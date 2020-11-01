Orange one down to 38k now in Georgia an falling.
Its bizzare to me the way they run these things over there. Why not do a full count and then release the results and winner like seats are done over here instead of this drip feed of votes? You leave yourself open to the kind of shenanigans that Trump is trying.Nevada has a population of only around 3 million and they are still counting votes 24 hours later? Have they got a gang of 6 guys with a Casio doing the count?
Its clear now that far too many of Trumps voters dont care about policy, decency, or saving our democracy. They care about power. Although Trump appears to have received a small uptick in votes from Black men and Latinos, the overwhelming share of his supporters are white. The politics of cultural resentment, the obsessions of white anxiety, are so intense that his voters are determined not only to preserve minority rule but to leave a dangerous sociopath in the Oval Office. Even the candidacy of a man who was both a political centrist and a decent human being could not overcome this sullen commitment to authoritarianism.https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/11/large-portion-electorate-chose-sociopath/616994/
I'm guessing that we will get the "Bad Gateway" error around the time the new Georgia votes get released?
Not that many votes left to count though either. Could end up being under 2,000 votes in it
Plus we just have so many more voters than in the UK. And all the election workers are volunteers and we are in a pandemic where being a volunteer interacting with thousands of things isn't a big sell.
CNN saying Senate all square on 47/47 with 6 seats remaining
122,000 votes left to count, he's ahead by 39,800.
Having more people isn't really a valid reason though, logically you would also have a larger pool of counters working on the ballots too, although obviously this year has an awkward combination of more postal voting, a higher turnout and the issues of the pandemic impacting things.
Thanks for the reply.
Colorado 6,000 votes Arkansas 3,979 Idaho 2,309Iowa 3,179Kentucky 6,259Louisiana 4,837Minnesota 6,796Mississippi 3,009Oklahoma 5,587Tennessee 10,188Utah 4,053 $10.3 million on his campaign.Kanye2024.
When are we expecting votes from Arizona? Need to go to bed.
Imagine if Biden took Pennsylvania and also pulled off an upset in Georgia as well. That would be a very solid win.
