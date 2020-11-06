« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 287000 times)

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,834
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12040 on: Today at 01:05:11 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:50:22 AM
Republicans starting to think of their own future beyond Trump, they have to tread carefully, plus he gets paid by CNN so cant appear to be too unhinged.

I think he keeps getting emails from the gop hassling him, so he reads them during a break, is a bit mad until the next break to shut them up and then goes back to his pretending to be reasonable persona after the next break.
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,920
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12041 on: Today at 01:16:01 PM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:02:43 PM
Nice one. Fucking circus this. This woman seems to be telling some bad lies too.

https://twitter.com/sarahcpr/status/1324997826657595392
She's Michael Flynn's lawyer. Don't expect any truth from her. She's clearly a complete sociopath.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,281
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12042 on: Today at 01:20:26 PM »
"It's just math. There's a huge pile of postal ballots which are going to Biden 80 and 75%. There isn't an enchanted village of all Trump voters in Pennsylvania who haven't weighed in yet." - Pennsylvania's AG baffled why the state hasn't been called yet on CNN just now.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,478
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12043 on: Today at 01:33:52 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:20:26 PM
"It's just math. There's a huge pile of postal ballots which are going to Biden 80 and 75%. There isn't an enchanted village of all Trump voters in Pennsylvania who haven't weighed in yet." - Pennsylvania's AG baffled why the state hasn't been called yet on CNN just now.

Okay, now I'm definitely starting to think Trump's advisors are pleading with him to concede. They've probably called up several state offices and begged them not to announce anything until they can at least get Trump to consider the possibility that he's lost.

I don't know if they're just concerned about his state of mind, or what he might do when reality finally slaps him in the face with its dick, but it's mildly disconcerting to think about what's going on behind closed doors. He's probably screaming down the phone to Bill Barr, demanding that he arreest Biden.

My friend's foster dad has early onset dementia, and she had a tough enough job trying to explain to him why he couldn't go out during summer lockdown.  I imagine it's something like that. 

As I've said before, they should probably be looking at invoking the 25th, but because of the way they've enabled him over the past four years, and with the two Georgia senate seats still up for grabs, it would be ludicrous and show them all up for what they are if they removed him right after the election because he's too stubborn to leave the Whitehouse. It would be a slap in the face to the 70million plus people who just voted for him - not to mention a stark admission he shouldn't have been allowed to run again in the first place.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,112
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12044 on: Today at 01:36:01 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:20:26 PM
"It's just math. There's a huge pile of postal ballots which are going to Biden 80 and 75%. There isn't an enchanted village of all Trump voters in Pennsylvania who haven't weighed in yet." - Pennsylvania's AG baffled why the state hasn't been called yet on CNN just now.

Ha- missed that, very true, though the big difference in calling this state is that when you call this one you call the race. A cynic might say they are milking as much advertising revenue as possible. Not me though  ;)
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12045 on: Today at 01:43:07 PM »
I think they're hoping (against hope) that someone close to Trump will convince him to concede rather than calling the election. Clearly that won't happen, by midnight our time I expect it to be called.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,564
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12046 on: Today at 01:44:52 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:33:52 PM
Okay, now I'm definitely starting to think Trump's advisors are pleading with him to concede. They've probably called up several state offices and begged them not to announce anything until they can at least get Trump to consider the possibility that he's lost.

The thing is though. Does he have those kinds of advisors left or is it just his gang of yes-men and -women who will basically tell him whatever he wants to hear, because he's Donald Trump. I don't see the likes of Kushner, Rudy or Ivanka telling him "Look, man. You've lost. Get over it." They'll rather be fuelling his anger and spouting more conspiracy theories they've picked up on Twitter or wherever. If there were any sane people in his inner circle, they have long left I would imagine.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,014
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12047 on: Today at 01:54:25 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:44:52 PM
The thing is though. Does he have those kinds of advisors left or is it just his gang of yes-men and -women who will basically tell him whatever he wants to hear, because he's Donald Trump. I don't see the likes of Kushner, Rudy or Ivanka telling him "Look, man. You've lost. Get over it." They'll rather be fuelling his anger and spouting more conspiracy theories they've picked up on Twitter or wherever. If there were any sane people in his inner circle, they have long left I would imagine.
I'm guessing most partially sane ones are Rep officials. He has fired so many of his staff that there will only be the yes men/women left!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,281
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12048 on: Today at 02:01:59 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:33:52 PM
Okay, now I'm definitely starting to think Trump's advisors are pleading with him to concede. They've probably called up several state offices and begged them not to announce anything until they can at least get Trump to consider the possibility that he's lost.

I don't know if they're just concerned about his state of mind, or what he might do when reality finally slaps him in the face with its dick, but it's mildly disconcerting to think about what's going on behind closed doors. He's probably screaming down the phone to Bill Barr, demanding that he arreest Biden.

My friend's foster dad has early onset dementia, and she had a tough enough job trying to explain to him why he couldn't go out during summer lockdown.  I imagine it's something like that. 

As I've said before, they should probably be looking at invoking the 25th, but because of the way they've enabled him over the past four years, and with the two Georgia senate seats still up for grabs, it would be ludicrous and show them all up for what they are if they removed him right after the election because he's too stubborn to leave the Whitehouse. It would be a slap in the face to the 70million plus people who just voted for him - not to mention a stark admission he shouldn't have been allowed to run again in the first place.

Personally think it's more related to the fact that Trump flipped out over Fox and AP calling Arizona early. Calls to Murdoch himself to try and get Fox to retract it. I suppose as well just the limited downside for the networks not to wait until it's obvious to everyone - including the reason Andy suggests there, but perhaps most importantly about legitimacy of the election itself (argument both ways to that I guess - it's not like the bullshit stops being thrown at any point...). They've just gone much more risk averse. I suppose the fact that last night's Fox prime time was adulting tips for losers while the WSJ and NY Post today are both near enough calling the election for Biden may prove turning it into a dumb horse race narrative at the end the correct choice.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12049 on: Today at 02:14:15 PM »
This is a really sobering read from The Atlantic. While bordering on scare mongering, I believe this is a very real possibility similar to the rise of Modi inspired BJP with breathless compliant and complicit behaviour from news organisations which have abdicated their roles and responsibilities in any true democracy.


Americas Next Authoritarian Will Be Much More Competent

Trump was ineffective and easily beaten. A future strongman wont be.

NOVEMBER 6, 2020 The Atlantic
Zeynep Tufekci

Now that Joe Biden appears to be winning the presidency, we can expect debates over whether Donald Trump was an aberration (not who we are!) or another instantiation of Americas pathologies and sins. One can reasonably make a case for his deep-rootedness in American traditions, while also noticing the anomalies: the early-morning tweeting, the fondness for mixing personal and government business, the obsession with ratings befitting a reality-TV starthe one job he was good at.

From an international perspective, though, Trump is just one more example of the many populists on the right who have risen to power around the world: Narendra Modi in India, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Vladimir Putin in Russia, Jarosław Kaczyński in Poland, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey, my home country. These people win elections but subvert democratic norms: by criminalizing dissent, suppressing or demonizing the media, harassing the opposition, and deploying extra-legal mechanisms whenever possible (Putins opponents have a penchant for meeting tragic accidents). Orbán proudly uses the phrase illiberal democracy to describe the populism practiced by these men; Trump has many similarities to them, both rhetorically and policy-wise.

He campaigned like they did, too, railing against the particular form of globalization that dominates this era and brings benefit to many, but disproportionately to the wealthy, leaving behind large numbers of people, especially in wealthier countries. He relied on the traditional herrenvolk idea of ethnonationalist populism: supporting a kind of welfare state, but only for the right people rather than the undeserving others (the immigrants, the minorities) who allegedly usurp those benefits. He channeled and fueled the widespread mistrust of many centrist-liberal democratic institutions (the press, most notably) just like the other populists. And so on.

But theres one key difference between Trump and everyone else on that list. The others are all talented politicians who win elections again and again.

In contrast, Trump is a reality-TV star who stumbled his way into an ongoing realignment in American politics, aided by a series of events peculiar to 2016 that were fortunate for him: The Democrats chose a polarizing nominee who didnt have the requisite political touch that can come from surviving tough elections; social media was, by that point, deeply entrenched in the countrys politics, but its corrosive effects were largely unchecked; multiple playerssuch as thenFBI Director James Comeytook consequential actions fueled by their misplaced confidence in Hillary Clintons win; and Trumps rivals in the Republican primaries underestimated him. He drew a royal flush.

Its not that he is completely without talent. His rallies effectively let him bond with his base, and test out various messages with the crowd that he would then amplify everywhere. He has an intuitive understanding of the power of attention, and he played the traditional media like a fiddlethey benefited from his antics, which they boosted. He also clearly sensed the political moment in 2016, and managed to navigate his way into the presidency, though that probably had more to do with instinct than with deep planning.

Luck aside, though, Trump is not good at his job. He doesnt even seem to like it much. He is too undisciplined and thin-skinned to be effective at politics over a sustained period, which involves winning repeated elections. He seems to have been as surprised as anyone else that he won in 2016. While he hates the loser branding that will follow him now, hes probably fine with the outcomeespecially since he can blame it on fantastical conspiracies involving theft or ballot-stuffing or the courtsas long as he can figure out how to escape the criminal trials that are certainly coming his way. (A self-pardon? A negotiated pardon? He will try something.)

Trump ran like a populist, but he lacked the political talent or competence to govern like an effective one. Remember the Infrastructure Week he promised? It never happened. Remember the trade wars with China he said hed win? Some tariffs were raised here and there, but the jobs that would bring relief to Americas decimated manufacturing sector never resurged. In Wisconsin in 2018, the president announced the eighth wonder of the worlda Foxconn factory that was supposed to employ 13,000 in return for $4.5 billion in government subsidies. However, going into this election, the building remained empty, and the president lost Wisconsin in the Electoral College. (Foxconn hired people in the final weeks of 2019 to fulfill quotas for the subsidies, and laid off many of them right after the new year.) Most populists globally deploy wide patronage networks: state spending that boosts their own supporters. Trumps model remained attached more to personal graft: He encouraged people to stay in his hotels and have dinner at Mar-a-Lago in exchange for access, rather than develop a broad and participatory network that would remain loyal to him for years. And when the pandemic hit, instead of rising to the occasion and playing the strongman, rallying the country through a crisis that had originated in Chinaan opportunity perfect for the kind of populist he aspired to behe floundered.

Erdoğan has been in power nationally since 2003. After two decades, he has arguably lost some of his political magic, evinced by increasing missteps and a deteriorating situation around democratic rights. Still, he is among the most talented politicians in Turkeys history. He has been able to navigate multiple challenges, including a previous global financial crisis. In Russia, Putin has won many elections, even managing to subvert term limits. In India, Modi has also been reelected. One could argue that these elections were far from perfect, but they were elections. Brazils Bolsonaro has bungled his countrys response to the pandemic but is giving the poor emergency aid and increasing his popularity. The CARES Act did the same thing, providing a significant subsidy to businesses and improving household finances, especially for people with low incomes, but it ended right before the election; Trump erratically tweeted about having nuked a new deal.

I suspect that the Republican leadership is sanguine, if not happy, about Trumps loss. Its striking how quickly Fox News called Arizona for Biden, and how many Republican leaders have condemned the presidents rage-tweeting and attempts to stop the count. They know that Trump is done, and they seem fine with it. For them, whats not to like? The Supreme Court is solidly in their corner; they will likely retain control of the Senate; House Republicans won more seats than they were projected to; and they are looking at significant gains in state Houses as well, giving them control over redistricting for the next decade. Even better for their long-term project, they have diversified their own coalition, gaining more women candidates and more support from nonwhite voters.

And they have at their disposal certain features that can be mobilized: The Electoral College and especially the Senate are anti-majoritarian institutions, and they can be combined with other efforts to subvert majority rule. Leaders and parties can engage in voter suppression and break norms with some degree of bipartisan cooperation across the government. In combination, these features allow for players to engage in a hardball kind of minority rule: Remember that no Republican president has won the popular vote since 2004, and that the Senate is structurally prone to domination by a minority. Yet Republicans have tremendous power. This dynamic occurs at the local level, too, where gerrymandering allows Republicans to inflate their representation in state legislatures.

The situation is a perfect setup, in other words, for a talented politician to run on Trumpism in 2024. A person without the eager Twitter fingers and greedy hotel chains, someone with a penchant for governing rather than golf. An individual who does not irritate everyone who doesnt already like him, and someone whose wife looks at him adoringly instead of slapping his hand away too many times in public. Someone who isnt on tape boasting about assaulting women, and who says the right things about military veterans. Someone who can send appropriate condolences about senators who die, instead of angering their states voters, as Trump did, perhaps to his detriment, in Arizona. A norm-subverting strongman who can create a durable majority and keep his coalition together to win more elections. 
Make no mistake: The attempt to harness Trumpismwithout Trump, but with calculated, refined, and smarter political talentis coming. And it wont be easy to make the next Trumpist a one-term president. He will not be so clumsy or vulnerable. He will get into office less by luck than by skill. Perhaps it will be Senator Josh Hawley, who is writing a book against Big Tech because he knows that will be the next chapter in the culture wars, with social-media companies joining fake news as the enemy. Perhaps it will be Senator Tom Cotton, running as a law-and-order leader with a populist bent. Maybe it will be another media figure: Tucker Carlson or Joe Rogan, both men with talent and followings. Perhaps it will be another Sarah Palinshe was a prototypewith the charisma and appeal but without the baggage and the need for a presidential candidate to pluck her out of the blue. Perhaps someone like the QAnon-supporting Representative-elect Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who first beat the traditional Republican representative in the primary and then ran her race with guns blazing, mask off, and won against the Democratic candidate, a retired professor who avoided campaigning in person. Indeed, a self-made charismatic person coming out of nowhere probably has a better chance than many establishment figures in the party.

What can be done? First and foremost, we need to realize the nature of the problem and accept that elite failure cannot be responded to with more of the same. A good deal of the Democratic Partys messaging has been wrapped in nostalgia. But populisms resurgence is a symptom of the failures of the past. Pearl-clutching for the good old days will not get us out of this. Yes, its important to highlight the value of norms and call for the restoration of democratic institutions. But what we need in order to move forward goes beyond more politeness and the right rhetoric. The failures of the past arent to be yearned for. Theyre to be avoided and, crucially, understood and fixed. There will be arguments about how to rebuild a politics that can appeal to the moment, and how to mobilize for the future. There should be. Our American crisis cannot be resolved in one sweeping article that offers easy solutions. But the first step is to realize how deep this hole is for democracies around the world, including ours, and to realize that what lies ahead is not some easy comeback.

At the moment, the Democratic Party risks celebrating Trumps loss and moving onan acute danger, especially because many of its constituencies, the ones that drove Trumps loss, are understandably tired. A political nap for a few years probably looks appealing to many who opposed Trump, but the real message of this election is not that Trump lost and Democrats triumphed. Its that a weak and untalented politician lost, while the rest of his party has completely entrenched its power over every other branch of government: the perfect setup for a talented right-wing populist to sweep into office in 2024. And make no mistake: Theyre all thinking about it.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12050 on: Today at 02:16:21 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:01:59 PM
Personally think it's more related to the fact that Trump flipped out over Fox and AP calling Arizona early. Calls to Murdoch himself to try and get Fox to retract it. I suppose as well just the limited downside for the networks not to wait until it's obvious to everyone - including the reason Andy suggests there, but perhaps most importantly about legitimacy of the election itself (argument both ways to that I guess - it's not like the bullshit stops being thrown at any point...). They've just gone much more risk averse. I suppose the fact that last night's Fox prime time was adulting tips for losers while the WSJ and NY Post today are both near enough calling the election for Biden may prove turning it into a dumb horse race narrative at the end the correct choice.

I think the Murdoch related press will probably be looked back as the game changer in terms of his and his team's thinking and calculations about what happens next. I have little doubt that the allegations will continue but reality will be setting in. When the major networks call it I also think that is when you will see senior republicans start to accept and explain that reality as well.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,281
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12051 on: Today at 02:21:57 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:16:21 PM
I think the Murdoch related press will probably be looked back as the game changer in terms of his and his team's thinking and calculations about what happens next. I have little doubt that the allegations will continue but reality will be setting in. When the major networks call it I also think that is when you will see senior republicans start to accept and explain that reality as well.

That's a good point. He's lost his megaphone. Twitter are jumping on him (although have no idea what's happening on FB - not being facetious, genuinely), and without Murdoch press amplifying... At the same time, the whole point of forcing a slow count was so they could find bullshit reasons to delegitimise any result they didn't like so dragging it out seems not helpful from that perspective. Feel a bit for Biden. He's going to have to make the same speech two nights on the trot!
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • Justice for the 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12052 on: Today at 02:22:56 PM »
CNN reporting that -

'An Atlanta-area election worker is in hiding after receiving threats related to a viral video that shows him crumpling and throwing away a piece of paper, leading to false accusations of him tossing out a ballot, a local election official said in a press conference Friday night.

Richard Barron, the Fulton County, Georgia Director of Registration and Elections Barron said officials reviewed the video taken by someone in the ballot processing area of the center and uploaded to Twitter, and determined that the worker did not discard a ballot.'

Appears the 'paper' was a list of instructions that gets posted to the voter with the ballot - and was mistakenly returned with the ballot. Discussions now underway to provide the worker with security.

So, the video was '...taken by someone in the ballot processing area...'  -  has to be a Republican official overseeing the process........horrible shit-house.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,587
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12053 on: Today at 02:25:12 PM »
Ridiculous. As bad as the conspiracy theory that cases being taken in were full of ballots... turned out to be media camera equipment belonging to Fox.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12054 on: Today at 02:28:47 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:25:12 PM
Ridiculous. As bad as the conspiracy theory that cases being taken in were full of ballots... turned out to be media camera equipment belonging to Fox.
You can't win with these people. They aren't looking for fraud. They've been convinced by Trump that fraud has definitely happened and the only thing that's missing is evidence. If no evidence is presented, it's a coverup. Very dangerous.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • Justice for the 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12055 on: Today at 02:32:01 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:25:12 PM
Ridiculous. As bad as the conspiracy theory that cases being taken in were full of ballots... turned out to be media camera equipment belonging to Fox.
Yeah, saw that Arizona (?) - but, if they find this Rep toe-rag in Atlanta, they should boot him out of the count.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12056 on: Today at 02:41:25 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:21:57 PM
That's a good point. He's lost his megaphone. Twitter are jumping on him (although have no idea what's happening on FB - not being facetious, genuinely), and without Murdoch press amplifying... At the same time, the whole point of forcing a slow count was so they could find bullshit reasons to delegitimise any result they didn't like so dragging it out seems not helpful from that perspective. Feel a bit for Biden. He's going to have to make the same speech two nights on the trot!

Yeah. No Fox et al and you're then into niche radio and obscure TV stations. Plenty will still presumably watch and listen to them but it is nowhere near the same level as Fox news and the Murdoch newspapers reach. Also, when he leaves office, the moment he tweets nonsense they will shut him down. I was reading this morning that Twitter took a decision a few years ago that they will  not stop the accounts of people like trump when what they say is newsworthy to the extent of their office. That changes when he leaves office and is then subject to the same rules as everyone else. It answered a question I posted on here a few days ago pondering why they hadn't shut him down.

He will slowly be marginalised. Perhaps I am being naive but I just can't see him being the republican candidate next time around. Age, personal priorities, potential legal issues etc.

As for the Atlantic article above, I did read that this morning when a link was posted on the guardian. I largely agree with the analysis  but I think does fail to point out that conspiracy and lies is not just the preserve of the populist right but also of the more radical left. History reminds us that 'left' and 'right" do eventually become so extreme that they become one of the same thing
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,110
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12057 on: Today at 02:41:46 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:22:56 PM
CNN reporting that -

'An Atlanta-area election worker is in hiding after receiving threats related to a viral video that shows him crumpling and throwing away a piece of paper, leading to false accusations of him tossing out a ballot, a local election official said in a press conference Friday night.

Richard Barron, the Fulton County, Georgia Director of Registration and Elections Barron said officials reviewed the video taken by someone in the ballot processing area of the center and uploaded to Twitter, and determined that the worker did not discard a ballot.'

Appears the 'paper' was a list of instructions that gets posted to the voter with the ballot - and was mistakenly returned with the ballot. Discussions now underway to provide the worker with security.

So, the video was '...taken by someone in the ballot processing area...'  -  has to be a Republican official overseeing the process........horrible shit-house.

No it doesn't mate.

Saw on Twitter before that Trump has been asking people to take videos of any vote rigging that they see. So that could have been take by literally anyone that is a Trump supporter.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,692
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12058 on: Today at 02:52:12 PM »
Recounts are pointless, if anything they would change a few hundred either way, never thousands
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • Justice for the 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12059 on: Today at 02:52:17 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 02:41:46 PM
No it doesn't mate.

Saw on Twitter before that Trump has been asking people to take videos of any vote rigging that they see. So that could have been take by literally anyone that is a Trump supporter.
Well, yes I take your point - but, meaning any of the election officials/workers (who I presume are employees and meant to be impartial) ?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,587
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12060 on: Today at 02:55:42 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:52:12 PM
Recounts are pointless, if anything they would change a few hundred either way, never thousands

It continues to delay delay delay though, which is what theyre after.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,924
  • Meh sd
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12061 on: Today at 03:01:09 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:01:59 PM
Personally think it's more related to the fact that Trump flipped out over Fox and AP calling Arizona early. Calls to Murdoch himself to try and get Fox to retract it. I suppose as well just the limited downside for the networks not to wait until it's obvious to everyone - including the reason Andy suggests there, but perhaps most importantly about legitimacy of the election itself (argument both ways to that I guess - it's not like the bullshit stops being thrown at any point...). They've just gone much more risk averse. I suppose the fact that last night's Fox prime time was adulting tips for losers while the WSJ and NY Post today are both near enough calling the election for Biden may prove turning it into a dumb horse race narrative at the end the correct choice.
There's just a whole lot to lose and very little to win for the major networks to call it.

The same goes for Trump's nearest advisors of course.

I don't even think the dems mind so much. There's a civil war brewing in the republican party.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:02:55 PM by jepovic »
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12062 on: Today at 03:02:22 PM »
Wahoo. John's back
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,781
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12063 on: Today at 03:02:55 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 02:41:46 PM
No it doesn't mate.

Saw on Twitter before that Trump has been asking people to take videos of any vote rigging that they see. So that could have been take by literally anyone that is a Trump supporter.

One of the 'observers' is quite likely though. Normal people can't go in there, you need to have permission, and most people in there will be busy counting votes and filling in spreadsheets, so are unlikely to take random videos of other people. The 'observers' have nothing better to do.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,073
  • ....mmm
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12064 on: Today at 03:03:18 PM »
Logged
:D

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,478
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12065 on: Today at 03:04:03 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:01:59 PM
Personally think it's more related to the fact that Trump flipped out over Fox and AP calling Arizona early. Calls to Murdoch himself to try and get Fox to retract it. I suppose as well just the limited downside for the networks not to wait until it's obvious to everyone - including the reason Andy suggests there, but perhaps most importantly about legitimacy of the election itself (argument both ways to that I guess - it's not like the bullshit stops being thrown at any point...). They've just gone much more risk averse. I suppose the fact that last night's Fox prime time was adulting tips for losers while the WSJ and NY Post today are both near enough calling the election for Biden may prove turning it into a dumb horse race narrative at the end the correct choice.

I don't think Fox, or Murdoch, give a crap about Trump's flip outs.  And I don't think after five days the networks have much more to gain by stringing this out.

In the past, states have been called long before counts are completed, based upon voting trends and well known voting demographics.  If all this is being done to assuage the fragile ego of a Fascist who won't accept the result even when 100% of the ballots are counted, then the media is complicit in Trump's delusion, however remotely.

Trump has tried to exhort his followers into violence in order to overturn the result, and the media know it.  They're clearly done with Trump and by this point and have no interest in coddling his ego.  The only reason I can see for holding off is a fear of Trump's reaction and the potential for violence from his supporters, but the latter seems increasingly unlikely. 

I suppose a third option is to firmly stonewall any further attempts by the Trump campaign to litigate by waiting until 98% of the votes are counted, but like I said, Trump will contest if it's 100%.  It's just the way he is.

Whatever it is, I really hope it's done and dusted soon, because I want to enjoy this monster's downfall.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,587
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12066 on: Today at 03:04:57 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:01:09 PM
There's just a whole lot to lose and very little to win for the major networks to call it.

What do they have to lose?

I mean it's absolutely painfully obvious that Biden has this. So much so that even Biden has come out and said it.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,003
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12067 on: Today at 03:05:48 PM »
Dread to think what the Wotsit Hitler is going to come out with in his press conference.
Logged

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12068 on: Today at 03:07:08 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:05:48 PM
Dread to think what the Wotsit Hitler is going to come out with in his press conference.

Shitstain has gone golfing according reports.
Logged
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is, along golf, much, much more important than that."

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,003
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12069 on: Today at 03:08:20 PM »
Surprised at this stage Bush hasnt said anything.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,478
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12070 on: Today at 03:08:45 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 02:41:46 PM
No it doesn't mate.

Saw on Twitter before that Trump has been asking people to take videos of any vote rigging that they see. So that could have been take by literally anyone that is a Trump supporter.

Well if it was filmed from inside the building then it had to be filmed by somebody who was supposed to be in there.  That means it's either a fellow volunteer who happens to be a Trump supporter/Republican, or one of the official Republican election observers. 

If it was filmed by a Democrat, they would likely have shown it to a state official and asked what it was all about - not just posted it on the internet and let it go viral.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,587
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12071 on: Today at 03:09:44 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:08:20 PM
Surprised at this stage Bush hasnt said anything.

Isn't there normally a gentleman's agreement that past presidents try and stay out of this sort of thing?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,478
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12072 on: Today at 03:10:52 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:04:57 PM
What do they have to lose?

I mean it's absolutely painfully obvious that Biden has this. So much so that even Biden has come out and said it.

Come on, poor Steve Kornacki hasn't slept in about five days. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12073 on: Today at 03:11:46 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:08:20 PM
Surprised at this stage Bush hasnt said anything.

Posted the same thing last night. Prevailing view was that he hasn't got involved at all and probably has no desire to
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12074 on: Today at 03:11:58 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:05:48 PM
Dread to think what the Wotsit Hitler is going to come out with in his press conference.

Er, why is this press conference to be held at a landscaping company?!

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1325087011464749056

https://www.fstl1992.com/
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,478
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12075 on: Today at 03:12:13 PM »
Quote from: stara on Today at 03:07:08 PM
Shitstain has gone golfing according reports.

Has he tweeted lately?  Not seen any pictures of him leaving the Whitehouse - you'd think there'd be coverage. I know there's secret ways out mind.

Maybe he's had a breakdown and they're trying to cover it up...
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12076 on: Today at 03:13:30 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:09:44 PM
Isn't there normally a gentleman's agreement that past presidents try and stay out of this sort of thing?

It's usual convention that they don't. I suppose it will come down to what happens next and if he's needed. Someone last night reminded me of his 2016 interview about trump. He didn't exactly give a ringing endorsement let's put it like that
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,003
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #12077 on: Today at 03:15:27 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:13:30 PM
It's usual convention that they don't. I suppose it will come down to what happens next and if he's needed. Someone last night reminded me of his 2016 interview about trump. He didn't exactly give a ringing endorsement let's put it like that

Pretty much taken as written that both President Bushs will have voted Clinton.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Up
« previous next »
 