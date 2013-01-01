« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12040
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:50:22 AM
Republicans starting to think of their own future beyond Trump, they have to tread carefully, plus he gets paid by CNN so cant appear to be too unhinged.

I think he keeps getting emails from the gop hassling him, so he reads them during a break, is a bit mad until the next break to shut them up and then goes back to his pretending to be reasonable persona after the next break.
kennedy81

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12041
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:02:43 PM
Nice one. Fucking circus this. This woman seems to be telling some bad lies too.

https://twitter.com/sarahcpr/status/1324997826657595392
She's Michael Flynn's lawyer. Don't expect any truth from her. She's clearly a complete sociopath.
Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12042
"It's just math. There's a huge pile of postal ballots which are going to Biden 80 and 75%. There isn't an enchanted village of all Trump voters in Pennsylvania who haven't weighed in yet." - Pennsylvania's AG baffled why the state hasn't been called yet on CNN just now.
fudge

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12043
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:29:52 AM
One for fans of The Avengers

https://twitter.com/_gh0stn/status/1324801623781122048

Thats fantastic,...Greta, McCain and Sean Connery 🤣
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12044
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:20:26 PM
"It's just math. There's a huge pile of postal ballots which are going to Biden 80 and 75%. There isn't an enchanted village of all Trump voters in Pennsylvania who haven't weighed in yet." - Pennsylvania's AG baffled why the state hasn't been called yet on CNN just now.

Okay, now I'm definitely starting to think Trump's advisors are pleading with him to concede. They've probably called up several state offices and begged them not to announce anything until they can at least get Trump to consider the possibility that he's lost.

I don't know if they're just concerned about his state of mind, or what he might do when reality finally slaps him in the face with its dick, but it's mildly disconcerting to think about what's going on behind closed doors. He's probably screaming down the phone to Bill Barr, demanding that he arreest Biden.

My friend's foster dad has early onset dementia, and she had a tough enough job trying to explain to him why he couldn't go out during summer lockdown.  I imagine it's something like that. 

As I've said before, they should probably be looking at invoking the 25th, but because of the way they've enabled him over the past four years, and with the two Georgia senate seats still up for grabs, it would be ludicrous and show them all up for what they are if they removed him right after the election because he's too stubborn to leave the Whitehouse. It would be a slap in the face to the 70million plus people who just voted for him - not to mention a stark admission he shouldn't have been allowed to run again in the first place.
Andy82lfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12045
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:20:26 PM
"It's just math. There's a huge pile of postal ballots which are going to Biden 80 and 75%. There isn't an enchanted village of all Trump voters in Pennsylvania who haven't weighed in yet." - Pennsylvania's AG baffled why the state hasn't been called yet on CNN just now.

Ha- missed that, very true, though the big difference in calling this state is that when you call this one you call the race. A cynic might say they are milking as much advertising revenue as possible. Not me though  ;)
Hedley Lamarr

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12046
I think they're hoping (against hope) that someone close to Trump will convince him to concede rather than calling the election. Clearly that won't happen, by midnight our time I expect it to be called.
stoa

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #12047
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:33:52 PM
Okay, now I'm definitely starting to think Trump's advisors are pleading with him to concede. They've probably called up several state offices and begged them not to announce anything until they can at least get Trump to consider the possibility that he's lost.

The thing is though. Does he have those kinds of advisors left or is it just his gang of yes-men and -women who will basically tell him whatever he wants to hear, because he's Donald Trump. I don't see the likes of Kushner, Rudy or Ivanka telling him "Look, man. You've lost. Get over it." They'll rather be fuelling his anger and spouting more conspiracy theories they've picked up on Twitter or wherever. If there were any sane people in his inner circle, they have long left I would imagine.
