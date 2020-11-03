Not sure how valid it is but I have heard people say mail in first for Arizona



They were but the maricopa/pima are the largest counties with more than 14/11% respectively remaining and Biden is winning the voteshare comfortably. It could be close, but right now unless the Trump twittersphere knows something legit and they're not bullshitting (which would be very very unlike them), the numbers do not support the idea that they should be confident about winning it.