Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 291600 times)

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12440 on: Today at 05:54:48 PM »
Thank God it's FINALLY over!

Online Son of Spion＊

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12441 on: Today at 05:55:17 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:53:38 PM
Funny isn't it how these Republicans are suddenly discovering "the middle ground", "reaching out to your opponents" and the importance of "bi-partisanship"?
A bit like when New Labour beat the Tories and the Tories started talking about ''learning lessons and becoming a more caring party.''

Well, until they got back in again and reverted to type.
Online AndyMuller

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12442 on: Today at 05:55:21 PM »
Change the thread title!

Finally!
Online The North Bank

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12443 on: Today at 05:55:27 PM »
Finally, I get paid.. I mean, democracy prevails.
Online leftfooter

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12444 on: Today at 05:55:30 PM »
Trump going on a long golfing tour of countries without an extradition treaty with the USA.

Certainly can't see executives paying too much for a speech from Trump.

First man who's never read a book to have his own library.

Worth offering pardons to GOP operatives to see who they can catch in the net?

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12445 on: Today at 05:55:58 PM »
Fox News dismantling Trump's claims of cheating - saying that people were there, saying that you couldn't do it across states and with so many people.
Online TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12446 on: Today at 05:56:56 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:46:30 PM
'Joe Biden beats Donald Trump to win US election 2020  live updates':-

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2020/nov/06/us-election-joe-biden-donald-trump-result-latest-who-is-winning-live-2020-updates


^ some quality content on there...


Footage of downtown Philadelphia as result was announced and mass honking of horns.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12447 on: Today at 05:57:50 PM »
Online leftfooter

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12448 on: Today at 05:57:54 PM »
Is there no threshold of behaviour for members of the bar in New York? Because Gulliani constant outrageous lying about matters that have been ruled on in court is farcical.
Online skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12449 on: Today at 05:58:03 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:53:38 PM
Funny isn't it how these Republicans are suddenly discovering "the middle ground", "reaching out to your opponents" and the importance of "bi-partisanship"?

It's classic from the GOP.  These are the same people that confirmed Trump's cabinet full of unqualified individuals, like Betsy Devos.  Those that happily stood by and watched him tear down Democratic norms.  Those that happily rushed through Supreme Court nominations.  Those that didn't denounce conspiracy theories (we've got QAnon believers in Congress now).

Now, after a clear Biden victory, it's "we need to come together" and "you need to listen to us."
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12450 on: Today at 05:58:16 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:55:27 PM
Finally, I get paid.. I mean, democracy prevails.

You would think so......I haven't been yet. In the bank though mate. In the bank.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12451 on: Today at 05:58:29 PM »
I go the shops, after watching it for hours upon end, and they declare it  ;D ;D
Offline gazzalfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12452 on: Today at 05:58:46 PM »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson finally sent a congratulatory tweet
Online Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12453 on: Today at 06:00:49 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:58:29 PM
I go the shops, after watching it for hours upon end, and they declare it  ;D ;D

Should have gone sooner
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12454 on: Today at 06:01:37 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:00:49 PM
Should have gone sooner

I'm starting to think the same, not got to sleep until gone 5am the last few nights  ::)
Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12455 on: Today at 06:02:27 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:55:27 PM
Finally, I get paid.. I mean, democracy prevails.

 :)
Online TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12456 on: Today at 06:04:22 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:58:46 PM
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson finally sent a congratulatory tweet

CNN now reporting on it.

EU will enjoy UK trade talks this week
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12457 on: Today at 06:04:41 PM »
In all the madness at the moment, Nevada was called at around the same time.

It all weakens any argument that orange dick head may have
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12458 on: Today at 06:04:44 PM »
Hope Trump puts on Fox News soon. He'll go ballistic
Online Red Raw Burp!

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12459 on: Today at 06:04:58 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:20:25 PM
Apparently, Trump's motorcade will have to drive back through all these crowds cheering his defeat. ;D
Online Babel Time

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12460 on: Today at 06:05:14 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:45:22 PM
Why's John Kasich on CNN? Being a buzzkill

Why shouldn't he be?
Online tinner777

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12461 on: Today at 06:05:15 PM »
Fox taking the piss out of Boris now
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12462 on: Today at 06:05:48 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 06:05:15 PM
Fox taking the piss out of Boris now

What did they say?
Offline Statto Red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12463 on: Today at 06:05:52 PM »
 I believe it was a new batch of votes delivered from Allegheny county[Pittsburgh] that decided Pennsylvania for Biden.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12464 on: Today at 06:06:17 PM »
Jeb Bush
@JebBush

14m
Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12465 on: Today at 06:06:52 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:15:06 PM
Dollars to donuts this man couldnt point to England on a map


Online djahern

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12466 on: Today at 06:08:04 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:58:29 PM
I go the shops, after watching it for hours upon end, and they declare it  ;D ;D

Same. Went for a short walk and missed it. After watching it late into the early morning for the past few days.
Online tinner777

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12467 on: Today at 06:08:58 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:05:48 PM
What did they say?
something about them being friends and the note was going to hurt
Online Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12468 on: Today at 06:10:41 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 06:05:14 PM
Why shouldn't he be?

He shouldn't be spouting the disingenuous bullshit about working together when even before trump, the gop had been shitting over the entire idea of bipartisan for a long time.

If CNN are going to have these people on in the name of balance, they certainly shouldn't give them a free pass to come out with this stuff and should be questioned on stuff like rushing through an unqualified SC appointment about a week before an election.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12469 on: Today at 06:13:38 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:58:46 PM
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson finally sent a congratulatory tweet

What a fucking suck hole. I hope there is a bigly amount of collateral damage for Johnson,Frottage and the rest of the Trump fellow travellers.
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12470 on: Today at 06:14:52 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 06:08:04 PM
Same. Went for a short walk and missed it. After watching it late into the early morning for the past few days.

I have been watching full time with little sleep since Tuesday. Mrs has watched snippets of it. She walks in before as it was called. I am annoyed. I put the shift in !!
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12471 on: Today at 06:17:05 PM »
Fox just interviewing Donna Brazile and she gave them a really powerful moment about having a female on the winning ticket and first in the whitehouse.

May have done Kamala a big favour with the Fox crowd there, as it was very raw and so different than the "dems hate you" message Fox have been shouting at them
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12472 on: Today at 06:17:51 PM »
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12473 on: Today at 06:18:52 PM »
Liz will get the good china out for this president
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12474 on: Today at 06:18:54 PM »
Was watching Fox for a bit (And the first time) and very disappointed. I thought they would be going nuts and coming up with all sorts of shite, but pretty much eveyrone on it has said that Trump can fuck off.
Online The North Bank

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12475 on: Today at 06:19:18 PM »
Its been a long week. One Thing I have to say  about Trump, he really got me interested in US politics like no one ever. Even if its just to see him fall flat on his face.


Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12476 on: Today at 06:19:20 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 06:18:54 PM
Was watching Fox for a bit (And the first time) and very disappointed. I thought they would be going nuts and coming up with all sorts of shite, but pretty much eveyrone on it has said that Trump can fuck off.

Planning ahead.
Online Babel Time

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12477 on: Today at 06:19:59 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:10:41 PM
He shouldn't be spouting the disingenuous bullshit about working together when even before trump, the gop had been shitting over the entire idea of bipartisan for a long time.

If CNN are going to have these people on in the name of balance, they certainly shouldn't give them a free pass to come out with this stuff and should be questioned on stuff like rushing through an unqualified SC appointment about a week before an election.

That's less of an argument against having him on and more of an argument for the hosts to be more critical of the guests.

CNNs viewership is predominantly democrats anyway, so I think its quite valuable for their viewership to get a glimpse of the "the other side" is thinking.

The post election platitudes of working together are always hollow, not just now. Once the new administration begins the senate (assuming it remains in Republican hands will fight most legislation with tooth and nail, but that's no difference to the past)
