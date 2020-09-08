Maybe there's an interesting question in whether it's the lesson which should be taken away. Do they get that level of voter activation (which cuts both ways) without the 'Trump' figure? One for the eggheads over the next couple of years.



True. Some have argued that cults of personality tend to lose some of their momentum once the personality is deposed



As Zeb says, one for the eggheads. It'll be interesting to observe turnout for 2022 and beyond.For 2018, Pew Research had some data that showed that a higher percentage of Clinton voters turned out to vote than did Trump voters (though not by too much).Maybe too wild to make any assumptions, but it's been typical belief that higher turnout favors Democrats, and Democrats always struggle to turnout. Voter turnout has been around 40% in midterms for a while, hitting the lowest level since WWII in 2014 (just 36%). But in 2018, turnout was 49% for a midterm, and the Democrats managed to flip a bunch of key House races (though they were hampered by a different Senate map). In 2016 and 2020, higher turnout hasn't exactly wiped the floor with Trump. You usually think of midterms as your boring GOP voters turning out while Democrats don't bother. But under Trump, GOP voters seem determined to make inroads, especially in battlegrounds during presidential elections, while Democrats have become more active throughout, making an impact during midterms.It's just one data point, so this is awfully un-scientific, but a more generic Republican, even with overt dog-whistles, may be much more palatable to moderate voters (who end up voting in midterms) and who doesn't galvanize enough opposition in midterms, but on the flip side, he/she will struggle to get enthusiasm during presidential elections. Trump got first-time voters and former Democrats (who focused on his jobs message) to turn out in all the right places. How many of them will stick with the GOP if it's Cotton/Rubio/Haley, etc. They're more competent (and that's kind of scary), but they don't inspire the devotion that Trump does. But on the flip side, will Democrat voters let their guard down in 2022 while Biden is in office (like with Obama in 2010 and 2014), and if the GOP retakes the White House in 2024 or 2028, will they have the enthusiasm to keep/flip Congress in 2026 or 2030 (like they did in 2018 but also to the voters' credit, in 2006).Way too much conjecture from my end, but I get the sense that a "smarter" Trump doesn't really exist. None of the current GOP darlings can truly inspire devotion (no matter how absurd) like Trump can. They'll be more palatable with never-Trumpers, but they could lose significant ground with Trump-first GOPers, at least in the short run, and particularly if they denounce him. You see some GOP rallying around Trump in this scenario as I think the party has to hedge its bets. The January runoffs in Georgia are a litmus test. If they turn away from Trump fully, they can get Biden-voting Republicans onboard but they may worry about base turnout. If they push these Trump conspiracies, they'll get MAGA-hats fired up but may still turn off some moderates while galvanizing the Dem base. It's fine line to tread.