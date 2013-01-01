Rick Santorum is an absolute weapon.
lads any streams for this
All three of these usually work. If one drops, switch.https://ustv247.tv/cnn-live-stream/https://www.livenewsnow.com/american/cnn-news-usa.htmlhttps://ustvgo.tv/cnn-live-streaming-free/You can also watch MSNBC (or FoxNews, if that floats your boat) at any of them.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Being said he may face questions!
300,000+ was the total of mail-in ballots not ballots recieved in the extended deadline as far as I'm aware.
Looks like there are seats for journos. Insane.
Yep. This a difference between being a conservative analyst and a partisan hack. He's firmly in the latter camp banging on about voter fraud in PA
Or hell come out bollocko and say the same thing. 50/50.
Comes out and presses the red button sending warheads to China and Russia Thats genuinely 1% in my head
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
He's probably put grenades under all the journo's seats.
Early preview of Trump's speech:https://mobile.twitter.com/darreneuronews/status/1324142362331910144
Why is it late?
Which website?
Hate trump but CNNs language towards him and republicans is ridiculous Im sure FOX must be the same for him and against democrats This is the precise reason US have such absolute shite for choice nowadays. The media are running a circus
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1324482449498394624.html
CNN have been incredibly mild Trump is literally attacking the legitimacy of US democracy in a way never done before. All because he's losing. It's unprecedented in America how he's behaving
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
