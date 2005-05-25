« previous next »
Offline Garrus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11960 on: Today at 07:34:41 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:27:14 AM
50% to paying off campaign debts, 50% to funding recounts according to the small print on them. Kind of hints towards a realism not evident in the main body of the text.
They are fucked. I hope the lawyers ask for payments up front.

https://twitter.com/feministabulous/status/1324966830578888705

In other news, 97% turnout of Native Americans for Biden in Arizona!

Online jepovic

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11961 on: Today at 07:40:41 AM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:32:57 AM
Starting to be odd now that no media outlet has called this, theyd usually be in a scramble to get there first.

We kind of know fox wont call it, I wonder if the rest have been asked not to call yet to give Trump one last chance to concede first and avoid the rabbit hole the country goes down if Biden declares victory and Trump doubles down again.
The networks are making so much money from this drama, so they have little incentive to call it
Offline gravey101

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11962 on: Today at 07:49:04 AM »
I think they also want to let it sink in slowly to the trump side. time will help them accept it and there will be less of the fraud nonsense and probably more importantly any domestic terrorism. No need for anyone to declare Biden or for him to claim it. We all know who's won
Online BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11963 on: Today at 07:53:02 AM »
Biden ahead by 7,248 in Georgia.
Offline Fromola

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11964 on: Today at 08:19:42 AM »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 07:13:25 AM
Love that Twitter is saying they won't give Trump special treatment  once he loses, as he is not a "news worthy person" anymore. Should finally ban the c*nt. Trump will most likely implode if that happens.

Once he's out he's just another crank with no power base like Alex Jones.
Offline TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11965 on: Today at 08:26:17 AM »
The longer he and more importantly the Republican Party refuse to do the right thing, it may cost them Senate control re any run-offs in Georgia.  Maybe the democrats are letting them continue to dig that hole.
Offline TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11966 on: Today at 08:28:27 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:53:02 AM
Biden ahead by 7,248 in Georgia.

Negates any call for a recount surely?
Offline No666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11967 on: Today at 08:32:42 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:26:17 AM
The longer he and more importantly the Republican Party refuse to do the right thing, it may cost them Senate control re any run-offs in Georgia.  Maybe the democrats are letting them continue to dig that hole.
If true, Murdoch may have strong feelings about that, too. Biden and a red Senate is acceptable to the rich with no conscience.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11968 on: Today at 08:33:03 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:28:27 AM
Negates any call for a recount surely?

Needs to be 25k+ for that. Secretary of State there has already said a recount is going to happen anyway.
Offline TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11969 on: Today at 08:35:30 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:33:03 AM
Needs to be 25k+ for that. Secretary of State there has already said a recount is going to happen anyway.

I sort of hope it does because it may impact Republican chances in any senate run-offs.
Online Red_Mist

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11970 on: Today at 08:39:51 AM »
In terms of the mob of Trump supporters who wont accept the result, I think there may be trouble ahead. I sincerely hope nobody gets hurt, but if they do that will surely be the moment the majority go home to cry behind closed doors, leaving just the extreme lunatics who can then be dealt with by the police.

In terms of Trump himself, I can see his support, especially his staff, melting away very rapidly. Its the nature of America and American politics. The losers quickly find themselves alone. They simply dont like losers. It could be quite pitiful (and strangely surreal....and just a little bit hilarious!)

This is pure speculation as literally anything could happen.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11971 on: Today at 08:40:38 AM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 06:32:52 AM
Biden's lead in Arizona little less than 30,000 now but Trump is not picking upvotes at the pace he needs to overtake Biden. Looks like Arizona will be another Jo Jorgensen masterclass.

Lead tripled in Nevada for Biden and expected to grow further. Hope it gets called soon.


Looks like the they're all locked in now. Question is how close each needs to be for a recount, as in Georgia.
Online Crimson

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11972 on: Today at 08:48:05 AM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:39:51 AM
In terms of the mob of Trump supporters who wont accept the result, I think there may be trouble ahead. I sincerely hope nobody gets hurt, but if they do that will surely be the moment the majority go home to cry behind closed doors, leaving just the extreme lunatics who can then be dealt with by the police.

In terms of Trump himself, I can see his support, especially his staff, melting away very rapidly. Its the nature of America and American politics. The losers quickly find themselves alone. They simply dont like losers. It could be quite pitiful (and strangely surreal....and just a little bit hilarious!)

This is pure speculation as literally anything could happen.

Trump is acting as the tough guy as he's looking for action from his base. As soon as Secret Service threaten to escort him by force he'll back off. He's terrified of being personally involved in conflict.
Online 12C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11973 on: Today at 08:48:42 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:24:25 AM
Oh dear christ - Trump is only *now* unhappy with his legal team and wanting to find a team of lawyers akin to those that stole the election for W in 2000 - how is this a shock to him when he employs Rudy Fucking Guiliani?  And then blaming his legal team for the fact that these completely frivolous lawsuits are getting kicked out.  There is a reason no competent lawyer wants to touch your fatass with a barge pole you fucking imbecile!

This behaviour has been predicted by those who diagnosed him as a narcissist.
Ive seen people say this next phase will see him blame the people around him and cull those he feels are incompetent and who he feels he can accuse of losing him the election.
He could even turn on family members.
In his narcissistic view, it is never his fault, so the blame games will start.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11974 on: Today at 08:52:34 AM »
^^^ Good to see that Arizona has drifted away from Trump overnight, it was looking grim when I went to bed. It's also not lost on me that Trump needs. 66.6% to win Pennsylvania ;D

As for not calling it yet, might be the networks want the result totally beyond the doubt, or giving the Whitehouse the time it needs to absorb the ramifications.

Or, they've quietly decided they're going to sit it out and force FOX News to announce it first, because they know know Trump wont believe it coming from any other network - and also as a kick in the balls to FOX for their attitude over the past four years.
Online DHKopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11975 on: Today at 08:56:11 AM »
Had a sleep in today.  Still not done.  Counters must be all stoned AF, get the mackems in next time!
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11976 on: Today at 08:57:35 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:24:25 AM
Oh dear christ - Trump is only *now* unhappy with his legal team and wanting to find a team of lawyers akin to those that stole the election for W in 2000 - how is this a shock to him when he employs Rudy Fucking Guiliani?  And then blaming his legal team for the fact that these completely frivolous lawsuits are getting kicked out.  There is a reason no competent lawyer wants to touch your fatass with a barge pole you fucking imbecile!

Trump's serial incompetence pervades all aspects of his existence. Only he could vow to contest election results in court but not assemble an adequate legal team or make the necessary plans to do so.

I wonder if he unconsciously sabotages himself because deep down he believes he isn't really good enough to succeed? He does have major daddy issues after all. He's like that dude in the langoliers.
Online 12C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11977 on: Today at 08:58:38 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 07:34:41 AM
They are fucked. I hope the lawyers ask for payments up front.

https://twitter.com/feministabulous/status/1324966830578888705

In other news, 97% turnout of Native Americans for Biden in Arizona!
Go Navajo Nation!
Online Red_Mist

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11978 on: Today at 09:03:18 AM »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 08:48:05 AM
Trump is acting as the tough guy as he's looking for action from his base. As soon as Secret Service threaten to escort him by force he'll back off. He's terrified of being personally involved in conflict.
I think youre right.

In other words, hes the textbook bully.
Online 12C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11979 on: Today at 09:04:51 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:57:35 AM
Trump's serial incompetence pervades all aspects of his existence. Only he could vow to contest election results in court but not assemble an adequate legal team or make the necessary plans to do so.

I wonder if he unconsciously sabotages himself because deep down he believes he isn't really good enough to succeed? He does have major daddy issues after all. He's like that dude in the langoliers.

This thing about his narcissism and blaming others.
Look how he started with semi reasonable people around him, but when things didnt pan out he fired them. Even Bannon got the heave because he was perceived as disloyal.
One of the reasons the military are not behind him is the fact that he employed high ranking generals as an attempt to leech off their reputations, but then called them cowards and incompetent when they tried to advise him. Thats how he ends up with the likes of McInane, she says what he wants to hear. Blind loyalty to him
Online redbyrdz

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11980 on: Today at 09:09:58 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:04:51 AM
This thing about his narcissism and blaming others.
Look how he started with semi reasonable people around him, but when things didnt pan out he fired them. Even Bannon got the heave because he was perceived as disloyal.
One of the reasons the military are not behind him is the fact that he employed high ranking generals as an attempt to leech off their reputations, but then called them cowards and incompetent when they tried to advise him. Thats how he ends up with the likes of McInane, she says what he wants to hear. Blind loyalty to him

Don't think they are loyal, they are just opportunistic in the extreme. Once Trump has no power, they'll drop him like a stone. They are just as self-serving as him.
Online thejbs

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11981 on: Today at 09:12:04 AM »
The voter fraud conspiracy bullshit is being attributed to Trump, but lets not forget its a republican strategy wheeled out every two years. This report from 2008 couldve been published today: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/cifamerica/2008/oct/13/election-acorn-voter-fraud

They fully expected 2008 to be closer and had the fraud argument in place. Meanwhile, the GOP were working their balls off to illegally disenfranchise voters in historically blue areas.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11982 on: Today at 09:15:43 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:04:51 AM
This thing about his narcissism and blaming others.
Look how he started with semi reasonable people around him, but when things didnt pan out he fired them. Even Bannon got the heave because he was perceived as disloyal.
One of the reasons the military are not behind him is the fact that he employed high ranking generals as an attempt to leech off their reputations, but then called them cowards and incompetent when they tried to advise him. Thats how he ends up with the likes of McInane, she says what he wants to hear. Blind loyalty to him

I agree with some of this, but as redbyrdz says, there's ample evidence in Trump's business history of other, actual business people outright mugging him off for millions because they knew he was an incompetent clown. "You're a genius, Donald, sign here."
