Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:25:22 PM
Ok so i know obviously what president does, what senators do, what's the function of congress etc.

Could someone explain me what the heck House of Representatives do basically? What is being "lower house" for congress mean?
All laws must be passed by both houses. But, the two houses are elected differently. Supposedly, some kind of 'check and balance'. The lower house (Congressman/woman) numbers or roughly proportional to the population of their state. For the upper house (Senate), their are two Senators per state. It was a way to ensure that small states retain meaningful power at Congress. It makes some sense (even if the system as a whole does not).
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:25:22 PM
Ok so i know obviously what president does, what senators do, what's the function of congress etc.

Could someone explain me what the heck House of Representatives do basically? What is being "lower house" for congress mean?
don't you live in New York?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:33:54 PM
don't you live in New York?
No, I'm in Turkey last 2 years. Lived a year in Boston, 8 in San Francisco and a year in NY before moving back here.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:15:02 PM
Its mainly a grift.

Trump's presidency summed up, really.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Jon Ralston on why everyone is holding off calling Nevada, and why he called it for his Nevada paper anyway.

Quote
One of the reasons no one has officially called Nevada is the volume of ballots still out there.

It's about 140,000, with almost 90 percent in Clark.

But 90 percent in Clark makes it worse for Trump.

Those votes are going to help Dems.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:34:48 PM
No, I'm in Turkey last 2 years. Lived a year in Boston, 8 in San Francisco and a year in NY before moving back here.
ah OK, your bio said New York
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:25:22 PM
Ok so i know obviously what president does, what senators do, what's the function of congress etc.

Could someone explain me what the heck House of Representatives do basically? What is being "lower house" for congress mean?

Quote
The House is charged with the passage of federal legislation, known as bills, which, after concurrence by the Senate, are sent to the president for consideration. The House also has exclusive powers: it initiates all revenue bills, impeaches federal officers, and elects the president if no candidate receives a majority of votes in the Electoral College.[4][5] The House meets in the south wing of the United States Capitol.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_House_of_Representatives
