Sara Gideon concedes in Maine. Another hold for the Republicans in the Senate. Susan Collins re-elected to the Senate.
Senate status
Dems: +1 right now (need +3 with Biden win)
Gains: Colorado, Arizona
Losses: Alabama
Opportunities Missed: Maine, Iowa
Opportunities Outstanding: NC, GAx2 (could be 2 runoffs in January)
Gary Peters is neck and neck with Republican challenger John James in Michigan right now. As mentioned by rafathegaffa83 a few weeks ago when we had a discussion on a Peters +1 poll, James didn't offer much in his ads and avoided mentioning Trump too much. Slick in attacking Peters. As a result, James is faring a bit better percentage wise than Trump in Michigan. Democrats can't afford a Peters loss.