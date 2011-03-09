« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 306150 times)

Online Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13040 on: Today at 08:51:26 AM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:36:29 AM
Gotta say though, not starting any wars is one point where Trump has been far better than my expectations.

Not really. Trump has proved to only ever want to operate in environments where things are stacked in his favour - in business, he could just throw high priced lawyers at contractors he decided not to pay. In his TV career, his only role was one where he got to play the tough guy whose decisions were final and uncontestable - Apprentice contestants didn't exactly have an appeals procedure to HR. Everything he's ever done has been in an arena where failure is cushioned as much as possible by his wealth or fame. The few times he's run into serious difficulties he's just folded the businesses as bankrupt without personally suffering any losses.

Actively seeking out a war would have run counter to his instincts in that regard - he can't use anything he possesses to influence an enemy state. And US military personnel aren't his employees to threaten or cajole. The one thing that autocrats have found useful in centuries past - that war can generate nationalistic fervour through an externalised enemy - seems to have dissipated in the last 50 years. Vietnam, Iraq and more didn't exactly bring the home front together.

I read in some article over the weekend that Trump has been one of the luckiest presidents ever, in that his first few years went by without any serious crisis (that wasn't internally generated). He never had a 9/11. The Covid pandemic was his first, and only test. And rather than try to meet it head on he baulked, decided that he didn't want to fight something he couldn't buy off, and so just declared it not a problem.

So it's no surprise to me he wasn't a hawk. It's not in his nature to fight.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13041 on: Today at 08:55:44 AM »
Trump did make me laugh when he said about John Bolton that if he had kept him around we would probably be on World War 6 by now.
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13042 on: Today at 09:08:26 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:55:44 AM
Trump did make me laugh when he said about John Bolton that if he had kept him around we would probably be on World War 6 by now.

Damn him, damn him....that is actually quite funny
Offline Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13043 on: Today at 09:11:55 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:51:26 AM
Not really. Trump has proved to only ever want to operate in environments where things are stacked in his favour - in business, he could just throw high priced lawyers at contractors he decided not to pay. In his TV career, his only role was one where he got to play the tough guy whose decisions were final and uncontestable - Apprentice contestants didn't exactly have an appeals procedure to HR. Everything he's ever done has been in an arena where failure is cushioned as much as possible by his wealth or fame. The few times he's run into serious difficulties he's just folded the businesses as bankrupt without personally suffering any losses.

Actively seeking out a war would have run counter to his instincts in that regard - he can't use anything he possesses to influence an enemy state. And US military personnel aren't his employees to threaten or cajole. The one thing that autocrats have found useful in centuries past - that war can generate nationalistic fervour through an externalised enemy - seems to have dissipated in the last 50 years. Vietnam, Iraq and more didn't exactly bring the home front together.

I read in some article over the weekend that Trump has been one of the luckiest presidents ever, in that his first few years went by without any serious crisis (that wasn't internally generated). He never had a 9/11. The Covid pandemic was his first, and only test. And rather than try to meet it head on he baulked, decided that he didn't want to fight something he couldn't buy off, and so just declared it not a problem.

So it's no surprise to me he wasn't a hawk. It's not in his nature to fight.

It's also worth poiting out that Trump's chicken-shit kowtowing to Putin, Erdogan, the Saudis and others has allowed conflict to escalate in very dangerous parts of the world.

The absence of action by Trump isn't the sig of a great statesmen, it just shows what a fucking coward he is - for example,  the Kurds, who were among the most stalwart fighters against ISIS were dismissed as cowards by the orange c*nt according to John Bolton's book:

According to former US National Security Advisor John Bolton's new book, The Room Where It Happened, Trump had this to say: "I don't want to stay at all. I don't like the Kurds. They ran from the Iraqis, they ran from the Turks, the only time they don't run is when we're bombing all around them with F-18s."

The two incidents Trump refers to were the October 2017 Iraqi military takeover of the disputed Kirkuk region from the Kurdish Peshmerga, and the Turkish incursions against Syrian Kurds in Afrin in early 2018 and northeast Syria in October 2019.

In both instances, the Trump administration did little to deter or even dissuade either Iraq or Turkey from attacking key US allies in the fight against IS.

Trump's assertion that "the only time they don't run is when we're bombing all around them with F-18s" is particularly offensive. For one, no military force in the world would readily put their troops in harm's way unless it was first capable of giving them air support. The United States, in particular, has always striven to use its advantages in air power to overwhelm its adversaries and lessen any potential US troop casualties.
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13044 on: Today at 09:13:59 AM »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:47:33 AM


This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!

And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!

+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!

In war top trumps (no pun intended), Trump loses. What's your point ?
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13045 on: Today at 09:17:48 AM »
John Oliver responds to the election result. Sarcasm towards Teump, mostly. ;)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/cD6XsnRuXts" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/cD6XsnRuXts</a>
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13046 on: Today at 09:24:26 AM »
Quote from: arbiarbi on Today at 01:47:33 AM


This means everything to me!!!!
Just look at this fake Nobel prize for peace winner Obama!! Look at how many people were killed because of him. How many people became refugees, left homeless, those are milions of people, but their lives don't matter, only black lives matter!!

And Biden was big part of those killings, those shit, and they still continued to satanize Trump who deserve to get Nobel prize for peace, but this world is not fair so he will be satanized, and KILLERS as Obama will be Nobel prize winners!

+ This elections killed democracy in Usa!

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Pro tip pal - not starting a war doesn't make you a peace prize candidate.  Trump just couldn't figure out how to ;D
Offline No666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13047 on: Today at 09:27:52 AM »
If Trump had seen any financial advantage to his own businesses in starting a war, he would have.
Online Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13048 on: Today at 09:28:35 AM »
So this Trump-appointed wobbling mound of chins is possibly about to become a heavily reported-on household name



It's apparently her job to sign a letter authorising the beginning of the official transition phase, where Biden's team gets access to federal information, office space, budgets, etc. Basically the first step in handing over the levers of power.

And she's refusing to do so.
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13049 on: Today at 09:32:57 AM »
Joe Biden's hat game is on point



Online stara

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13050 on: Today at 09:39:28 AM »
Shitstain craiglisting one of his personal helicopters at Aero Assets. Hes skint.
Online DangerScouse

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13051 on: Today at 09:43:21 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:54:54 AM
:lmao :lmao

Trolls gonna troll. Dont worry about the 250k dead in America. Dont worry about the shit economy. Dont worry about the isolationist policies. Dont worry about the massive rise in racial attacks and divisions. Dont worry about half the cabinet being in jail. Dont worry about him stealing from his campaign to pay for his broke ass election efforts. Dont worry about Russia controlling Orange. Dont worry about cozying up to North Korea and allowing them to proliferate nuclear weapons.

Lets worry about some BS not starting a war - despite a war going on on US soil.

Please get your QAnon bullshit the fuck out of here. Didnt you post under some other banned name a few weeks back as well?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/us-airstrikes-yemen-civilian-deaths/2020/10/27/97016ce0-1856-11eb-bb35-2dcfdab0a345_story.html
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13052 on: Today at 09:43:26 AM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:36:29 AM
Gotta say though, not starting any wars is one point where Trump has been far better than my expectations.

I think most of us were dreading that possibility. Thankfully we underestimated his disinterest in foreign affairs unless it could benefit him personally. Plus, he probably couldn't figure out how to start one without nukes. The man is a literal sledgehammer to crack a nut.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13053 on: Today at 09:49:28 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:51:26 AM

So it's no surprise to me he wasn't a hawk. It's not in his nature to fight.

This as well. We all know Trump's a coward. He only likes to play the game in easy mode, where the odds are stacked in his favour. That's why he favours nukes over boots. He doesn't do diplomacy.

Being president is about having to make the tough choices.

If your footie team is playing on a rain soaked mud pile of a pitch and one of your players walks off at the end clean as a whistle where everyone else is caked head to boot, it's not because he's a careful and skilled player - it's because he didn't get stuck in.
Offline jepovic

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13054 on: Today at 09:52:44 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:51:26 AM
Not really. Trump has proved to only ever want to operate in environments where things are stacked in his favour - in business, he could just throw high priced lawyers at contractors he decided not to pay. In his TV career, his only role was one where he got to play the tough guy whose decisions were final and uncontestable - Apprentice contestants didn't exactly have an appeals procedure to HR. Everything he's ever done has been in an arena where failure is cushioned as much as possible by his wealth or fame. The few times he's run into serious difficulties he's just folded the businesses as bankrupt without personally suffering any losses.

Actively seeking out a war would have run counter to his instincts in that regard - he can't use anything he possesses to influence an enemy state. And US military personnel aren't his employees to threaten or cajole. The one thing that autocrats have found useful in centuries past - that war can generate nationalistic fervour through an externalised enemy - seems to have dissipated in the last 50 years. Vietnam, Iraq and more didn't exactly bring the home front together.

I read in some article over the weekend that Trump has been one of the luckiest presidents ever, in that his first few years went by without any serious crisis (that wasn't internally generated). He never had a 9/11. The Covid pandemic was his first, and only test. And rather than try to meet it head on he baulked, decided that he didn't want to fight something he couldn't buy off, and so just declared it not a problem.

So it's no surprise to me he wasn't a hawk. It's not in his nature to fight.
You make good points. On the other hand, Trump is an arrogant fool who acts on instincts, and who has surrounded himself by idiotic yes-sayers - many of them with financial interests in the war machinery. He could easily have gone down that route, if nothing else to try get more support back home. I feared the worst, but Trump actually delivered on one of the few points where I agree with him. Delivering in this case of course being not getting something done.
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13055 on: Today at 10:03:23 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:28:35 AM
So this Trump-appointed wobbling mound of chins is possibly about to become a heavily reported-on household name



It's apparently her job to sign a letter authorising the beginning of the official transition phase, where Biden's team gets access to federal information, office space, budgets, etc. Basically the first step in handing over the levers of power.

And she's refusing to do so.

She loves some odd space jazz music
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13056 on: Today at 10:14:11 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:28:35 AM

And she's refusing to do so.

They'll be using the next two months to destroy records at a rate the Stasi would have been proud of in 1989. Putin could probably give a few tips.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13057 on: Today at 10:20:25 AM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:52:44 AM
You make good points. On the other hand, Trump is an arrogant fool who acts on instincts, and who has surrounded himself by idiotic yes-sayers - many of them with financial interests in the war machinery. He could easily have gone down that route, if nothing else to try get more support back home. I feared the worst, but Trump actually delivered on one of the few points where I agree with him. Delivering in this case of course being not getting something done.

Trump would have balked at the risk to his popular support if he had started a war and it had gone tits up though.
Online Bakez0151

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13058 on: Today at 10:50:40 AM »
It also ignores the fact Trump went out of his way to worsen tensions with Iran and increased the possibility of conflict with them.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13059 on: Today at 10:59:55 AM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:08:26 AM
Damn him, damn him....that is actually quite funny
The line was probably written by someone else. Trump has no sense of humour - unless we include that belittling kind of 'humour' employed by the most cowardly of schoolboy bullies.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13060 on: Today at 11:10:37 AM »
I'm torn between wanting this to drag on all the way to January 20th, (or whenever it is) to maximize the absolute toe curling embarrassment of his final farewell, and wanting him to fuck off asap so I can concentrate on Pickford..
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13061 on: Today at 11:16:04 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:28:35 AM
So this Trump-appointed wobbling mound of chins is possibly about to become a heavily reported-on household name



It's apparently her job to sign a letter authorising the beginning of the official transition phase, where Biden's team gets access to federal information, office space, budgets, etc. Basically the first step in handing over the levers of power.

And she's refusing to do so.

At what point does refusing to engage in the transition process become a federal offence?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13062 on: Today at 11:24:30 AM »
She just doesn't want to share her sarnies.
