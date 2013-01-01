"It's just math. There's a huge pile of postal ballots which are going to Biden 80 and 75%. There isn't an enchanted village of all Trump voters in Pennsylvania who haven't weighed in yet." - Pennsylvania's AG baffled why the state hasn't been called yet on CNN just now.



Okay, now I'm definitely starting to think Trump's advisors are pleading with him to concede. They've probably called up several state offices and begged them not to announce anything until they can at least get Trump to consider the possibility that he's lost.I don't know if they're just concerned about his state of mind, or what he might do when reality finally slaps him in the face with its dick, but it's mildly disconcerting to think about what's going on behind closed doors. He's probably screaming down the phone to Bill Barr, demanding that he arreest Biden.My friend's foster dad has early onset dementia, and she had a tough enough job trying to explain to him why he couldn't go out during summer lockdown. I imagine it's something like that.As I've said before, they should probably be looking at invoking the 25th, but because of the way they've enabled him over the past four years, and with the two Georgia senate seats still up for grabs, it would be ludicrous and show them all up for what they are if they removed him right after the election because he's too stubborn to leave the Whitehouse. It would be a slap in the face to the 70million plus people who just voted for him - not to mention a stark admission he shouldn't have been allowed to run again in the first place.