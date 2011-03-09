This is now the time for the Democrats to question the fairness (and the efficacy) of the electoral college system for electing the President. There won't be a better time.



Biden has clearly won under the existing electoral college rules and therefore cannot be accused of sour grapes. And Trump is refusing to admit defeat - something which is obviously ridiculous but which has a certain amount of traction among his supporters because of the ambiguities and uncertainties that are built into the electoral college method. He's relying of course on the Democrats continuing to play the good guys and not pulling the same stunt in future elections. But who's to say they will? It is now conceivable that no candidate in the future will bother conceding and that the transfer of power will become chaotic each time there is a presidential election.



One way to fix this problem, which Trump has highlighted spectacularly, is to to say future presidential elections will be decided by the number of votes cast. Simple as that. Go for it Joe.

