could win enough EC votes to win the election, despite not winning the ec votes "fairly".  BUT counter to this is Governor's can veto which set, which I believe would force the Senate in said State to bow to the popular vote.  This bit I am hazy on, as it has literally *never* happened before.

The second thing is that even if the electors are pledged to one candidate, they can in theory vote for the other candidate (or someone COMPLETELY different, like voting for Reagan in 2016) - this would not be done at delegation level, but 1 person from, say, GA could decide they didn't like Biden enough to vote for him.  What then happens is dependent on state - some State's have a law which would immediately replace this person (and their vote) with someone who does correctly vote for their pledged candidate.  This is called "faithless electors".  This does happen, albeit in very small numbers, and almost never actually in favour of the opposite candidate, but a third party entirely.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,798
  • The first five yards........
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13653 on: Today at 01:36:04 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:53:52 PM
He isn't calling for Democrats to "take to the streets and celebrate" - he is saying leave that for *after* Biden is fully confirmed by the Senate count of the EC as the President and he takes power in Jan; what he is saying now is that instead of merely celebrating, they should be taking to the streets in (non-violent) protest against the nonsense that Trump and the GOP are pulling so that the State Leglisatures, and Courts can see that trying to fix the election by either the legislatures selecting EC voters which will go against the State's popular votes, or by the Courts corruptly deciding in enough cases to invalidate votes (possibly the entire vote in a state) to enable the EC votes to not be in line with popular votes without the State Legislature going against it directly, would be against the wishes of the people in those states, and across the USA, and could lead to very dangerous times

That's a long sentence!

You're right in your interpretation though. I misunderstood what he meant by "Dance after the wedding, not before."

However, my larger argument still stands. I don't see the advantage of Democrats taking to the streets to demonstrate right now. I can see there is an argument for doing that, but the arguments against doing that are stronger. And the historical analogies that Snyder uses - in both the tweets and his books and lectures - do not help his case. In Poland and Belarus the people were demonstrating against the State (not just the tyrant, but the police, the courts and the army too). For the Democrats in America, there is no need (at least not yet). The courts are doing their job, the army is contemptuous of Trump and the few coppers who've worn 'Vote Trump' stickers have been disciplined or fired.  As I said before, even Fox News has declared Biden the winner.

Therefore.....the best thing that Democrats can do is to take a lead from Biden. Play it the way he's playing with it. Be happy, prepare for power, laugh scornfully at the idea the election was stolen, and pity the deluded souls who are trying to subvert the constitution. One can do all these things while remaining vigilant.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,993
  • JFT 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13654 on: Today at 01:40:25 PM »
This explains why Trump doesn't need a military coup to seize power.

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/11/what-if-trump-refuses-concede/616424/

The Interregnum allots 35 days for the count and its attendant lawsuits to be resolved. On the 36th day, December 8, an important deadline arrives.

At this stage, the actual tabulation of the vote becomes less salient to the outcome. That sounds as though it cant be right, but it is: The combatants, especially Trump, will now shift their attention to the appointment of presidential electors.

December 8 is known as the safe harbor deadline for appointing the 538 men and women who make up the Electoral College. The electors do not meet until six days later, December 14, but each state must appoint them by the safe-harbor date to guarantee that Congress will accept their credentials. The controlling statute says that if any controversy or contest remains after that, then Congress will decide which electors, if any, may cast the states ballots for president.

We are accustomed to choosing electors by popular vote, but nothing in the Constitution says it has to be that way. Article II provides that each state shall appoint electors in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct. Since the late 19th century, every state has ceded the decision to its voters. Even so, the Supreme Court affirmed in Bush v. Gore that a state can take back the power to appoint electors. How and when a state might do so has not been tested for well over a century.

Trump may test this. According to sources in the Republican Party at the state and national levels, the Trump campaign is discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority. With a justification based on claims of rampant fraud, Trump would ask state legislators to set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly. The longer Trump succeeds in keeping the vote count in doubt, the more pressure legislators will feel to act before the safe-harbor deadline expires.

To a modern democratic sensibility, discarding the popular vote for partisan gain looks uncomfortably like a coup, whatever license may be found for it in law. Would Republicans find that position disturbing enough to resist? Would they cede the election before resorting to such a ploy? Trumps base would exact a high price for that betrayal, and by this point party officials would be invested in a narrative of fraud.

The Trump-campaign legal adviser I spoke with told me the push to appoint electors would be framed in terms of protecting the peoples will. Once committed to the position that the overtime count has been rigged, the adviser said, state lawmakers will want to judge for themselves what the voters intended.

The state legislatures will say, All right, weve been given this constitutional power. We dont think the results of our own state are accurate, so heres our slate of electors that we think properly reflect the results of our state,  the adviser said. Democrats, he added, have exposed themselves to this stratagem by creating the conditions for a lengthy overtime.

If you have this notion, the adviser said, that ballots can come in for I dont know how many daysin some states a week, 10 daysthen that onslaught of ballots just gets pushed back and pushed back and pushed back. So pick your poison. Is it worse to have electors named by legislators or to have votes received by Election Day?

When The Atlantic asked the Trump campaign about plans to circumvent the vote and appoint loyal electors, and about other strategies discussed in the article, the deputy national press secretary did not directly address the questions. Its outrageous that President Trump and his team are being villainized for upholding the rule of law and transparently fighting for a free and fair election, Thea McDonald said in an email. The mainstream media are giving the Democrats a free pass for their attempts to completely uproot the system and throw our election into chaos. Trump is fighting for a trustworthy election, she wrote, and any argument otherwise is a conspiracy theory intended to muddy the waters.

In Pennsylvania, three Republican leaders told me they had already discussed the direct appointment of electors among themselves, and one said he had discussed it with Trumps national campaign.

Ive mentioned it to them, and I hope theyre thinking about it too, Lawrence Tabas, the Pennsylvania Republican Partys chairman, told me. I just dont think this is the right time for me to be discussing those strategies and approaches, but [direct appointment of electors] is one of the options. It is one of the available legal options set forth in the Constitution. He added that everyones preference is to get a swift and accurate count. If the process, though, is flawed, and has significant flaws, our public may lose faith and confidence in the elections integrity.

Jake Corman, the states Senate majority leader, preferred to change the subject, emphasizing that he hoped a clean vote count would produce a final tally on Election Night. The longer it goes on, the more opinions and the more theories and the more conspiracies [are] created, he told me. If controversy persists as the safe-harbor date nears, he allowed, the legislature will have no choice but to appoint electors. We dont want to go down that road, but we understand where the law takes us, and well follow the law.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13655 on: Today at 01:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:43:03 AM
Well yeah, I wasn't really talking about the second amendment, that's a load of bollocks.  But the constitution will make sure that Trump's term as president ends in January and there's absolutely nothing he can do about that.  The well regulated militia is unnecessary.

If we had this situation in the UK then our own floppy haired dickhead could basically do what he wants through an act of parliament and there's nothing anyone could (legally) do to stop him.

The real issue with Trump is what he does between now and January.

Wouldn't that require a vote in parliament to get that act passed? Although, that wouldn't be inconceivable with such a large majority and might come down to how loyal those MPs are. I'm quite concerned about these emergency powers they have at the moment which seem to have allowed them to pass laws without going through parliament e.g. imposing fines for lockdown breaches. Hilters big breakthrough was getting emergency powers, and we all know how well that turned out.

He certainly doesn't seem a fan of taking things through parliament with all that unnecessary voting nonsense. He lied to the queen to get her to agreed to the prorogue of parliament, what's to stop something like happening again? I've seen many Tory MPs and prime ministers over the years who I've despised, but this lot are a completely new level of c*nts who show contempt for the British constitution and parliament.

Facinating thread by the way, some great posts from Alan amongst others too. 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,668
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13656 on: Today at 01:43:17 PM »
A lot of coups look for a pretext to seize power - usually that the other side is about to seize it first.

It's so hard to judge whether the Republicans are just standing back and letting Trump have his meltdowns and tantrums until he comes to terms with the situation, or if there is actually a genuine plan behind all of this.

Trump may just be venting and taking his fury out on the people around him, but in a manner of rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic.  All we know for sure is that any attempt at a coup would be about as robust and competent as anything else he has attempted in his life.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,055
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13657 on: Today at 01:47:13 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:40:57 PM
Wouldn't that require a vote in parliament to get that act passed? Although, that wouldn't be inconceivable with such a large majority and might come down to how loyal those MPs are. I'm quite concerned about these emergency powers they have at the moment which seem to have allowed them to pass laws without going through parliament e.g. imposing fines for lockdown breaches. Hilters big breakthrough was getting emergency powers, and we all know how well that turned out.

He certainly doesn't seem a fan of taking things through parliament with all that unnecessary voting nonsense. He lied to the queen to get her to agreed to the prorogue of parliament, what's to stop something like happening again? I've seen many Tory MPs and prime ministers over the years who I've despised, but this lot are a completely new level of c*nts who show contempt for the British constitution and parliament.

Facinating thread by the way, some great posts from Alan amongst others too.

The fines for breaking lockdown will be made under statutory instruments which aren't debated by Parliament. This is the same procedure which has been in place for decades and regularly used in the implementation of EU Directives for areas like consumer and environmental protection.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,993
  • JFT 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13658 on: Today at 01:47:29 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:24:02 PM
I think Alan posted a video a couple of pages back on those kind of lines.  The idea that the electors would go rogue is unlikely because as you say they're appointed by the campaigns, but the State legislators could in theory repeal their election laws and replace them with a new law appointing whomever they want.

I think he'd have to convince at least one Democratic governor to go along with that though.

The 4 conservatives on the ongoing 4-4 Supreme court ruling over PA have indicated that they take a very narrow view of who controls state election rules. They have indicated that they believe it is the state legislature only and the governor has no say. That takes the power out of the hands of Democratic governors in battleground states.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13659 on: Today at 01:49:29 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:24:14 PM
The way it works is that prior to the election, both parties nominate a slate of people that will act as electors in the case they win the popular vote in the state.  After the State's Secretary of State has certified the election, what will then happen is that the State's Senate will propose which slate to send, and this is then rubber stamped by the Governor.  What could happen is that the Republican controlled Senate could decide they didn't agree with the certification of the vote, and send the opposing parties slate, BUT the governor could veto this. 

If enough GOP controlled States decided to just ignore the vote in their State, it could be possible that Trump could win enough EC votes to win the election, despite not winning the ec votes "fairly".  BUT counter to this is Governor's can veto which set, which I believe would force the Senate in said State to bow to the popular vote.  This bit I am hazy on, as it has literally *never* happened before.

The second thing is that even if the electors are pledged to one candidate, they can in theory vote for the other candidate (or someone COMPLETELY different, like voting for Reagan in 2016) - this would not be done at delegation level, but 1 person from, say, GA could decide they didn't like Biden enough to vote for him.  What then happens is dependent on state - some State's have a law which would immediately replace this person (and their vote) with someone who does correctly vote for their pledged candidate.  This is called "faithless electors".  This does happen, albeit in very small numbers, and almost never actually in favour of the opposite candidate, but a third party entirely.
Thanks, never knew the Senate decided which set of electors to send, no such thing as a perfect democratic system but this looks a bad way of implementing what should be a simple vote, popular vote winner takes the State.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Up
« previous next »
 