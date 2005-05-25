We can hardly boast, it's true. But there seems to be a far more disturbing phenomenon going on in the USA. Johnson is untrustworthy, a liar, lazy and pretty much a closet racist. But he still behaves largely as a rational human being and an orthodox politician. There's a limit to his populism in other words.



Trump, on the other hand, has no restraint. He boasts in public that he would literally get away with murder, that he defrauds workers who build stuff for him, and he calls his political criminals and threatens them with prison. On top of that he mocks and humiliates women and people with disabilities, he tells his supporters to beat up hecklers, he abuses journalists to their faces and threatens them with violence, and calls his neighbours rapists. And his racism is explicit and proudly ventilated.



I'm not certain that a politician in the UK would do very well at the polls if he did these things. I hope I'm right in saying that. Tommy Robinson, for example, who in some ways is a genteel version of President Trump, remains well and truly on the margins.



Why we differ so much, when we have yet so much in common with America, I don't know. I suspect religion explains quite a lot. As must the legacy of slavery.



I fully agree with those sentiments. As bad as Boris is, there is a vast gulf between him and Trump. You may well criticise our administrations COVID response, but compared to what transpired in the US, it makes our bunch look like centre of excellence in crisis response.And just some of Trump's actions:When he refused to let people off a ship with COVID infections to place them in quarantine on US soil, because that "would make the numbers go up"Or when the head of the US medical association is talking to him about how hard it is for medical professionals to deal with all the death they are seeing; and he just starts handing ut pens to the doctors and nurses present. FUCKING PENSOr peddling fake cures like hydroxychloroquineHe only ever does anything for his own benefit. He has no redeeming qualities:He has the mental dexterity of a soggy biscuitThe level of general knowledge of a pre-schoolerNot an ounce of empathy, integrity or basic human decencyLevels of narcissism that we we have yet to see in any publicly elected officialThe worst autocratic tendencies.Once all the votes are counted Trump may very well beat Obama's 2008 tally (He's already beaten Obama's 2012 tally comfortably) to become the presidential candidate with the second highest vote tally in history. Almost 70m Americans voted for this guy. To me this is completely unfathomable. USA have serious issues, which I have no idea how they can even start to address.I can understand why people voted for Brexit (and by extension Boris last year), I completely disagree with those choices, but I can understand why those who did, did so.