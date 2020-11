A nice part to is that spotlight shifting with the power. Trump's not the only story any more. People are looking past him to late January and the contrast to Biden in the meantime.



I think the best thing about it is that Biden is doing a Starmer and killing his opponent with kindness. When you are in power especially in the states it is easy to portray your rival as the bogeyman, a horrible person who you are protecting the Country from.If you only read the right wing papers in this Country or watch right wing TV networks in the states then you rarely come across the oppositions' leader. Imagine listening to all of Trump or Johnson's bile, hatred and warnings and then listening to Biden or Starmer.Imagine listening to warnings about the radical left wanting to tear things away from you and change your way of life. Then Biden turns up and talks about uniting America and being a President for the whole Country. Imagine a President talking with compassion and the good of the Country and not himself.Trumps instinct will be to go on the attack but how do you attack someone who is being so nice to you.