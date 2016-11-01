No, Biden can't talk about unifying the country and then lay charges against the man 70 million Americans just voted for.
What I think he will do is simply allow other legal cases - at state level, for instance - to run their course. There might also be an unredacted version of the Mueller report that surfaces.
Yes. Yes he can. Because Biden will be president and Trump, his family, and those who worked for him, have committed a plethora of crimes against the American people, including corruption and criminal negligence. And even if 70 million don't realise it, those crimes have also been committed against them too. A quarter million dead Americans shows that.
It would be political suicide for Biden to let Trump off the hook. Justice needs to be seen to be done.
Biden doesn't have to do anything except unstick the wheels that Trump and Barr glued together. He wont chase down or persecute Trump like it's some personal vendetta, which is what Trump will do.
No, Biden will simply allow the IRS, SDNY and the justice department to do their thing. If Trump's found guilty, he'll be punished; if not, he'll be free to go. But Biden wont interfere for or against him.