US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13320 on: Today at 08:30:59 AM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:06:00 AM
The margins in America are so tight its crazy given that about 150,000,000 voted and another 100,000,000 or so didnt bother.

13k in Georgia
15k in Arizona.
20k in Wisconsin
35k in Nevada
45k in Pennsylvania

If 60k people had voted the other way in those 5 states, Trump would have won with a decent electoral college margin. In a population of 340 million or so, and despite the huge popular vote victory. Its chilling.

Chilling indeed, but don't forget in the UK it's rare for a winning party to secure more than 45% of the total votes cast.  We're usually at the mercy of our own marginals. I don't think I'll ever understand a mindset that can vote Labour in one election, but Conservative in another.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13321 on: Today at 08:38:27 AM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:06:00 AM
The margins in America are so tight its crazy given that about 150,000,000 voted and another 100,000,000 or so didnt bother.

13k in Georgia (61979 Libertarian)
15k in Arizona (50293 Libertarian)
20k in Wisconsin (39393  Libertarian)
35k in Nevada (13894)  Libertarian)
45k in Pennsylvania (78150  Libertarian)

If 60k people had voted the other way in those 5 states, Trump would have won with a decent electoral college margin. In a population of 340 million or so, and despite the huge popular vote victory. Its chilling.

Compare the Libertarian vote in each of those States (added to your post) and if they'd had preferential voting it may have gone the other way.  Only in Nevada would they have been inactive.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13322 on: Today at 08:39:56 AM
Of course the election was rigged.

If one candidate can get 4 MILLION more votes and they are in a close battle to win the election. And well not even mention disenfranchisement. The whole thing is rigged towards Republicans.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13323 on: Today at 08:41:58 AM
Also if the potential for a catastrophic outcome wasn't so real then watching Trump implode and knife everyone around him for two months and then get pulled out of the white house by his feet and dumped onto the sidewalk would be the best kind of entertainment possible.   They could eliminate the national debt with a pay-per-view.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13324 on: Today at 08:56:32 AM
There is nothing significant in Barr wading in. Ultimately, he is just another one of Trump’s lawyers. He knows he is getting kicked out in a couple of months.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13325 on: Today at 09:11:31 AM
These figures are also proof, once again, that in America (and Britain) more people are right wing than left wing overall. Some of it for selfish Im alright jack reasons, some of it for racism, some of it because thats what the media they read tells them. Thank goodness it wasnt a choice between RW and LW populism...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13326 on: Today at 09:19:31 AM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:11:31 AM
These figures are also proof, once again, that in America (and Britain) more people are right wing than left wing overall. Some of it for selfish Im alright jack reasons, some of it for racism, some of it because thats what the media they read tells them. Thank goodness it wasnt a choice between RW and LW populism...

isn't the popular vote about 6m ahead for Democrats though?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13327 on: Today at 09:20:46 AM
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

It's really rather simple.

1. Don`t be taken in by anything spread on facebook and twitter.
2. The counters sit there and have a pile of trump votes, and a pile of biden votes and then update accordingly i.e. a pile of trump votes will have 100% of the votes for trump, and then the same for biden. Like sorting post for 2 different people in the office and then handing the post out only this time you're updating a computer system from paper counted ballots.
3. There are very small clusters of mail in votes for very small communities that all know each other, talk to each other and invariably vote for one candidate or the other.

Don`t believe what you read without context.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13328 on: Today at 09:31:42 AM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:11:31 AM
These figures are also proof, once again, that in America (and Britain) more people are right wing than left wing overall. Some of it for selfish Im alright jack reasons, some of it for racism, some of it because thats what the media they read tells them. Thank goodness it wasnt a choice between RW and LW populism...

Doesn't it show the opposite?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13329 on: Today at 09:40:46 AM
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:31:42 AM
Doesn't it show the opposite?

I think it does.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13330 on: Today at 09:58:45 AM
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:31:42 AM
Doesn't it show the opposite?

It does. The last few elections have consistently shown the popular vote going to the left/centre-left Democrats even when the Republicans have won the election.

What it actually emphasises is the appalling gerrymandering and vote-rigging that has gone on for decades under the Republicans.

One caveat that was pointed out by Ari Melder is that when you break it down by race, white people are more likely to vote Trump.

I think we should stop using GOP for the Republicans. They arent the Grand Old Party. Theyre the AFP - the American Fascist Party.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13331 on: Today at 09:59:40 AM
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:31:42 AM
Doesn't it show the opposite?

Yep. Biden won the popular vote.

If you look at the demographics, Trump increased his share of the white vote by 16%, which is somewhat worrying.

There was also quie a large surge in the youth vote for Biden.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13332 on: Today at 10:04:02 AM
Of course you could argue where the Overton Window is right now when considering how left-wing the Democratic Party is. Thats why the Republicans hysterically warning about the socialists coming for you was so ludicrous. Do you really think the millionaire leadership of the Democratic Party are suddenly going to change the views of a lifetime & while theyre at it give up their accumulated wealth?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13333 on: Today at 10:10:47 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:10:13 AM
You count make it up.

President Donald Trumps attorney Rudy Giuliani called upon a man who is reportedly a convicted sex offender to speak at a press conference about alleged voter fraud in Philadelphia, per numerous sources.

https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/09/daryl-brooks-sex-offender-philadelphia-rudy-giuliani-press-conference-voter-fraud/

Erections have consequences
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13334 on: Today at 10:12:09 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:54:26 AM
Top election crimes investigator has quit after Barr orders investigation into unsubstantiated claims of fraud (CNN).

I can see why this person has quit, but better to stay in it for two months than be replaced by a political lackey. The games this sdministration are playing are incredibly dangerous with long-term ramifications
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13335 on: Today at 10:51:54 AM
Was it Thursday or Friday evening when the likes of Lindsey Graham and other senior Republicans reportedly gave Trump 48 hours to put up or shut up?

Its been at least double that now, and still nothing. Instead the campaign are asking for patience whilst they try and find something, anything, that means Trump gets to still be President.  And the Republicans are going along with it, its genuinely pathetic from all concerned now.

The Trump campaign are just hanging on to try and get more cash out of their gullible followers. Now I dont care about them, but you would have thought that anyone who wants to be taken seriously wouldnt want to associated with such a blatant grift. Especially when its of no benefit to you?

Ive never understood this desire people have with making themselves look utterly ridiculous for Donald Trump, and that goes for politicians, people in the media, and the general public. Hes just a bloke, and not a particularly impressive one. If what he stands for is so important and popular then there are surely other people who can deliver that for you without you having to be fully aboard the train to crazytown. (I realise Im in careful what you wish for territory here. Im not wishing for it at all, Im just trying to understand the mindset.)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13336 on: Today at 11:04:32 AM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:48:45 PM
Biden becoming President isn't dependent upon anybody from the Republican party conceding.

I am not sure that is true, as crazy as it sounds. Each state should theoretically follow the result of the election in its own state and send Presidential electors based on the result. They don't have to do that though. If at state level they think the election wasn't fair then they can choose not to follow the result of the election.   
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13337 on: Today at 11:31:20 AM
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13338 on: Today at 11:44:26 AM
It's a bit funny that all the state legislators are the ones that are knocking back the illegal voting fantasy claims. Numerous are republicans.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13339 on: Today at 12:01:13 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:44:26 AM
It's a bit funny that all the state legislators are the ones that are knocking back the illegal voting fantasy claims. Numerous are republicans.

After the 4-4 Supreme court ruling over Pennsylvania the 4 conservatives ruled that they wanted to narrow who controls election laws in each state to the state legislators.

It will be interesting to see how much pressure Trump is prepared to put on those republicans in control of state legislature. Look at Georgia where Loeffler and Perdue called for Raffensperger's resignation. These people have no scruples and are willing to do pretty much anything.

This election could well depend on the state legislatures standing firm especially the republicans.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13340 on: Today at 12:02:22 PM
Interesting that there is obviously some concern out there about Trump trying something really stupid, betting exchange odds bottomed out at about 1.03-1.04 for Biden, now in the 1.09-1.10 range
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13341 on: Today at 12:13:10 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:31:20 AM
Interesting video here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0X1J21BethY

Fascinating. Thanks Al.

I was particularly interested to hear this most measured of men say that the electoral college would sooner or later have to be replaced with a more direct way of voting for President. He described the current system as generating needless "trauma" in almost every Presidential election of the 21st century. I argued on this thread for the same thing yesterday. And what better time to open that conversation than now. Indeed Trump's behaviour over the last few days has already opened the conversation. He, and leading Republicans, have clearly lost faith in the current system, so why should the Democratic party feel obliged to defend it? Moreover the Republicans/Fascists are encouraged to fan the flames because Biden's projected 6 million popular majority is simply not a factor in the final reckoning. And that is preposterous. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13342 on: Today at 12:13:10 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:02:22 PM
Interesting that there is obviously some concern out there about Trump trying something really stupid, betting exchange odds bottomed out at about 1.03-1.04 for Biden, now in the 1.09-1.10 range

There are good reasons. We have had the Barr intervention, McConnel speaking up for Trump in the senate, Loeffler and Perdue called for Raffensperger's resignation and Trump replacing Defence Secretary Mark Esper who refused to use the insurrection act to allow troops onto the streets.

The republicans seem to be digging in at the moment.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13343 on: Today at 12:15:06 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:44:26 AM
It's a bit funny that all the state legislators are the ones that are knocking back the illegal voting fantasy claims. Numerous are republicans.

Because the implication is that they are somehow corrupt or incompetent
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13344 on: Today at 12:15:51 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:02:22 PM
Interesting that there is obviously some concern out there about Trump trying something really stupid, betting exchange odds bottomed out at about 1.03-1.04 for Biden, now in the 1.09-1.10 range

Yeah, Ive been keeping an eye on that, as Im invested...Trump has a 10% or so chance of staying as President.

Although actually I think - considering this is a £600 million market for them - Betfair have dug themselves into a hole with the definition on how the market is settled in their rules. It states This market will be settled according to the candidate that has the most projected Electoral College votes won at the 2020 presidential election. Any subsequent events such as a faithless elector will have no effect on the settlement of this market.

A lot of punters, including me, are wondering why they havent paid out yet, and what then needs to happen as far as they are concerned for the market to be settled.

Like I said a few days ago, its hard to define exactly when an election is won, and thats why Betfair might get into bother with their definition in their rules.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13345 on: Today at 12:16:25 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:01:13 PM
After the 4-4 Supreme court ruling over Pennsylvania the 4 conservatives ruled that they wanted to narrow who controls election laws in each state to the state legislators.

It will be interesting to see how much pressure Trump is prepared to put on those republicans in control of state legislature. Look at Georgia where Loeffler and Perdue called for Raffensperger's resignation. These people have no scruples and are willing to do pretty much anything.

This election could well depend on the state legislatures standing firm especially the republicans.
States Rights?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13346 on: Today at 12:19:59 PM
Just saw a stupid twitter post that reminded me of something.  The cognitive dissonance of the "leftists" being simultaneously the weakest pathetic non-gun owning whimps while apparently burning cities to the ground and stealing elections is quite bizarre.

I'd put it down to a quirk of the American second amendment fetish but it seems the same elsewhere too (Britain, Aus, NZ etc.).

I wonder what they think of the Red Army grinding the Wehrmacht into dogmeat?  Though I guess a whole heap of them seem to think the Nazi's were leftists so..



Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13347 on: Today at 12:22:27 PM
It also continues to amaze me that the Republicans automatically assume that the Democratic party will always play by the rules, and that they will maintain impeccable constitutional behaviour while they, themselves, behave like revolutionaries. It's a mighty assumption.

For the moment it is holding. And Joe Biden is a reassuring figure of course. But in the long run the idea that "the centre holds" can only be sustained if both parties play the game fairly.

Deep down, neither Trump (I suspect) nor his party are revolutionaries. They like the status quo because they profit from it. All their panic-mongering, cheating, gerrymandering, mob-inflaming, constitution-trashing is underpinned by a strong residual feeling that the Democrats will continue to play the 'good guy' and ultimately save them from themselves.

But, as I said, that's one big assumption. And what if they don't?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13348 on: Today at 12:23:33 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:11:31 AM
These figures are also proof, once again, that in America (and Britain) more people are right wing than left wing overall. Some of it for selfish Im alright jack reasons, some of it for racism, some of it because thats what the media they read tells them. Thank goodness it wasnt a choice between RW and LW populism...
The USA's definition of "left of centre" is also very different to that in other Western nations. It's further to the right than many.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13349 on: Today at 12:24:59 PM
Just seen Alaska only has 52% votes counted so far, will be a Trump win, so does he was the count to stop there?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13350 on: Today at 12:26:29 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 12:23:33 PM
The USA's definition of "left of centre" is also very different to that in other Western nations. It's further to the right than many.



On economics maybe. On social ideas it is to the left. Indeed the rest of the democratic world continually plays catch-up with the US and has done since the 1960s.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13351 on: Today at 12:48:46 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:26:29 PM
On economics maybe. On social ideas it is to the left. Indeed the rest of the democratic world continually plays catch-up with the US and has done since the 1960s.

On economics starting with FDR in the 30's up to the 60's as well. Economic policy was on the left (while ideologically still free market). Slowly it shifted and went fucking haywire with Reagan.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13352 on: Today at 12:55:27 PM
Reckon Joe Biden will surprise a lot of Republicans. He's good at keeping his temper under control but if they try to take this away from him there'll be hell to pay.

His message about unity and reconciliation is an olive branch, but if they refuse it...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13353 on: Today at 12:57:31 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:55:27 PM
Reckon Joe Biden will surprise a lot of Republicans. He's good at keeping his temper under control but if they try to take this away from him there'll be hell to pay.

His message about unity and reconciliation is an olive branch, but if they refuse it...

No question he has inner steel. Just look at what he has gone through in his personal life, let alone is decades staying at the top echelons of politics. That doesn`t happen without a real backbone and steel.

He is a natural negotiator and has a calming effect, but that doesn`t mean he is a pushover by any means. In other words, a well rounded human !
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13354 on: Today at 01:03:12 PM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:57:31 PM
No question he has inner steel. Just look at what he has gone through in his personal life, let alone is decades staying at the top echelons of politics. That doesn`t happen without a real backbone and steel.

He is a natural negotiator and has a calming effect, but that doesn`t mean he is a pushover by any means. In other words, a well rounded human !

And Kamala Harris is tough as nails.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13355 on: Today at 01:05:41 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:56:32 AM
There is nothing significant in Barr wading in. Ultimately, he is just another one of Trumps lawyers. He knows he is getting kicked out in a couple of months.

Oh cool, then Ill pay no mind to the slowly unfolding and very inept coup taking place in this country. Good to know

You might want to look into the powers of the attorney general
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13356 on: Today at 01:12:50 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:22:27 PM
It also continues to amaze me that the Republicans automatically assume that the Democratic party will always play by the rules, and that they will maintain impeccable constitutional behaviour while they, themselves, behave like revolutionaries. It's a mighty assumption.

For the moment it is holding. And Joe Biden is a reassuring figure of course. But in the long run the idea that "the centre holds" can only be sustained if both parties play the game fairly.

Deep down, neither Trump (I suspect) nor his party are revolutionaries. They like the status quo because they profit from it. All their panic-mongering, cheating, gerrymandering, mob-inflaming, constitution-trashing is underpinned by a strong residual feeling that the Democrats will continue to play the 'good guy' and ultimately save them from themselves.

But, as I said, that's one big assumption. And what if they don't?

Its a great point and one echoed by Tommy Vietor yesterday I believe. Basically that these GOP hacks can act revolutionary in a sense (dont trust democracy, deep state, GEORGE SOROS) and act like arsonists, but it wont matter because they rely on democratic institutions which they claim to be against.  Im uhhhhh losing hope in republicans acting normal
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13357 on: Today at 01:23:55 PM
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 01:12:50 PM
Its a great point and one echoed by Tommy Vietor yesterday I believe. Basically that these GOP hacks can act revolutionary in a sense (dont trust democracy, deep state, GEORGE SOROS) and act like arsonists, but it wont matter because they rely on democratic institutions which they claim to be against.  Im uhhhhh losing hope in republicans acting normal

The thing is, it's being going on for a while now. At least since 2008. McCain gave the party a sense of normalcy, but the Tea Party was the real story on the political Right. But Trump is beyond even that.

I don't know enough about American politics at state and city level, but as an outsider you do wonder where the Republican commitment to 'fair play' is. And without such a commitment it seems obvious to me that "the centre cannot hold." The Democrats won't play the angels forever.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #13358 on: Today at 01:30:37 PM
The Republicans have no commitment to fair play. There's a power struggle going on where the goal is to get them to stand down. It's a game of chicken over which side is prepared to risk mass civil unrest.
