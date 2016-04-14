« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 283 284 285 286 287 [288]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 274592 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11480 on: Today at 05:28:19 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:23:35 PM
The parties nominate the electors, not the state? So there doesnt seem to any chance of this happening. Both parties put forward a slate of electors and the group which go to the College are the ones prolapsed by whoever won the state.

Id say its more likely that faithless electors vote against Trump in protest (as some Dems did against Hilary).
A state legislature can replace them with whomever they wish. It is legal and constitutional. It is also morally reprehensible. But, that's not something I'd reply upon to prevent such an action.
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11481 on: Today at 05:28:27 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:25:33 PM
even he isn't that unhinged

Now there's a naive quote
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,547
  • YNWA
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11482 on: Today at 05:28:37 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 05:24:59 PM
AP reporting Pennsylvania likely going to a recount.

Anyone know why?

Pennsylvania recount rules are .5% or less of total count. That'll be around 35k I think.

Think Biden will still get above this, so would unlikely be an automatic recount.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,197
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11483 on: Today at 05:30:22 PM »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 05:06:01 PM
Hope this is a big fucking wake up call to all Democratic leadership about their relationship with non-white voters. These people voted against a fascist, and not because they were inspired by Biden. Not so sanguine after hearing Spanberger and Clyburn's spiels against progressive movements yesterday.

To be fair they may have a point in some respect. Slogans like Defund the Police are so easy for the GOP twist that it will be interesting to see in a post-election audit as to what the effect these had in certain electoral races. Remember Nixon's 'silent majority' in the late 60's largely turned against the Democrats in the '68 election because of what was seen as disorder and crime in the streets. Nixon's call to restore law and order was very appealing in parts of the U.S., because it also emphasized maintaining the status quo.

 The Guardian recently had a piece on college educated Arizonans in Maricopa County being a big reason for Trump getting hammered in that state. These are people from traditionally conservative suburbs that are tired of the behaviour of the GOP in that state. They were even pushing to raise taxes to support local education. However, they noted that some of the progressive messages that will work in places like New York and California have the potential to backfire in some states and I think this is what has happened in some areas like Florida.   

For example the article notes

Quote
In 2016, Karie Barrera said, she was an independent who cast her ballot for Hillary Clinton. Four years later, the recently retired educator said she was still not enthralled by the president. But she became increasingly alarmed after the Black Lives Matter protests led to calls for making school curriculums more inclusive.

I dont like that youre going to mess with our real history, Barrera said.

The president has claimed that schoolchildren are being taught a twisted web of lies about systemic racism in America and called for a return to patriotic education. Barrera agrees: You dont rewrite our history.

Yet the very rhetoric that reassures Barrera is jeopardizing a coalition that once cemented Republican dominance in states like Arizona.

The more that Trumps rhetoric is designed to appeal to a white, male, working-class set of voters, the more alienated these college-educated, right-leaning independents and Republicans start to feel, said Sarah Longwell, a Republican consultant who has spent the last several years studying suburban voters.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/30/arizona-us-election-donald-trump-suburbs-maricopa

One GOP strategist interviewed for the article noted that a public safety message (which should be read as making Defund the Police as a method to attack Democrat candidates) was probably the best way to target some voters. Polls showed that prospective voters in Maricopa County were more worried about a breakdown of law and order, rather than COVID or financial matters.

This is the type of balancing act the Democrats are going to have to deal with. It's why Spanberger said she thinks the Democrats will do badly in 2022 if they stick to the same approach they used in this election cycle. It's not about being anti-progressive, it's ensuring the message is tailored to culturally conservative parts of the U.S. that are still engaged in culture wars and believe a liberal elite from California and the U.S. Northeast are going to come down like a bunch of carpetbaggers to take things away from them.

I believe that is possibly a reason why Trump has avoided a landslide defeat, because there is a very strong protectionist element within Trumpism that appeals to people who believe they and people like them are entitled to certain benefits and lifestyles, while 'others' (i.e minorities) aren't and should be punished/banished/humiliated accordingly.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:33:05 PM by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11484 on: Today at 05:32:25 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:11:56 PM
A "progressive" would have lost in a bloodbath. That's more important than people supposedly being "uninspired" by Biden.

They were talking in context of the House candidates who performed poorly. But as AOC reminded them, the progressive candidates did quite well this election; it's the conservative, unity candidates who performed poorly, partly because of their message and partly because of poor campaigning.

Biden was effectively selected by black voters in South Carolina to be the candidate. Biden's campaign was dead in the water until Clyburn threw his endorsement behind him.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11485 on: Today at 05:34:27 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:25:33 PM
He's not going to order a nuke strike, even he isn't that unhinged and you would suspect there are protocols in place to prevent that from happening anyway (if there aren't then there should be)
While I agree that it is unlikely, there is a small risk. And given the consequences, this is why it should be taken seriously.

As I understand it, there are no official protocols which prevent such an action. As I explained, this is how the system was designed. In normal times, it is considered a feature, not a bug.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,854
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11486 on: Today at 05:39:17 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:06:28 PM
I really have this feeling that when the electoral college formally meets to vote in December, some Republican-controlled states won't give theirs votes to Biden even though he may have won there.

That used to happen previously I read, in some states (particularly in the red neck areas) didnt have elections for the president, the state legislature would just decide where its electoral college votes were going to go but theres been law changes to stop that from happening. Also once you go down that route all things become possible, Democrat states do the same either now or in 4 years time, local politicians will worry that if they undermine the people will now it will be very hard at the next senate, house or whatever election it is to then expect people to vote for you.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • Justice for the 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11487 on: Today at 05:40:25 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 05:24:59 PM
AP reporting Pennsylvania likely going to a recount.

Anyone know why?
Sure that's not Georgia ? It's been confirmed there by the Sec. of State that there will be a recount.......not heard anything about PA
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,347
  • Klopptimist
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11488 on: Today at 05:44:02 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:28:19 PM
A state legislature can replace them with whomever they wish. It is legal and constitutional. It is also morally reprehensible. But, that's not something I'd reply upon to prevent such an action.

Everyone talking about court procedures as doomed it losing sight of the fact that this is the play exactly - spend a full month on the airwaves gaslighting the country into the idea that 'something was up' in certain states, just enough to give cover to state Republicans to override the ballots.

Whether they will or not, I don't know. But Trump's hail mary play isn't winning lawsuits, it's just launching them continuously for a month to sow doubt.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,731
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11489 on: Today at 05:47:55 PM »
Republicans really really want to keep the electoral college, so I doubt faithless electors will be anything but a token protest.
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,091
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11490 on: Today at 05:48:10 PM »
Trump's spiritual advisor praying for his re-election

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/vyZpJX7Ww0M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/vyZpJX7Ww0M</a>
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11491 on: Today at 05:49:17 PM »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 05:28:27 PM
Now there's a naive quote
You seriously think he's going to launch a nuclear attack?  The first question would be against who, the second would be for what possible reason would he give for doing it.
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,577
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11492 on: Today at 05:49:37 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:48:10 PM
Trump's spiritual advisor praying for his re-election

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/vyZpJX7Ww0M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/vyZpJX7Ww0M</a>

If he loses isn't it gods will?

Doesn't he work in mysterious ways?
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11493 on: Today at 05:49:48 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:24:49 PM
@leonardocarella
Dumb British leftists confidently predicting that Biden would lose to Trump, a thread (1)

https://twitter.com/leonardocarella/status/1324748085579448320

 ;D

Featuring all our favourites - Bastani, Blakely, Jones, etc.

To be fair, the ones that have been date-stamped are at the beginning of March before Covid really kicked off (in the US at least). Obviously the thread is moving at a big pace but when I last looked yesterday there seemed to be pretty widespread agreement that without Covid Trump would have won the election.

Obviously the crazy talk is the implication that Sanders would have won that hypothetical Covid-less election.

I think that the results as they are should definitely be giving the Democrats pause for thought as to how they move to a more 'progressive' agenda that Americans can actually believe in. I think wherever that agenda is it is a way away from where Sanders is and perhaps wouldn't even identify as 'progressive' to those on the left in the UK.
 
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11494 on: Today at 05:50:07 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:39:17 PM
That used to happen previously I read, in some states (particularly in the red neck areas) didnt have elections for the president, the state legislature would just decide where its electoral college votes were going to go but theres been law changes to stop that from happening. Also once you go down that route all things become possible, Democrat states do the same either now or in 4 years time, local politicians will worry that if they undermine the people will now it will be very hard at the next senate, house or whatever election it is to then expect people to vote for you.
Only in some states. And, I am not even sure if the 'faithless elector' laws even apply when the legislature decides to replace the electors with their own picks. Or, their picks will have vote as instructed or fall foul of the law.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11495 on: Today at 05:52:22 PM »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 05:32:25 PM
They were talking in context of the House candidates who performed poorly. But as AOC reminded them, the progressive candidates did quite well this election; it's the conservative, unity candidates who performed poorly, partly because of their message and partly because of poor campaigning.

Biden was effectively selected by black voters in South Carolina to be the candidate. Biden's campaign was dead in the water until Clyburn threw his endorsement behind him.

Where did the successful progressives run though? Mostly in safe blue states or more purple/red ones?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11496 on: Today at 05:52:33 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 05:49:48 PM
To be fair, the ones that have been date-stamped are at the beginning of March before Covid really kicked off (in the US at least). Obviously the thread is moving at a big pace but when I last looked yesterday there seemed to be pretty widespread agreement that without Covid Trump would have won the election.

Obviously the crazy talk is the implication that Sanders would have won that hypothetical Covid-less election.

I think that the results as they are should definitely be giving the Democrats pause for thought as to how they move to a more 'progressive' agenda that Americans can actually believe in. I think wherever that agenda is it is a way away from where Sanders is and perhaps wouldn't even identify as 'progressive' to those on the left in the UK.
 
As it's a hypothetical election it's impossible to gauge one way or another what would have happened
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11497 on: Today at 05:54:33 PM »
Philadelphia giving a update, questions attacking their integrity and honesty. this should not be happening, right wing politicians taking politics into the gutter in US+UK.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11498 on: Today at 05:55:26 PM »
PA lead now c 12 k
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • Justice for the 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11499 on: Today at 05:55:33 PM »
Biden lead in PA increased to 12,390





Ah, beat me to it TSC !
Logged

Online Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,152
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11500 on: Today at 05:55:49 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:34:27 PM
While I agree that it is unlikely, there is a small risk. And given the consequences, this is why it should be taken seriously.

As I understand it, there are no official protocols which prevent such an action. As I explained, this is how the system was designed. In normal times, it is considered a feature, not a bug.

I raised this as an issue a few weeks ago in the other thread. I just found it an interesting thought in terms of procedure and protocol, with regards to launching attacks, but it can't be dismissed here, and is a pretty major flaw in the system. If a President loses their mind, then yes you could remove them constitutionally, but not quickly enough to prevent them from blowing up half the world it seems.

Say, Trump says he's heard North Korea may be about to get The Bomb, and he unilaterally decides to launch a nuke on Pyongyang. What actually happens? Does he call someone (who?) and say 'I wanna drop a nuke on central Pyongyang. Go!'? Can they defy him? He has the codes, but is that to confirm his intention, once the generals have pointed the weapons the right way and set everything up? And therefore could they play for time somehow? I'd be interested to know how it works in theory, and what checks are in place to stop a crazy person doing that. I mean, swap out Pyongyang for Moscow, or even London. What stops that one very determined insane individual from actually doing that? I would have thought it wouldn't be allowed to happen, but who makes that judgement call? Who can defy the order from the Commander in Chief, and on what basis?
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,566
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11501 on: Today at 05:56:48 PM »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 05:32:25 PM
They were talking in context of the House candidates who performed poorly. But as AOC reminded them, the progressive candidates did quite well this election; it's the conservative, unity candidates who performed poorly, partly because of their message and partly because of poor campaigning.

Biden was effectively selected by black voters in South Carolina to be the candidate. Biden's campaign was dead in the water until Clyburn threw his endorsement behind him.

Does Clyburn not represent a considerable bock of more conservative black voters though? I'm not really sure you can talk about non white/minority groups as a whole in any way. Great divergence of opinions and Democrats need to be aware of that if they want to keep them.

I don't think you can make too many judgements. It would make sense if places that had more progressive candidates had more progressive voters, and that's why they chose the progressive candidate? And vice versa for the more conservative candidates (and if a place is more conservative, obviously it's an uphill battle to begin with)

The worst thing Democrats would do would be to assume non white and minority voters all have the same opinions and the same support for different social causes
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,617
  • JFT96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11502 on: Today at 05:57:53 PM »
Generals can defy the order if they believe it is an illegal one
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Pages: 1 ... 283 284 285 286 287 [288]   Go Up
« previous next »
 