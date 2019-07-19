Trying to get people to lose faith in the democratic process is so wrong. Especially when a lot of the world actually have elections that arent conducted properly.
If he loses and there are riots from his supporters then he should be locked up. He is like a dictator.
Hes not losing from here. Hes got the people with the levers of power on his side, hes dressed it up as doing what hes doing in order to stop the other side stealing it and that hes saving America. Hes got just under half the country lapping it up, and the Democrats have, and still are, acting like the other side will act in good faith. Theyll throw their hands up and say hey youve cheated...again and nothing will be, or can be, done.
Sorry. In a bad mood...and Im not even American. Its exhausting from thousands of miles away, goodness knows what its like if youre actually there.