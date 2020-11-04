Assuming Biden wins can we expect Trump to stand again in the next election?

Awful to think Trump might well have won this election but for Covid but I doubt if he will have that problem if he stood again in 2024 election.



Nah, think once hes out hell get used to a comfortable lifestyle golfing every day. Hell also start his own network and make a tonne of money commentating etc. Wouldnt surprise me if his daughter goes for it though, whether she can garner the same amount of support is questionable though.