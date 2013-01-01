Nate Cohn saying that there's been all sorts of confusion in North Carolina and Georgia with votes left to count, turns out they're both still competitive races although looking like narrow Trump victories (+1 or whatever).
Why do early votes in Pennsylvania get counted last? What an absolutely stupid law.
They look really nervous over at CNN. John King looks like he's aged another 20 years.
The Republicans of that state refused the request from the Democrats to count the mail in votes as they came in.
Yep, NYT tracker for Georgia down to 75% Trump from over 80% earlier. A lot of counting issues in the Atlanta area with a lot to come tomorrow.2 Senate seats up for grabs with at least 1 already guaranteed to be a run-off in January.Could be waiting for a while to have everything settled.
Presumably so Trump could declare victory on the day?
Trust Georgia to fuck things up like they did two years ago when they stole the election from Stacey Abrams.
NBC and Fox calling Ohio for Trump
Not unexpected but still disappointing. Solidly red state I think now, no longer a swing state.
