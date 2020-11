I know. The irony is not lost on me.



As it happens I have read quite a bit about him over the past few years, some of which surprised me. I will always disagree with his main politics and his actions, but he is more intelligent and informed than many gave him for credit for at the time. I am pretty sure that bob Woodward has said as much, as have others who I respect and are reliable. People are full of surprises



I think it is a bit of a difficult one. If we put aside his actual record as president - say if you watch the skit he did with Steve Bridges at the Correspondent's Dinner. From an outsider's perspective he comes across pretty well - warm, human and willing to laugh at himself. But I guess for many of the people who have ended up voting for Trump the last couple of elections those kind of hi-jinks way well have come across as laughs at their expense from the 'Washington elite'.