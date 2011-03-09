« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 277625 times)

Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 08:14:15 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 07:02:49 PM
The networks just want to let Biden get a little more in front in Pennsylvania. They know he will keep gaining votes but they are basically trying to be balanced and fair I think. I reckon when he gets about 20-30k ahead they will call it. That could happen later tonight, but yeah it could also be tomorrow but thinking sooner imo.

I have a feeling in my waters (highly accurate indicator  ;)) that this is getting called by the main networks soon. I know some minor networks already have i.e. PA and Biden wins
Online wige

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 08:15:06 PM »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:10:12 PM
Im sorry but these delayed counts are dodgy as fuck. Is it always like this?

Yes & No. But there's a shit load of information out there explaining why.

Pandemic = more postal votes.
In Pennsylvania Republicans ordered postal votes to not be prepared ahead of election day. Viewed against Ohio, which didn't have those rules, explains the delay there.
Mostly this depth of count happens in most elections, but if a state isn't tight, you don't hear about it. Not every state that's been called is finished counting, the result is just beyond doubt.
Online kennedy81

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 08:16:11 PM »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:10:12 PM
Im sorry but these delayed counts are dodgy as fuck. Is it always like this?
It's the biggest turnout since 1900 or something, and in the middle of a pandemic. In years where it's ran close it can go on for days or weeks. How is it dodgy?
Online Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 08:16:22 PM »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:10:12 PM
Im sorry but these delayed counts are dodgy as fuck. Is it always like this?

A lot more mail-in ballots this time due to the pandemic, but because Trump wanted to push the narrative of them being dodgy, the gop forced some states to not start counting those until after the in-person ballots had been completed.
Offline Babel Time

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 08:16:23 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:03:44 PM
I thought Colbert's one was better.  15.11 into the video ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TeSiJmLoJd0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TeSiJmLoJd0</a>

best one imo is still the Eminem "Remix"

https://twitter.com/Soapmoine/status/1324286193106898944?s=20
Online Just Elmo?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 08:16:32 PM »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:10:12 PM
Im sorry but these delayed counts are dodgy as fuck. Is it always like this?

It always is slow but worse this time.

They will be counting in California for ages yet, its just no one cares because it is a solid Dem state. It just so happens that this election rests on some states that take a while to count (and longer than normal due to massively increased numbers of mail in ballots).

Its a shit system but what exactly is dodgy as fuck?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 08:16:43 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:14:05 PM
each state has different rules on counts.

And in Pennsylvania they actually couldns stard counting mail in votes until Tuesday - when other states they can count earlier I believe.

Yes it takes long, but it under the microscope more this time round!

Ironically, in some cases, because the Reps went to court to force them to wait to start the count.

The process for counting these mail in votes seems extremely long winded, and maybe rightly so, so that has a massive impact.
Online west_london_red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 08:19:13 PM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 08:15:06 PM
Yes & No. But there's a shit load of information out there explaining why.

Pandemic = more postal votes.
In Pennsylvania Republicans ordered postal votes to not be prepared ahead of election day. Viewed against Ohio, which didn't have those rules, explains the delay there.
Mostly this depth of count happens in most elections, but if a state isn't tight, you don't hear about it. Not every state that's been called is finished counting, the result is just beyond doubt.

Theres also a lot more states that are still counting than the 4 that are getting the coverage, but the difference is that the other states are not ones that are close or in any dispute, so are not covered. Im sure I read as of yesterday California is still counting, but its so obvious whose going to win no one cares.
Online wige

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 08:22:46 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:19:13 PM
Theres also a lot more states that are still counting than the 4 that are getting the coverage, but the difference is that the other states are not ones that are close or in any dispute, so are not covered. Im sure I read as of yesterday California is still counting, but its so obvious whose going to win no one cares.

Yeah, that was my last point in a badly structured post :)
Online cheesemason

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 08:23:41 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:19:13 PM
Theres also a lot more states that are still counting than the 4 that are getting the coverage, but the difference is that the other states are not ones that are close or in any dispute, so are not covered. Im sure I read as of yesterday California is still counting, but its so obvious whose going to win no one cares.

I believe California will be counting for another two weeks!
Offline Babel Time

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11650 on: Today at 08:23:48 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:16:43 PM
Ironically, in some cases, because the Reps went to court to force them to wait to start the count.


That was probably the game plan all along. To make it seem like these miraculously late appearing votes for Biden were fraudulent.

Remember, Trump started yapping about mail-in voter fraud in May. If they'd even put half the effort and planning they put into gaming the election, into tackling the COVID crisis then they'd probably be winning.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11651 on: Today at 08:24:52 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 08:23:48 PM
That was probably the game plan all along. To make it seem like these miraculously late appearing votes for Biden were fraudulent.

Remember, Trump started yapping about mail-in voter fraud in May. If they'd even put half the effort and planning they put into gaming the election, into tackling the COVID crisis then they'd probably be winning.

Oh 100% it was their game plan.

Make sure their supporters voted on the day, prevent early counting of mail in votes, then go to court after to delay and prevent the mail ins being included.

If they want to point out fraud then there it is.
Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11652 on: Today at 08:25:33 PM »
Saw Georgia elections guy talking about 18k military votes. Does anybody know if these are reported already or still to be reported?
Online Thepooloflife

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11653 on: Today at 08:28:05 PM »
Seen a great video clip of Trump throwing a tantrum in a kiddies playroom from Comedy Central - no idea how to reduce size to post it....anyone ?  :-\
Online MBL?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11654 on: Today at 08:28:19 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:25:33 PM
Saw Georgia elections guy talking about 18k military votes. Does anybody know if these are reported already or still to be reported?
I took it as yet to be counted but not sure. Id imagine they are firmly in the trump camp?
Online Welshred

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11655 on: Today at 08:28:38 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 08:28:05 PM
Seen a great video clip of Trump throwing a tantrum in a kiddies playroom from Comedy Central - no idea how to reduce size to post it....anyone ?  :-\

It's been posted several times before so I think people have seen it
Offline Qston

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11656 on: Today at 08:29:26 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 08:23:48 PM
That was probably the game plan all along. To make it seem like these miraculously late appearing votes for Biden were fraudulent.

Remember, Trump started yapping about mail-in voter fraud in May. If they'd even put half the effort and planning they put into gaming the election, into tackling the COVID crisis then they'd probably be winning.

Without question it was their game plan. They almost said as much
Online stara

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11657 on: Today at 08:30:01 PM »
hang in there vote counters, hang in there.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1324558603961991169.html
Online Thepooloflife

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11658 on: Today at 08:30:21 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:28:38 PM
It's been posted several times before so I think people have seen it
Ah, ok cheers.....obviously I missed it on here
Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11659 on: Today at 08:30:46 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:28:19 PM
I took it as yet to be counted but not sure. Id imagine they are firmly in the trump camp?

I don't know why he would have mentioned them unless they were still to be reported. CNN moved away from the presser before he finished.
Offline RJH

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11660 on: Today at 08:31:11 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:24:52 PM
Oh 100% it was their game plan.

Make sure their supporters voted on the day, prevent early counting of mail in votes, then go to court after to delay and prevent the mail ins being included.

If they want to point out fraud then there it is.

Also appointing their guy to the head of USPS to make the mail service worse
USPS failed to comply with a court order to make sure all ballots sat in their depots were delivered - that was hundreds if thousands of ballots (though across multiple states)
Online kennedy81

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11661 on: Today at 08:32:12 PM »
Online BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11662 on: Today at 08:32:32 PM »
There's alway a tweet.
Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Dec 31, 2014
What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate.
Online darragh85

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11663 on: Today at 08:33:05 PM »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:10:12 PM
Im sorry but these delayed counts are dodgy as fuck. Is it always like this?

i felt like this yesterday especially when it was Nevada and LAS Vegas but Biden seems to be still getting the votes
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11664 on: Today at 08:34:35 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 08:32:12 PM
these people are beyond help:

https://twitter.com/GadiNBC/status/1324806864601640960

It still horrifies me how a member of the public can just stroll past in full body armour carrying multiple guns including what looks like a fully automatic.... and that's normal.
Online losCHUNK

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11665 on: Today at 08:35:51 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:30:46 PM
I don't know why he would have mentioned them unless they were still to be reported. CNN moved away from the presser before he finished.

Was this the one where he said there's 50k to reported but it's military and ones that need verification or sommat ?.  I didn't catch it properly so not entirely certain
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11666 on: Today at 08:37:22 PM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:33:05 PM
i felt like this yesterday especially when it was Nevada and LAS Vegas but Biden seems to be still getting the votes

There's a reason why those who could work out the maths were confident Biden had won Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Definitely is a huge perception thing going on. Much of the commentary is driven by the order things are counted in, rather than when votes were actually cast (ie before or on election day all over - this is locked in already), and there's also that 'and Biden's catching up...' part to seeing the vote count come in which gives the illusion of the Trump votes being there first rather than just very deliberately counted first.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11667 on: Today at 08:37:36 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 08:28:05 PM
Seen a great video clip of Trump throwing a tantrum in a kiddies playroom from Comedy Central - no idea how to reduce size to post it....anyone ?  :-\

Yeah, my sister sent it to me too.  It's from 2019 I believe.  I tried looking for it on youtube but couldn't find it.  It's pretty accurate though. ;D
Online Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11668 on: Today at 08:40:00 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:48:10 PM
Trump's spiritual advisor praying for his re-election

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/vyZpJX7Ww0M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/vyZpJX7Ww0M</a>

This one is amazing:

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/</a>
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11669 on: Today at 08:40:16 PM »
Sobering but moving story that gives some context to Biden's background.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sNdRpqPMDKg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sNdRpqPMDKg</a>
Online kennedy81

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11670 on: Today at 08:40:21 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:34:35 PM
It still horrifies me how a member of the public can just stroll past in full body armour carrying multiple guns including what looks like a fully automatic.... and that's normal.
Yeah. Especially when he believes with all his heart that he's saving his country from demonic communists.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11671 on: Today at 08:41:11 PM »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:10:12 PM
Im sorry but these delayed counts are dodgy as fuck. Is it always like this?

So according to the latest positive vote numbers, there have been 143,245,029 votes counted. That's 143,245,029 envelopes opened, 143,245,029 votes checked alongside their electoral roll database (to ensure votes are legal), 143,245,029 pieces of paper.

Then there's if you assume all the votes came from typical ballot boxes and not mailed in votes, expat and military votes and those that are spoiled and not valid (they still need checking).

I'm surprised that any vote there takes 1 night in most electoral cycles

It's going to take time
Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11672 on: Today at 08:43:06 PM »
Quote from: losCHUNK on Today at 08:35:51 PM
Was this the one where he said there's 50k to reported but it's military and ones that need verification or sommat ?.  I didn't catch it properly so not entirely certain

Don't think so - that's Penn I reckon. This is Georgia, those 18k would be bad news if they are not counted yet.
Online Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11673 on: Today at 08:46:59 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:43:06 PM
Don't think so - that's Penn I reckon. This is Georgia, those 18k would be bad news if they are not counted yet.

Georgia was up to 8k in military ballots, which had until end of business friday to arrive.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11674 on: Today at 08:48:04 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:43:06 PM
Don't think so - that's Penn I reckon. This is Georgia, those 18k would be bad news if they are not counted yet.
The spokesman mentioned a maximum of 8k military votes that could be delivered. They don't know if they will all turn up of not.
Online redbyrdz

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11675 on: Today at 08:54:11 PM »
Quote from: Craig  on Today at 08:34:35 PM
It still horrifies me how a member of the public can just stroll past in full body armour carrying multiple guns including what looks like a fully automatic.... and that's normal.

Exactly my thought when i saw that too. Crazy country, like a really warped view of what's normal.
Online losCHUNK

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11676 on: Today at 08:55:18 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:43:06 PM
Don't think so - that's Penn I reckon. This is Georgia, those 18k would be bad news if they are not counted yet.

Aye that makes sense, cheers dude. 
Online west_london_red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11677 on: Today at 08:56:00 PM »
apparently the Trump campaign is trying to raise $60 million to cover the legal costs of the court cases.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11678 on: Today at 08:56:45 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:56:00 PM
apparently the Trump campaign is trying to raise $60 million to cover the legal costs of the court cases.

Biden probably has double that just in the coffers
Online lamad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11679 on: Today at 08:57:41 PM »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:10:12 PM
Im sorry but these delayed counts are dodgy as fuck. Is it always like this?
There is nothing "dodgy" about it. Counting votes takes time, more so due to the current Covid regulations (distance etc.) and the fact that there are huge numbers of mail in ballots that need to be checked and counted. Even in past elections it sometimes took a while until all states were called, until the final votes had been counted. Please don't fall for the utter lies and the seeds of doubt Trump is sowing. He is talking BS.
