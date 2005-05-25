Was it Thursday or Friday evening when the likes of Lindsey Graham and other senior Republicans reportedly gave Trump 48 hours to put up or shut up?



Its been at least double that now, and still nothing. Instead the campaign are asking for patience whilst they try and find something, anything, that means Trump gets to still be President. And the Republicans are going along with it, its genuinely pathetic from all concerned now.



The Trump campaign are just hanging on to try and get more cash out of their gullible followers. Now I dont care about them, but you would have thought that anyone who wants to be taken seriously wouldnt want to associated with such a blatant grift. Especially when its of no benefit to you?



Ive never understood this desire people have with making themselves look utterly ridiculous for Donald Trump, and that goes for politicians, people in the media, and the general public. Hes just a bloke, and not a particularly impressive one. If what he stands for is so important and popular then there are surely other people who can deliver that for you without you having to be fully aboard the train to crazytown. (I realise Im in careful what you wish for territory here. Im not wishing for it at all, Im just trying to understand the mindset.)