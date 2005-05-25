Was it Thursday or Friday evening when the likes of Lindsey Graham and other senior Republicans reportedly gave Trump 48 hours to put up or shut up?
Its been at least double that now, and still nothing. Instead the campaign are asking for patience whilst they try and find something, anything, that means Trump gets to still be President. And the Republicans are going along with it, its genuinely pathetic from all concerned now.
The Trump campaign are just hanging on to try and get more cash out of their gullible followers. Now I dont care about them, but you would have thought that anyone who wants to be taken seriously wouldnt want to associated with such a blatant grift. Especially when its of no benefit to you?
Ive never understood this desire people have with making themselves look utterly ridiculous for Donald Trump, and that goes for politicians, people in the media, and the general public. Hes just a bloke, and not a particularly impressive one. If what he stands for is so important and popular then there are surely other people who can deliver that for you without you having to be fully aboard the train to crazytown. (I realise Im in careful what you wish for territory here. Im not wishing for it at all, Im just trying to understand the mindset.)