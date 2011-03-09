« previous next »
KurtVerbose

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:34:52 PM
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 02:28:37 PM
Congratulations to Kamala Harris on becoming the first woman to be appointed Vice President.

I like her. I was a bit disappointed her run for the Democratic candidacy didn't go further. I think she'll do very well.

I was disgusted when trump repeatedly mispronounced her name in what was a flagrantly racist and sexist attack.
You try me once you beg for more.

Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:36:19 PM
Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:36:20 PM
NYT's Nate Cohn:

"It's just a matter of time.

Here's what's left to be counted, as we head into the possible/likely day of decision for Biden

In Pennsylvania, Biden is on track to amass a lead of around 80k votes before provisional ballots get counted. I'd think that will be enough for the networks to make a projection.
We don't know the provisionals, but eye-balling the results I'm guessing there's a lot in Philly.

There's just not much left in Georgia at this point, where we have a scattering of absentee votes and then the provisional/cured/abs/military extraneous stuff. It's really close. There won't be a call. But right now I just don't see the votes for Trump without errors or surprises

In Arizona, Trump continues to gain at a pace that's *just* shy of what he needs to take the state, but close enough that you can't rule out the possibility that he squeaks it out. We'll have a better idea with the next wave of Maricopa votes

And in Nevada, I think we can expect a call with the next wave of ballots. If that happens, we could be in an interesting spot where Fox/AP either call the election based on a bad AZ call. Also possible: they take PA as well to have some cushion.

People aren't scared [of calling the election]. The networks really often don't  call races this close until the recount thresholds are cleared. You saw it in Michigan earlier this week, for ex, and that was painfully obvious"
Hazell

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:36:40 PM
Quote from: lorenzo on Today at 02:30:01 PM
Considering she is a woman and a black woman, and nearly 70m people voted for Trump.

Which is incorrect. Kamala Harris is half Jamaican and half Indian.
Grobbelrevell

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:37:43 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:13:35 PM
He got 93% in Detroit. Believe it or not, that was a drop from Hillary's performance  ;D

I have a newfound respect for Detroit.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:38:01 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:36:40 PM
Which is incorrect. Kamala Harris is half Jamaican and half East Indian.

South Indian mate. She comes from Chennai.
Garrus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:39:43 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:33:22 PM
Did I hear that Trump is going to run again in four years?
Have you seen his diet and lifestyle?

He won't be able to walk properly in 4 years let alone run.
Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:39:44 PM
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:34:52 PM
I like her. I was a bit disappointed her run for the Democratic candidacy didn't go further. I think she'll do very well.

I was disgusted when trump repeatedly mispronounced her name in what was a flagrantly racist and sexist attack.

He has repeatedly failed on even simple words like origin, unlike some of the others who have done it on purpose, he might have just been his usual senile self.  ;D
Grobbelrevell

    • The Grobbelramble
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:40:01 PM
Do we know what's happening with the senate seats, by the way?
Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:40:13 PM
Can anyone tell me why NC has been sitting on 94% for 2 days solid now?
No666

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:40:36 PM
Quote from: lorenzo on Today at 02:34:00 PM
I would be shocked if he did not.
I'd be shocked if he isn't in prison.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:40:46 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:40:13 PM
Can anyone tell me why NC has been sitting on 94% for 2 days solid now?

Spite?
Lusty

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:41:20 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:31:50 PM
Dare I say i was shit scared and pissed cuz I thought Trump was gonna win this during first day of election?
Then Michigan and Wisconsin happened.

You're not alone.  Everyone was worried after Florida, then Fox called Arizona and the writing was on the wall, but it took until Wisconsin for everyone to calm down.

Between Arizona and Wisconsin there was money to be made on the exchanges if you could keep your head ;D
Hazell

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:41:56 PM
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:38:01 PM
South Indian mate. She comes from Chennai.

Oh yeah. It was my crap attempt at an Office quote ;D
KurtVerbose

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:44:07 PM
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:38:01 PM
South Indian mate. She comes from Chennai.

Correction, her mother comes from Chennai.
ShakaHislop

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:44:41 PM
Quote
Trump has told people he has no intention of conceding the election even if his path to victory is effectively blocked. Trump-world is becoming concerned that someone is going to have to reckon with him that this race is coming to an end -- but who?

https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1324711953273626627

Quote
Sources said there has been talk of maybe leaving it to Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump. WH officials don't believe it will come from someone like Mark Meadows, who in recent days has fed Trump's claim that the election is being stolen from him.

https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1324712675587330048
ScouserAtHeart

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:44:47 PM
CNN - 'Trump's political career began with the birther racist lie and may well end with the first black woman in the White House.'
Hedley Lamarr

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:45:42 PM
Good ol' Philadelphia
kloppismydad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:45:54 PM
JOE BIDEN IS A WEAK CANDIDATE, DEMS SHOULD NEVER HAVE GONE WITH HIM

Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:46:00 PM
Wonder if they've told him yet.

Phil M

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:47:27 PM
It's also quite incredible that Joe Biden turns 78 in two weeks time.
KurtVerbose

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:47:28 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:39:44 PM
He has repeatedly failed on even simple words like origin, unlike some of the others who have done it on purpose, he might have just been his usual senile self.  ;D

I can't find the clip of it. It was at one of his Nuremberg rallies and he kept repeating her name over and over again with a different pronunciation. It wasn't his normal stumbling. It was very offensive.
ljycb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:47:28 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:45:42 PM
Good ol' Philadelphia

Flip, Flip, Flipadelphia!
KillieRed

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:47:48 PM
Thats insane & dangerous.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:48:16 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:46:00 PM
Wonder if they've told him yet.







Yosser0_0

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:48:24 PM
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 02:39:43 PM
Have you seen his diet and lifestyle?

He won't be able to walk properly in 4 years let alone run.

Well he did beat covid to become invincible and whilst incontinence nappies are pretty good at the moment, I'd imagine they will be tremendous in four years time with developments in shit absorbant materials being developed in the States.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:48:29 PM
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:45:54 PM
JOE BIDEN IS A WEAK CANDIDATE, DEMS SHOULD NEVER HAVE GONE WITH HIM


Joe Biden
@JoeBiden
Mar 12
To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, or left behind  this is your campaign. We need you and we want you in this fight.

https://twitter.com/joebiden/status/1238137676475359232?lang=en
AndyMuller

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 02:48:49 PM
Kinell has this not been done yet?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11308 on: Today at 02:49:04 PM »
Oliver Darcy
@oliverdarcy
New: Fox News is instructing its talent not to call Joe Biden the "President-elect" when the network calls the race, according to two memos obtained by @brianstelter and me. The memos say Fox should "stay away" from using the description.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11309 on: Today at 02:49:15 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:46:00 PM
Wonder if they've told him yet.



Matt Morgan? As in the wrestler?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11310 on: Today at 02:49:20 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:56:26 PM
CNN seriously needs to bin off rick santorum after this election, all very well wanting republicans on their show, but zero point if he's going to parrot trump's conspiracy bullshit and not treat it critically.

It was awful watching this pusillanimous man wriggling and twisting around last night after Trump's litany of lies. Half of him wanted to condemn the speech, the other half kept reminding him that Trump wasn't quite finished yet and might come back to wreak revenge on renegade Republicans. The result was incoherence on an epic scale. I was surprised to see how gently the other guests dealt with him.
Online Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11311 on: Today at 02:49:21 PM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Today at 01:21:26 PM
I'm starting to think Republicans don't want to get rid of Obamacare as it's too popular, and there would be an outcry from a large section of Republican voters if they lost ACA. They just want it as an issue to energise their right wing about socialism.

It's before the Supreme Court next week:

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/19/supreme-court-to-hear-challenge-to-obamacare-week-after-election-day.html

If the 6-3 Supreme Court rules in favour then the ACA is toast. The GOP and their backers couldn't give a fuck about the voters. It's about private healthcare and taking money from tyhe poor to pay for tax cuts.

The lesson the GOP will take from Trump is that there are plenty of dipshits who will vote against their own interests if you scare them with racism and say the Dems will take away their guns...
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11312 on: Today at 02:50:10 PM »
Oh this is a beautiful agony. Even the vilest politician from your personal blacklist in that dark recess of your mind, has the self awareness to pretend to be statesmanlike, be all smiles, and make that phone call. But this cockroach is incapable, and each second it goes on he becomes smaller.
Online Magz50

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11313 on: Today at 02:50:12 PM »
Always makes me laugh

HITLER FINDS OUT GA AND PA WENT BLUE:

https://captiongenerator.com/2023012/Trump-finds-out-he-has-lost-GA-and-PA
Online stoopid yank

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11314 on: Today at 02:50:26 PM »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 02:40:01 PM
Do we know what's happening with the senate seats, by the way?

There will be a run off in Georgia which will decide the Senate balance.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11315 on: Today at 02:51:50 PM »
Jon Ralston, a journalist in Nevada who is very good at predicting election results there from ballots cast, on the barrel scraping going on as Trump tries to find an excuse for losing.

"Trump team saying election not over, including:

"In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots."

No. No. There are not.

Bogus list they sent to DOJ contains military folks who cast absentees. And at least one person I know.

Former NV journo living abroad emails to tell me his and his wife, who maintain their residency, were on that list the crack law firm of Trump, Laxalt, McDonald, Grenell and Schlapp sent to DOJ. They voted. Legally. The list is also rife with postal codes that show their lies.

Many on list sent to the DOJ have these postal codes: AE, AA and AP: Armed Forces Europe, Armed Forces Americas and Armed Forces Pacific.

That is, Nevadans in the military who sent absentees.

Incompetence or fraud, gentlemen?

Why does Team Trump hate NV military personnel?"
Online oldfordie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11316 on: Today at 02:52:25 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:09:52 PM
I'm genuinely curious as to what Trump does now. He's not going to be gracious, he doesn't know the meaning of the word. He's not going to backtrack, he doesn't know how to and he usually doubles down.
He will stir as much anger up as possible, going to be interesting hearing what he has to say about the future, imo. this is not all about this election, he is very desperate man who is worried about prosecutions being brought against him after he looses the Presidency, I think he will carry on arguing the election was stolen from him and how we must stop them stealing the next election from him when he stands again in 2024. he probably hopes any talk of prosecution will be met with outrage, maybe riots as it will be all about the system being rigged to stop him standing again, maybe he thinks his  hope is to try and make prosecutors or whoever think twice before bringing him before the courts.
Online Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #11317 on: Today at 02:54:08 PM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:34:52 PM
I like her. I was a bit disappointed her run for the Democratic candidacy didn't go further. I think she'll do very well.

I was disgusted when trump repeatedly mispronounced her name in what was a flagrantly racist and sexist attack.

It wasn't Trump - it was Perdue who is now facing a run-off for his senate seat:

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/16/politics/david-perdue-kamala-harris/index.html
