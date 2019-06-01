I said the same yesterday and hence worryingly queried where the fuck Bill Barr has disappeared to. What is he up to?
Nevada and Arizona
Secretary of state for Pennsylvania saying that a result from there is possible tonight because they're ahead of schedule. (She's on CNN now.) About 550k to be added to totals, most uncounted some just not uploaded to databases yet. "Overwhelming majority will be done by tonight."
Will the Tango sex pest display any graciousness at all?, or will he further try to enflame the fringe lunatics with guns into civil disobedience?, he's cowardly enough to light the flame, stand back put his hands up "nothing to do with me mate".
Wonder if that much of a blatent attempt to undermine democracy and the constitution isn't some sort of offence. Treason would be nice.
Anyone else find the CNN adverts strangely calming and even interesting ? Beats another DFS sale or some kid whining a classic song
Nevada delayed until tomorrow Edit: Make that Sunday.
My stream just blanks out during commercials.The frequency does really grind my gears though. At one point it was Commercials >> 2 minute of analysis >> commercials >> another 5 mins of content >> commercials...
Make that next Thursday.
Mine just goes to blank too. I enjoy the breaks to be honest, I've been too obsessed over the last few days it actually gives me a nice few minutes to breath and realise there is a lot of other shit I need to be doing
You're both missing out. You get mini history lessons, info about things around the world and such like. Beats ITV hands down
How far the GOP have fallenhttps://twitter.com/search?q=McCain&src=trend_click&vertical=trends
I liked this one too, a reminder of the great Championship momenthttps://twitter.com/LeGrove/status/1324347994720919554?s=19
What is he going to do, force them to change their votes? Come up with 'voter fraud' when there isn't evidence any? It seems to me as if he knows the writing has been on the cards for a while now which is why he's been so quiet in the days and weeks before the election.
You've softened your once rightfully held fears about how evil this administration is mate. I can't clear my mind that Trump won't try absolutely anything, including invoking Presidential emergency powers order. There's a pernicious bloke on his team that could work on that for him.I hope I'm ridiculously off the mark, but I won't be settled until its all officially declared for Biden.
Penn Sec of State saying most of the remaining 550k votes will likely be done by today. This could be over in the next 12 hours.
