Not sure Trump supporters care much for Charming. but imagine the next election won't have the same turnout either so they wouldn't need all the Trump fanatics.
Yeah Trump definitely has a weird 'manly' appeal to his support. The fact he's a rude fat mess who talks like an idiot plays into why they love him.
I think Trump is not worried about losing this election, he's worried more about IRS investigating his and family's companies afterwards.
So where is it at then? Biden wins Nevada and hes over the line?
Of all the US Presidents of my lifetime, I was certain Trump would definitely be the one assassinated, either by lone wolf or a group, staggering the damage he's done both internationally and domestically in 4 years.
Do you think Trump will run for presidency in 4 years again?
Dont think convicts can run for President
Has Cheshire Mike posted since earlier today? Wonder if Cheshire Dave is still distancing himself from him?
