Im sorry but these delayed counts are dodgy as fuck. Is it always like this?
So according to the latest positive vote numbers, there have been 143,245,029 votes counted. That's 143,245,029 envelopes opened, 143,245,029 votes checked alongside their electoral roll database (to ensure votes are legal), 143,245,029 pieces of paper.
Then there's if you assume all the votes came from typical ballot boxes and not mailed in votes, expat and military votes and those that are spoiled and not valid (they still need checking).
I'm surprised that any vote there takes 1 night in most electoral cycles
It's going to take time