Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 262809 times)

Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10720 on: Today at 04:40:05 AM »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 04:39:06 AM
Santorum is lower than slime, with his veiled suggestions he's getting submissions of voter fraud sent to him - lots of them. This is QAnon level shit and he should be arrested for sedition and treason. On air.

I don't know about sedition and treason but he should be fired from CNN immediately.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10721 on: Today at 04:40:46 AM »
What if Kanye actually won Nevada and they don't know how to tell everyone
Online skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10722 on: Today at 04:44:01 AM »
Santorum must've gotten the note in the last couple of hours.  Sounds like a lot of Trump supporters in government (or previously in government) have been pushing the fraud thing.
Online kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10723 on: Today at 04:44:53 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:40:46 AM
What if Kanye actually won Nevada and they don't know how to tell everyone

Haha that actually made me smile :)
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10724 on: Today at 04:49:11 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:40:05 AM
I don't know about sedition and treason but he should be fired from CNN immediately.

These people are advocating for a coup against the expressed will of the American people. If that isn't sedition I don't know what is. (I'll grant, in the odd legal definition of treason in the US that it has to happen with an enemy they are formally at war with, that charge might not stick).

I'm firmly of the opinion now that the US has little chance of recovery as a democracy unless these people are imprisoned for breaching their oath of office to support a coup and properly ruined by fines. The social contract underpinning the US and all democracies is being destroyed in plain sight, let alone the Constitution.
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10725 on: Today at 04:52:10 AM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:22:49 AM
Id just be sitting back and watch it destroy itself from within. Cheers Don.



But not necessarily on your back, arms flailing in the hot sun...
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10726 on: Today at 04:52:31 AM »
Santorum invoking the Russian interference last time to complain the Democrats whined then. Then says if there's evidence, investigate.

Newsflash moron. Russian interference was investigated and proven by the FBI and CIA, and largely by Mueller, and there's staggering evidence that Trump was illegitimately elected in 2016 which was ignored by the GOP Senate.

Scum. Wish someone on the panel would stop indulging him.

EDIT: And on that subject, a widely touted video showing evidence of vote stuffing in Flint, Michigan has been shown to originate in Russia. The boxes allegedly being stuff have the Russian Eagle stamped on the side.
Offline PaulF

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10727 on: Today at 05:01:51 AM »
Can't believe ive had a decent night's kip and NO movement. I've read the last couple of pages and at least we are inching towards another result.
Beginning to wonder if zeb is a bot. Does he sleep or do any work?
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10728 on: Today at 05:03:53 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:01:51 AM
Can't believe ive had a decent night's kip and NO movement. I've read the last couple of pages and at least we are inching towards another result.
Beginning to wonder if zeb is a bot. Does he sleep or do any work?

Have rapid cycling bipolar. 2 hours sleep is very normal for long periods. Then sleep for a couple of days straight. Partner's back in Cornwall so no need to even pretend to keep regular hours this week.
Online Kashinoda

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10729 on: Today at 05:08:50 AM »
Major probs to the photographer

Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10730 on: Today at 05:10:32 AM »
All in all, this was the worst scenario to occur after a straight up Trump victory. A close race where they're still counting ballots days after November 3rd was always going to be ripe for Republicans to exploit. If Biden gets over the line of course. They've planned for this. They're ready. Cue everyone towing the party line as we've just seen with Santorum on CNN. If they lose in the courts, they'll try and instigate a coup by pressuring state electors in states where Biden has won to switch their votes to Trump. It's obviously never happened before in American history, but it's not law either. It's just precedent. They'll just shrug and say there's nothing to say that we can't do it either. There is no shame and nothing they wouldn't stoop down to. If all else fails, they'll instigate violence. They'll openly embrace it and say that it's what you get when you 'steal an election.'

These are dangerous self-serving psychopaths that you underestimate at your own risk. If Santorum wasn't on CNN spouting shit, he'd be in front of those county registrars banging on the doors to be allowed in. If Lindsey Graham wasn't a Senator, and in between his favorite past-time of cross dressing, he'd be spinning up conspiracies on social media that go down the deepest and darkest rabbit holes imaginable. If Ted Cruz wasn't in the Senate, he'd probably be preaching in some mega church somewhere saying that it's God's will that Trump stays on while asking for donations. If Giuliani wasn't who he is now, he'd actually possess a soul.

These are dangerous times and I truly fear for American democracy over the next couple of weeks.
Offline PaulF

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10731 on: Today at 05:13:18 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:03:53 AM
Have rapid cycling bipolar. 2 hours sleep is very normal for long periods. Then sleep for a couple of days straight. Partner's back in Cornwall so no need to even pretend to keep regular hours this week.
Sorry Zeb. Wasn't meaning to probe into your personal life. Hope the sleep pattern isnt too distressing.
Online kloppismydad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10732 on: Today at 05:23:59 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:10:32 AM
All in all, this was the worst scenario to occur after a straight up Trump victory. A close race where they're still counting ballots days after November 3rd was always going to be ripe for Republicans to exploit. If Biden gets over the line of course. They've planned for this. They're ready. Cue everyone towing the party line as we've just seen with Santorum on CNN. If they lose in the courts, they'll try and instigate a coup by pressuring state electors in states where Biden has won to switch their votes to Trump. It's obviously never happened before in American history, but it's not law either. It's just precedent. They'll just shrug and say there's nothing to say that we can't do it either. There is no shame and nothing they wouldn't stoop down to. If all else fails, they'll instigate violence. They'll openly embrace it and say that it's what you get when you 'steal an election.'

These are dangerous self-serving psychopaths that you underestimate at your own risk. If Santorum wasn't on CNN spouting shit, he'd be in front of those county registrars banging on the doors to be allowed in. If Lindsey Graham wasn't a Senator, and in between his favorite past-time of cross dressing, he'd be spinning up conspiracies on social media that go down the deepest and darkest rabbit holes imaginable. If Ted Cruz wasn't in the Senate, he'd probably be preaching in some mega church somewhere saying that it's God's will that Trump stays on while asking for donations. If Giuliani wasn't who he is now, he'd actually possess a soul.

These are dangerous times and I truly fear for American democracy over the next couple of weeks.

Not to give you nightmares Caligula, but imagine a situation where Trump pulls this off.

Highly unlikely where we stand now but the thought gives me major worry.

I have literally woken up with anxiety the last couple of days wondering which way Arizona has swung. I can only imagine the anxiety of the Democrats in the US.
Offline elsewhere

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10733 on: Today at 05:29:02 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:10:32 AM
All in all, this was the worst scenario to occur after a straight up Trump victory. A close race where they're still counting ballots days after November 3rd was always going to be ripe for Republicans to exploit. If Biden gets over the line of course. They've planned for this. They're ready. Cue everyone towing the party line as we've just seen with Santorum on CNN. If they lose in the courts, they'll try and instigate a coup by pressuring state electors in states where Biden has won to switch their votes to Trump. It's obviously never happened before in American history, but it's not law either. It's just precedent. They'll just shrug and say there's nothing to say that we can't do it either. There is no shame and nothing they wouldn't stoop down to. If all else fails, they'll instigate violence. They'll openly embrace it and say that it's what you get when you 'steal an election.'

These are dangerous self-serving psychopaths that you underestimate at your own risk. If Santorum wasn't on CNN spouting shit, he'd be in front of those county registrars banging on the doors to be allowed in. If Lindsey Graham wasn't a Senator, and in between his favorite past-time of cross dressing, he'd be spinning up conspiracies on social media that go down the deepest and darkest rabbit holes imaginable. If Ted Cruz wasn't in the Senate, he'd probably be preaching in some mega church somewhere saying that it's God's will that Trump stays on while asking for donations. If Giuliani wasn't who he is now, he'd actually possess a soul.

These are dangerous times and I truly fear for American democracy over the next couple of weeks.
Great post Cali
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10734 on: Today at 05:31:45 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:13:18 AM
Sorry Zeb. Wasn't meaning to probe into your personal life. Hope the sleep pattern isnt too distressing.

Oh no worries. I talk about it in other threads on here, or have in the past. Is what it is. Just a shame I never really got into baseball or I'd have a better habit than US politics. ;D
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10735 on: Today at 05:32:40 AM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 05:23:59 AM
Not to give you nightmares Caligula, but imagine a situation where Trump pulls this off.

Highly unlikely where we stand now but the thought gives me major worry.

I have literally woken up with anxiety the last couple of days wondering which way Arizona has swung. I can only imagine the anxiety of the Democrats in the US.

If he pulls it off, then that's it. I'm out. If they're so emboldened on squashing democracy and democratic principles after just four years and one term(!), imagine where they'll be in another four years from now. Simple scenario: November 2024: The Democratic candidate for President wins Florida by seven percent. It's the highest win in FL by a Dem since forever. Even Republicans aren't calling fraud because there simply is none. But the Republican Florida legislature and its electors say that they'll still vote for the Republican because fuck you, we can and don't give a fuck any more.

Would a state like California which on its own would have one of the strongest economies in the world not look at that and say fuck it, why would we want to be part of this sham of a union? We're out. Everything's fucked if they somehow steal this election and stay in power for four more years. Because four more years will mean forever.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #10736 on: Today at 05:38:59 AM »
From how MSNBC have stacked their studio, they're hoping for an election call tonight. But from what journalists and others (forbidden from making a call themselves) are saying on social media, there may be concerns with making a call late at night rather than waiting til morning eastern time.
