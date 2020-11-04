As GA and PA results continue to trickle in, we'll get batches from AZ and NV tonight. AZ is 9PM eastern for a batch. NV releasing updates as they come in.https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/live-blog/2020-11-04-trump-biden-election-results-n1246346/ncrd1246446#liveBlogHeader
Nevada election officials to announce updated results Wednesday
Nevada state election officials say they will announce updated results Wednesday, earlier than previously stated.
In the wee hours on Tuesday, the Nevada secretary of states elections division tweeted that further results would not be announced till 9 a.m. Thursday.
But we now recognize there is a lot of national and statewide interest in the results, and we are going to release updates as they come in, secretary of state spokeswoman Jennifer Russell told NBC News. She did not give a specific time for announcing the updated results.
Russell said state election officials originally decided not to release further election results till Thursday because they did not want to disrupt county elections offices while they were still tabulating ballots.