^^^ Good to see that Arizona has drifted away from Trump overnight, it was looking grim when I went to bed. It's also not lost on me that Trump needs. 66.6% to win PennsylvaniaAs for not calling it yet, might be the networks want the result totally beyond the doubt, or giving the Whitehouse the time it needs to absorb the ramifications.Or, they've quietly decided they're going to sit it out and force FOX News to announce it first, because they know know Trump wont believe it coming from any other network - and also as a kick in the balls to FOX for their attitude over the past four years.