« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 280505 times)

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,802
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11840 on: Yesterday at 11:23:10 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:54:13 PM
Maybe there's an interesting question in whether it's the lesson which should be taken away. Do they get that level of voter activation (which cuts both ways) without the 'Trump' figure? One for the eggheads over the next couple of years.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:57:17 PM
True. Some have argued that cults of personality tend to lose some of their momentum once the personality is deposed

As Zeb says, one for the eggheads.  It'll be interesting to observe turnout for 2022 and beyond.

For 2018, Pew Research had some data that showed that a higher percentage of Clinton voters turned out to vote than did Trump voters (though not by too much).

https://www.pewresearch.org/methods/2020/09/08/democrats-made-gains-from-multiple-sources-in-2018-midterm-victories/

Maybe too wild to make any assumptions, but it's been typical belief that higher turnout favors Democrats, and Democrats always struggle to turnout.  Voter turnout has been around 40% in midterms for a while, hitting the lowest level since WWII in 2014 (just 36%).  But in 2018, turnout was 49% for a midterm, and the Democrats managed to flip a bunch of key House races (though they were hampered by a different Senate map).  In 2016 and 2020, higher turnout hasn't exactly wiped the floor with Trump.  You usually think of midterms as your boring GOP voters turning out while Democrats don't bother.  But under Trump, GOP voters seem determined to make inroads, especially in battlegrounds during presidential elections, while Democrats have become more active throughout, making an impact during midterms.

It's just one data point, so this is awfully un-scientific, but a more generic Republican, even with overt dog-whistles, may be much more palatable to moderate voters (who end up voting in midterms) and who doesn't galvanize enough opposition in midterms, but on the flip side, he/she will struggle to get enthusiasm during presidential elections.  Trump got first-time voters and former Democrats (who focused on his jobs message) to turn out in all the right places.  How many of them will stick with the GOP if it's Cotton/Rubio/Haley, etc.  They're more competent (and that's kind of scary), but they don't inspire the devotion that Trump does.  But on the flip side, will Democrat voters let their guard down in 2022 while Biden is in office (like with Obama in 2010 and 2014), and if the GOP retakes the White House in 2024 or 2028, will they have the enthusiasm to keep/flip Congress in 2026 or 2030 (like they did in 2018 but also to the voters' credit, in 2006).

Way too much conjecture from my end, but I get the sense that a "smarter" Trump doesn't really exist.  None of the current GOP darlings can truly inspire devotion (no matter how absurd) like Trump can.  They'll be more palatable with never-Trumpers, but they could lose significant ground with Trump-first GOPers, at least in the short run, and particularly if they denounce him.  You see some GOP rallying around Trump in this scenario as I think the party has to hedge its bets.  The January runoffs in Georgia are a litmus test.  If they turn away from Trump fully, they can get Biden-voting Republicans onboard but they may worry about base turnout.  If they push these Trump conspiracies, they'll get MAGA-hats fired up but may still turn off some moderates while galvanizing the Dem base.  It's fine line to tread.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11841 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:21:22 PM
Are there live updates? The Guardian map hasn't updated for the past few hours.

The Allegheny County guy on CNN just said they were done about 2/3 of the military and the damages, and they would be announced those soon hopefully; will then go onto the 28k where the County mailed out an incorrect ballot paper to some people, realised and mailed out a corrected second - they had  to keep them segregated thanks to a PA Supreme Court Judgement 
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11842 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:09:55 PM
I didn't have a penny on Biden early on Wednesday morning when many seemed to overreact to the Florida result. He was touching 3/1 in places, probably bigger on the exchanges. Trumps numbers in a lot of the counties he won in 2016 were down and Biden had made gains but Miami-Dade fucked him. Many analysts believed that Florida and Texas were in play for Biden but the main decider would be Pennsylvania.

I'm a bit annoyed I didn't go in hard at him at that point. Still, I had a couple of spare free bets so I put on of them on Trump at 14's. Just in case it all goes downhill, the orange fucker can buy me a new pair of shoes :D
I think I saw 9/2 for Biden just before going to be around 3.30am. thought it was all over to be honest, turned on TV in the morning with one hand over my eyes expecting to see Trump wins election, nice surprise to see Biden had gone favourite, had a few bob on Biden weeks ago at 13/10 but wasn't worried about loosing the bet, just want Trump gone.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,984
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11843 on: Yesterday at 11:25:47 PM »
The Trump show is over.

Biden has won.

Life is still going on as normal, only people benefiting now are the advertisers, news networks, tech companies and political grifters.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,252
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11844 on: Yesterday at 11:26:15 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:21:22 PM
Are there live updates? The Guardian map hasn't updated for the past few hours.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/11/03/us/elections/results-pennsylvania-president.html

They seem to be updating every hour or so.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11845 on: Yesterday at 11:28:54 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:26:15 PM
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/11/03/us/elections/results-pennsylvania-president.html

They seem to be updating every hour or so.

Or you could use the github project that has been linked dozens of times in this thread - https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-election-scraper/battleground-state-changes.html#

This one is good as you can see how many have come in recently - for the whole of PA, you can see less than 20k since about 9 hours ago
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11846 on: Yesterday at 11:29:13 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:18:39 PM

https://twitter.com/VanityFair/status/1324852450109624322

Looks to me like somebody on the social media side has got carried away? The linked VF article doesn't have any reference to the Secret Service or to being dragged out 'kicking and screaming'
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,252
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11847 on: Yesterday at 11:31:45 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:28:54 PM
Or you could use the github project that has been linked dozens of times in this thread - https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-election-scraper/battleground-state-changes.html#

This one is good as you can see how many have come in recently - for the whole of PA, you can see less than 20k since about 9 hours ago

You could. But it just scrapes the NYT so whatever.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11848 on: Yesterday at 11:34:15 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:31:45 PM
You could. But it just scrapes the NYT so whatever.

What I mean is that you can tell if there has been any movements without having to remember what you saw 45 mins ago when you checked - the guardian *has* been updating, which was the OPs question, but as the numbers have been tiny its difficult to realise they have
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,252
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11849 on: Yesterday at 11:35:05 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:34:15 PM
What I mean is that you can tell if there has been any movements without having to remember what you saw 45 mins ago when you checked - the guardian *has* been updating, which was the OPs question, but as the numbers have been tiny its difficult to realise they have

Oh right. I just look at last updated time on the NYT site to see if it's changed.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11850 on: Yesterday at 11:35:31 PM »
Have Clinton, Bush Jr or Obama said anything yet about the madness coming out of the white house ? I know it is convention as a former president not to say to much about sitting presidents but I would have thought this situation merits it ? Perhaps waiting until it's called to see the reaction and then speak up ? Bush Jr would have an effect on the base 
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11851 on: Yesterday at 11:45:18 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 11:35:31 PM
Have Clinton, Bush Jr or Obama said anything yet about the madness coming out of the white house ? I know it is convention as a former president not to say to much about sitting presidents but I would have thought this situation merits it ? Perhaps waiting until it's called to see the reaction and then speak up ? Bush Jr would have an effect on the base

To be honest I think that Clinton/Obama intervening would just add fuel to the flames. I imagine that Dubya has retired to his paintings and doesn't fancy the hassle.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11852 on: Yesterday at 11:47:00 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:45:18 PM
To be honest I think that Clinton/Obama intervening would just add fuel to the flames. I imagine that Dubya has retired to his paintings and doesn't fancy the hassle.

Fair point on Obama and Clinton. Bush Jr perhaps would have an affect.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,557
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11853 on: Yesterday at 11:47:30 PM »
Penn up to 17k lead now, surely someone is going to call it soon.
Logged

Online harryc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,396
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11854 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 PM »
Going by the way the vote in Nevada is being handled I would love to live out there 😄
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11855 on: Yesterday at 11:49:08 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 11:47:00 PM
Bush Jr perhaps would have an affect.

Who'd have thought 15 years ago that we would be looking to him to be a voice of reason!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:50:48 PM by Sammy5IsAlive »
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,352
  • Klopptimist
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11856 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:47:30 PM
Penn up to 17k lead now, surely someone is going to call it soon.

I've had ~champagne ready to go all week. Really thought by Friday night I'd be cracking it open
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,715
  • JFT96.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11857 on: Yesterday at 11:49:19 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:47:30 PM
Penn up to 17k lead now, surely someone is going to call it soon.

The threshold for not needing a recount is a lead of around 35k I think. So once it gets beyond that then I think it'll be called.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11858 on: Yesterday at 11:50:11 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:18:39 PM

https://twitter.com/VanityFair/status/1324852450109624322
Comedy sketch show writers must be over the moon with Trump right now, the sketches are going to be hilarious.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,557
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11859 on: Yesterday at 11:50:45 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:49:19 PM
The threshold for not needing a recount is a lead of around 35k I think. So once it gets beyond that then I think it'll be called.

Possibly, but then no recount is finding 17k incorrect ballots as is, so surely they must be confident of it by now.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,715
  • JFT96.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11860 on: Yesterday at 11:53:16 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:49:08 PM
Who'd have thought 15 years ago that we would be looking to him to be a moderating influence!

I watched an interview with him just after Trump won in 2016. He was very careful with his words and he underlined the point about the media and truth and misinformation regarding the President and how he communicates. He didn't actually refer to Trump by name but it was obviously about him. As I said, he was careful with his words but it wasn't just what he said, it was what he didn't say. As a former President of the same party he wouldn't go all out to attack Trump but you could sense the disdain he had for him and he wanted to say a lot more than he was allowed to.

Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,757
  • The first five yards........
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11861 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 PM »
It's agony watching CNN for any length of time. Adverts, adverts, adverts. Most selling health insurance or gimcrack medical remedies.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,715
  • JFT96.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11862 on: Yesterday at 11:54:46 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:50:45 PM
Possibly, but then no recount is finding 17k incorrect ballots as is, so surely they must be confident of it by now.

True. I think I heard today that no recount of any state has ever altered the count by more than a few hundred votes so the writing is very much on the wall. The cynic in me thinks they're dragging it out for drama and ratings, but let's not go down that path :D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11863 on: Yesterday at 11:56:05 PM »
Who knows when ill collect my 600 quid winnings on uncle Joe. Still, be patient, as he says.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11864 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:54:46 PM
True. I think I heard today that no recount of any state has ever altered the count by more than a few hundred votes so the writing is very much on the wall. The cynic in me thinks they're dragging it out for drama and ratings, but let's not go down that path :D

They dont want to be sued by the madman, so they want to make 100% sure, I wrong call now brings everything into question.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11865 on: Yesterday at 11:57:55 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:49:08 PM
Who'd have thought 15 years ago that we would be looking to him to be a voice of reason!

I know. The irony is not lost on me.

As it happens I have read quite a bit about him over the past few years, some of which surprised me. I will always disagree with his main politics and his actions, but he is more intelligent and informed than many gave him for credit for at the time. I am pretty sure that bob Woodward has said as much, as have others who I respect and are reliable. People are full of surprises
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11866 on: Yesterday at 11:58:34 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:49:08 PM
Who'd have thought 15 years ago that we would be looking to him to be a voice of reason!

I kinda miss George H W - he was an amazing politician, and man - easily the best human being the Republicans have had in power for decades despite being very much a Reagan style Republican
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11867 on: Yesterday at 11:58:40 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:56:05 PM
Who knows when ill collect my 600 quid winnings on uncle Joe. Still, be patient, as he says.

I am waiting for my £125 as well
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,333
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11868 on: Yesterday at 11:59:28 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:53:56 PM
It's agony watching CNN for any length of time. Adverts, adverts, adverts. Most selling health insurance or gimcrack medical remedies.

It does make you appreciate the NHS so much.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,759
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11869 on: Today at 12:01:28 AM »








Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,757
  • The first five yards........
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11870 on: Today at 12:01:54 AM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 11:59:28 PM
It does make you appreciate the NHS so much.

Not to mention its social-democratic sister, the BBC.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11871 on: Today at 12:02:07 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:53:16 PM
I watched an interview with him just after Trump won in 2016. He was very careful with his words and he underlined the point about the media and truth and misinformation regarding the President and how he communicates. He didn't actually refer to Trump by name but it was obviously about him. As I said, he was careful with his words but it wasn't just what he said, it was what he didn't say. As a former President of the same party he wouldn't go all out to attack Trump but you could sense the disdain he had for him and he wanted to say a lot more than he was allowed to.

I saw that interview as well. Your interpretation is exactly what i thought at the time as well
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 