That's less of an argument against having him on and more of an argument for the hosts to be more critical of the guests.



CNNs viewership is predominantly democrats anyway, so I think its quite valuable for their viewership to get a glimpse of the "the other side" is thinking.



The post election platitudes of working together are always hollow, not just now. Once the new administration begins the senate (assuming it remains in Republican hands will fight most legislation with tooth and nail, but that's no difference to the past)



It should be a two way thing though, they are there to put across the gop perspective, but if they won't even attempt to do so in an honest manner then they are just another pointless hack and there is zero point to them being on there in the first place, even if they should be grilled more heavily by the presenters too.CNN's viewership is hardly mostly democrats either, it is predominantly people trapped somewhere with few alternatives e.g. airports, hotels etc and it is only due to the gop veering right so drastically that they seem more of a dem station by comparison.