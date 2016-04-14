Hope this is a big fucking wake up call to all Democratic leadership about their relationship with non-white voters. These people voted against a fascist, and not because they were inspired by Biden. Not so sanguine after hearing Spanberger and Clyburn's spiels against progressive movements yesterday.



In 2016, Karie Barrera said, she was an independent who cast her ballot for Hillary Clinton. Four years later, the recently retired educator said she was still not enthralled by the president. But she became increasingly alarmed after the Black Lives Matter protests led to calls for making school curriculums more inclusive.



I dont like that youre going to mess with our real history, Barrera said.



The president has claimed that schoolchildren are being taught a twisted web of lies about systemic racism in America and called for a return to patriotic education. Barrera agrees: You dont rewrite our history.



Yet the very rhetoric that reassures Barrera is jeopardizing a coalition that once cemented Republican dominance in states like Arizona.



The more that Trumps rhetoric is designed to appeal to a white, male, working-class set of voters, the more alienated these college-educated, right-leaning independents and Republicans start to feel, said Sarah Longwell, a Republican consultant who has spent the last several years studying suburban voters.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/30/arizona-us-election-donald-trump-suburbs-maricopa

To be fair they may have a point in some respect. Slogans like Defund the Police are so easy for the GOP twist that it will be interesting to see in a post-election audit as to what the effect these had in certain electoral races. Remember Nixon's 'silent majority' in the late 60's largely turned against the Democrats in the '68 election because of what was seen as disorder and crime in the streets. Nixon's call to restore law and order was very appealing in parts of the U.S., because it also emphasized maintaining the status quo.The Guardian recently had a piece on college educated Arizonans in Maricopa County being a big reason for Trump getting hammered in that state. These are people from traditionally conservative suburbs that are tired of the behaviour of the GOP in that state. They were even pushing to raise taxes to support local education. However, they noted that some of the progressive messages that will work in places like New York and California have the potential to backfire in some states and I think this is what has happened in some areas like Florida.For example the article notesOne GOP strategist interviewed for the article noted that a public safety message (which should be read as making Defund the Police as a method to attack Democrat candidates) was probably the best way to target some voters. Polls showed that prospective voters in Maricopa County were more worried about a breakdown of law and order, rather than COVID or financial matters.This is the type of balancing act the Democrats are going to have to deal with. It's why Spanberger said she thinks the Democrats will do badly in 2022 if they stick to the same approach they used in this election cycle. It's not about being anti-progressive, it's ensuring the message is tailored to culturally conservative parts of the U.S. that are still engaged in culture wars and believe a liberal elite from California and the U.S. Northeast are going to come down like a bunch of carpetbaggers to take things away from them.I believe that is possibly a reason why Trump has avoided a landslide defeat, because there is a very strong protectionist element within Trumpism that appeals to people who believe they and people like them are entitled to certain benefits and lifestyles, while 'others' (i.e minorities) aren't and should be punished/banished/humiliated accordingly.