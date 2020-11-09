« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 311993 times)

Online spartan2785

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13280 on: Today at 12:09:45 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:59:05 PM
I don't think they're doing it for Trump.  They're doing it because their seats are on the line and it makes a convenient angle of attack for them.

Republicans today are all about themselves in the end, nothing is about party or the country it's all about political survival and maintaining power.  The only reason why guys like Romney or Sasse speak out is because they feel secure enough to hold onto their seats, the one republican senator that earned my respect was Flake who ultimately did lose his position. 

Loeffler and Perdue know that if they came out with anything less than claiming fraud that they would lose in January.  Trump has become a kingmaker in the republican party and they know it.  It's a sad reality but Trump will be the one to make decisions in that party for about the next 4-8 years I think.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13281 on: Today at 12:11:51 AM »
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

Alleged by who, seriously put a link to a news story because I saw shite like that about Michigan as well on Facebook. The old anyone heard that... or dunno if its true but apparently...
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,172
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13282 on: Today at 12:14:00 AM »
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

79.1% of voters who voted by absentee ballot in the WHOLE of Pennsylvania voted for Biden. It's not that much of a stretch to think that there will be some batches getting counted that heavily skew in his favor, such as 90-10. And so on. And some less so. There's nothing unusual in that.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,864
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13283 on: Today at 12:14:06 AM »
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

There weren't, that's just more conspiracy bullshit, he was getting 80-85% in some counties though, but that was in heavily-dem areas where he was getting 65% or more of the in-person vote.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,172
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13284 on: Today at 12:16:11 AM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 12:09:39 AM
I think we can stop quoting him now  :D

Evidently the republicans have done a good job getting their shite theories - actually you cant even call them theories - out there

February 2016

Trump: "I love the poorly educated"

 :D
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,864
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13285 on: Today at 12:18:43 AM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 12:11:51 AM
Alleged by who, seriously put a link to a news story because I saw shite like that about Michigan as well on Facebook. The old anyone heard that... or dunno if its true but apparently...

Comically, the closest anyone came to doing any tampering with the ballots was the laughably poor attempt by some qanon muppets who were arrested in philly. Using the power of batshit logic, there obviously must have been places where they were less inept and the gop got extra votes, therefore all their votes must be thrown out, losing them all electoral votes and any seats they won in the house or the senate.   8)

Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,172
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13286 on: Today at 12:23:37 AM »
So Trump fired the Secretary of Defense and plans to fire the FBI and CIA directors as well. The Justice Department is in Bill Barr's hands. Does it even matter to him if the courts rule in his favor seeing as that he's got every agency in America in his pocket?

Full blown coup.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,252
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13287 on: Today at 12:27:27 AM »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 10:38:00 PM
The more I watch Trumpism / Conservatives in the UK, the more I come to realize that all of it is built on one fundamental misunderstanding, which is that life is a zero-sum game.  Their belief is that if you get more government support, then I must get less.  If an immigrant gets a job, someone else must be without a job.  If another country is selling us more than we sell them, then they are doing better in the relationship.  If you get free university education, then someone else is being disadvantaged.  If kids get free meals, then someone else must be missing out on something.  And truthfully, it's a point of view that I used to believe too - it makes, intuitively and simplistically, a lot of sense.  But life isn't a zero-sum.  Economics is not a zero-sum game.  The more hard-working people we have in a country, the better.  The more well-nourished kids going to school, the better.  The more trade we have with other countries, the better.  Lifting everyone up together is the root of real success, not the zero-sum mindset that underpins so many of the Right's beliefs.

Yep. It's how they see everything. Winners and losers. No compromise. No middle ground
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,777
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13288 on: Today at 12:34:03 AM »


Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,311
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13289 on: Today at 12:39:24 AM »
Journalist Isaac Saul is trying to keep up with every claim of 'fraud' being made, and how it stands up or falls on its backside: https://twitter.com/Ike_Saul/status/1324435797374808066

But then the absence of evidence isn't really the point, is it?



"7 in 10 Republicans say the 2020 election was not free and fair: 48 percent of Republicans say it definitely was not free and fair, and another 22 percent say it probably was not. Thats twice the share of Republicans who said the race would not be free and fair just before the election."

https://morningconsult.com/form/tracking-voter-trust-in-elections/
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Phineus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13290 on: Today at 12:41:46 AM »
Barr has authorised a probe into allegations of fraud in the election. More attempts to control the narrative no doubt but the more this is dragged out the uglier its gonna get.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13291 on: Today at 12:48:50 AM »
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

Ok. I assume you dont have a lot of information on this, as otherwise you would be completely loopy which Im sure/hoping you are not.  :) So Ill just add info here and help explain stuff...

Firstly there have been batches that have been completely for Biden and also Trump, but these are batches that are usually very low in numbers and from very Biden or Trump leading areas, thats the first thing.

There are then some batches that are very largely Biden or Trump, I can tell you for example there was a batch of nearly 600 just 20 minutes ago in Arizona that was over 85% Trump, there was then batches of many many thousands of nearly 90% Trump in Arizona over the last few days. Suspicious? Curious? No not at all....

The reason why is these batches are from specific sources and areas. Trump told voters not to mail in votes Biden said the opposite, so with mail drops offs (which is more popular in Arizona) on the day of the election will be heavily towards Trump. Now imagine those drop offs being counted in largely Trump areas, they will be massively for Trump, like 90%, so those numbers are not strange at all.

That exact scenario also happens for Biden. The walk in votes (Leaning Trump) are counted first in Pennsylvania, giving Trump a lead, but then when mail in votes are counted (mainly Biden) he then catches up. In some cases Biden will have 90% of batches (averaging about 70%), but this is because it is from areas and sources that are massively leaning in his favour. If you see numbers from Trump in Pennsylvania on Election Day he was getting almost 95% share in some areas.

..... but! What about those 100% samples of Biden votes in Philly? Not the small but large ones? These are very simply explained by the fact that some officials and aggregators enter vote updates one candidate at a time, this then leads to large samples initially which are then followed by subsequent batches levelling out. There is a 100% Biden batch of around 20k for example but then this is followed by even more uncharacteristic batches of almost spilt or 55-45% batches for a while until it levelled out.

Long story short it highlights a problem when people try and analyse raw data without any information, just because something doesnt look right doesnt mean anything is wrong.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,865
  • Truthiness
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13292 on: Today at 12:57:00 AM »
America needs a 1945-esque Denazification of the Republican Party. They are a fascist organisation and everyone associated with them are worthless scum.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,178
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13293 on: Today at 01:06:31 AM »
Quote from: OperationIvy on Today at 12:08:22 AM
I can understand if mail-ins were weighted towards Biden, but there is no good reason for there to be batches completely for Biden, which is what has been alleged in Philly. Thats not believeable at all.

Obviously don't know if it is true or not, but thats what an audit should hopefully resolve.

Why not? In day of voting he was 80-20 or 90-10?

And no batch was 100% for Biden - was it?

And come - you know exactly what's true - you're just pretending to be a "bit" impartial when you know inside you are screaming like the Republicans.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,698
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13294 on: Today at 01:06:35 AM »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 PM
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,252
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13295 on: Today at 01:13:14 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:57:00 AM
America needs a 1945-esque Denazification of the Republican Party. They are a fascist organisation and everyone associated with them are worthless scum.


That or a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Sadly, neither will happen when one group of people will be allowed to be in Lost Cause/Stab in the Back mode
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Up
« previous next »
 