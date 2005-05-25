In terms of the mob of Trump supporters who wont accept the result, I think there may be trouble ahead. I sincerely hope nobody gets hurt, but if they do that will surely be the moment the majority go home to cry behind closed doors, leaving just the extreme lunatics who can then be dealt with by the police.
In terms of Trump himself, I can see his support, especially his staff, melting away very rapidly. Its the nature of America and American politics. The losers quickly find themselves alone. They simply dont like losers. It could be quite pitiful (and strangely surreal....and just a little bit hilarious!)
This is pure speculation as literally anything could happen.