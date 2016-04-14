Ok so i know obviously what president does, what senators do, what's the function of congress etc.



Could someone explain me what the heck House of Representatives do basically? What is being "lower house" for congress mean?



All laws must be passed by both houses. But, the two houses are elected differently. Supposedly, some kind of 'check and balance'. The lower house (Congressman/woman) numbers or roughly proportional to the population of their state. For the upper house (Senate), their are two Senators per state. It was a way to ensure that small states retain meaningful power at Congress. It makes some sense (even if the system as a whole does not).