« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 229786 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,361
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8280 on: Today at 06:20:25 PM »

BNO News
@BNONews
BREAKING: Oregon becomes first U.S. state to decriminalize possession of all drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and meth, for personal use - AP/Oregonian
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,039
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8281 on: Today at 06:20:33 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:16:49 PM
Is most of the vote not from Pheonix though?

Do you trust this lot?

Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8282 on: Today at 06:21:22 PM »
Yes my concern in Arizona is just around the voting trend, which was  big lead early, but subsequent votes added have seen that continuing to decrease, implying maybe the Dems most favourable votes were counted early.

As you can see in the "Tracking the vote count" below.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/11/03/us/elections/results-arizona-president.html

Hopefully that trend is over but it doesn't fill me with confidence on AZ
Logged

Online ericthered10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8283 on: Today at 06:21:27 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:20:25 PM
BNO News
@BNONews
BREAKING: Oregon becomes first U.S. state to decriminalize possession of all drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and meth, for personal use - AP/Oregonian
Gonna need all of it and more if Trump squeaks this.
Logged

Online theMilkman

  • but doesn't deliver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,544
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8284 on: Today at 06:21:49 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:14:34 PM
Not sure how valid it is but I have heard people say mail in first for Arizona

They were but the maricopa/pima are the largest counties with more than 14/11% respectively remaining and Biden is winning the voteshare comfortably. It could be close, but right now unless the Trump twittersphere knows something legit and they're not bullshitting (which would be very very unlike them), the numbers do not support the idea that they should be confident about winning it.
Logged
"But the most important thing that we all must remember is that this football club is much more important and bigger than anybody."~ King Kenny Dalglish

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,674
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8285 on: Today at 06:22:18 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:20:33 PM
Do you trust this lot?



Ray Von aside they were pillars of the community
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,014
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8286 on: Today at 06:23:27 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:20:25 PM
BNO News
@BNONews
BREAKING: Oregon becomes first U.S. state to decriminalize possession of all drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and meth, for personal use - AP/Oregonian

Don Jr.'s already looking for properties there as we speak
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
  • Bird is the Word
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8287 on: Today at 06:24:09 PM »
Quote from: theMilkman on Today at 06:18:01 PM
CNN reiterating that remaining vote in Arizona is well spread, 93k turnaround looks a tough ask.
yep - been looking at all the county maps of Arizona and watched the cnn update just now on arizona. Nothing there to convince Trump can turn it around. Most of the outstanding votes are in the 2 urban counties.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online theMilkman

  • but doesn't deliver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,544
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8288 on: Today at 06:25:06 PM »
Gideon concedes to Collins in Maine, according to Collins. Dems need to win 3/4 remaining uncalled races.
Logged
"But the most important thing that we all must remember is that this football club is much more important and bigger than anybody."~ King Kenny Dalglish

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,766
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8289 on: Today at 06:27:11 PM »
Sara Gideon concedes in Maine.  Another hold for the Republicans in the Senate.  Susan Collins re-elected to the Senate.

Senate status

Dems:  +1 right now (need +3 with Biden win)
Gains:  Colorado, Arizona
Losses:  Alabama
Opportunities Missed:  Maine, Iowa
Opportunities Outstanding:  NC, GAx2 (could be 2 runoffs in January)

Gary Peters is neck and neck with Republican challenger John James in Michigan right now.  As mentioned by rafathegaffa83 a few weeks ago when we had a discussion on a Peters +1 poll, James didn't offer much in his ads and avoided mentioning Trump too much.  Slick in attacking Peters.  As a result, James is faring a bit better percentage wise than Trump in Michigan.  Democrats can't afford a Peters loss.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,902
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8290 on: Today at 06:27:39 PM »
I saw the New York times stats earlier and they were stating that of the 480000 votes left that 400000 were in counties that trump carried in 2016. However I have also saw a link from 538 to a twitter account that stated over half are early ballots. Fuck knows who is telling the truth!!
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,361
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8291 on: Today at 06:28:34 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:23:27 PM
Don Jr.'s already looking for properties there as we speak

I remember playing GTA V back in 2013 and there was an ad on one of the in-game radio stations asking voters to legalize medicinal cocaine and I burst out laughing

We're living in a very weird timeline
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,907
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8292 on: Today at 06:31:06 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:13:03 PM
That doesn't make any sense.

They're saying these are the outstanding:

Gila: ~2300
Graham: ~1100
Greenlee 652
La Paz: 880
Maricopa: At least 250k
Pima: ~92k
Pinal: ~62k
Santa Cruz: ~3k
Yavapai: ~10k
Yuma: ~19k

Pima is heavily Biden and he has a comfortable lead in Maricopa too.

Did they count the mail in ballots first or something?
Yeah, I think all mail-ins have been counted there. I'm dubious about Data Orbital though. 4k followers on twitter, probably just looking to boost their profile by attention grabbing tweets.
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8293 on: Today at 06:32:22 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:56:47 PM
This post needs more love. Spot on.

No it doesn't and no it isn't
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,080
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8294 on: Today at 06:36:05 PM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 06:24:09 PM
yep - been looking at all the county maps of Arizona and watched the cnn update just now on arizona. Nothing there to convince Trump can turn it around. Most of the outstanding votes are in the 2 urban counties.
thats a relief to hear, i was getting anxious
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,188
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8295 on: Today at 06:36:08 PM »
So, is Biden going to win?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8296 on: Today at 06:36:12 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:20:25 PM
BNO News
@BNONews
BREAKING: Oregon becomes first U.S. state to decriminalize possession of all drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and meth, for personal use - AP/Oregonian

Lets all move to Oregon and go out in a blaze of glory
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online legendkiller

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Never get out of bed before noon
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8297 on: Today at 06:36:13 PM »
Georgia might come into play . 200,000 votes left and 90,000 behind is Biden .Votes to come from left leaning area
Logged
" I asked for a sofa and they bought me a lamp ".

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,091
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8298 on: Today at 06:36:49 PM »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 06:32:22 PM
No it doesn't and no it isn't

yeah - it doesn't. But it scares me how dumb the US has become and how racism and just all the bad traits of society have been openly espoused.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,009
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8299 on: Today at 06:37:08 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:20:25 PM
BNO News
@BNONews
BREAKING: Oregon becomes first U.S. state to decriminalize possession of all drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and meth, for personal use - AP/Oregonian

Come to Oregon for all your medicinal meth needs  ;D
Logged

Online Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8300 on: Today at 06:38:34 PM »
If Biden continues his pace of catch up with Trump in PA, he could well win it (DISCLAIMER based on very small sample extrapolation)

basically gained about 17.7K votes on Trump over ~0.5% increase in ballots counted. If he keeps up the 34k per 1% pace he should take PA. VERY BIG IF THOUGH!!!
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 PM
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,625
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8301 on: Today at 06:38:41 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:36:08 PM
So, is Biden going to win?
Too close to call.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,188
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8302 on: Today at 06:40:22 PM »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,304
  • 19:06
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8303 on: Today at 06:40:22 PM »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 06:32:22 PM
No it doesn't and no it isn't

I totally agree.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,081
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8304 on: Today at 06:40:40 PM »
This is clearly going into extra time, does anyone when we're likely to get a final result? Tomorrow lunchtime?
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 PM
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 PM
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Mr_Shane

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8305 on: Today at 06:41:25 PM »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 06:40:40 PM
This is clearly going into extra time, does anyone when we're likely to get a final result? Tomorrow lunchtime?

Got to get past the replay first
Logged

Online theMilkman

  • but doesn't deliver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,544
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8306 on: Today at 06:41:52 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 06:38:34 PM
If Biden continues his pace of catch up with Trump in PA, he could well win it (DISCLAIMER based on very small sample extrapolation)

basically gained about 17.7K votes on Trump over ~0.5% increase in ballots counted. If he keeps up the 34k per 1% pace he should take PA. VERY BIG IF THOUGH!!!

Penn has also only counted 28% of Mail in votes, and Biden is winning those by 78 to 21. There about 1.6mil of those left uncounted and he's down by less than 500k votes in total.
Logged
"But the most important thing that we all must remember is that this football club is much more important and bigger than anybody."~ King Kenny Dalglish

Online fudge

  • RAWK Gaylord
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,763
  • "I'm a swine, its my nature"
    • Fat man dancing
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8307 on: Today at 06:43:06 PM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 06:24:09 PM
yep - been looking at all the county maps of Arizona and watched the cnn update just now on arizona. Nothing there to convince Trump can turn it around. Most of the outstanding votes are in the 2 urban counties.
Please God
(Whilst not believing in God)
Logged
Rubber Dinghy Rapids....

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,625
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #8308 on: Today at 06:43:26 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:40:22 PM
oh
I still think Trump will win, always have. Though I admit I didnt think it would be this close.

Im in the minority on here though. I wont speak for anyone but most seem pretty confident in a Biden win.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Up
« previous next »
 