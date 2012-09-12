There's a path here where much of Biden's popular vote advantage builds up in narrowly losing states Trump won handily last time and it gets very tight indeed on electoral votes.
Black male voters staying away from voting in North Carolina, Florida and Ohio. This is going to hurt Democrats.Yup. Not looking very optimistic right now.
I cant see how Trump wins from here. Ohio had to be a shoe in and it isnt which makes Michigan and PA very very tough.
Biden 3% lead in Texas
It would be nice to believe this but far too much assumption for me
He isnt going to win Texas...come on now
Where on earth did you see this?
Where did you see that? to be honest Biden collation is not the same as Obama, he pulls in much more white non educated people, white suburban women then Obama did, and even if some black males arent voting he still has over 85% of the black male vote
So much of this is ratings play for the stations too
If it's irritating you, try PBS. It's a welcome change at times to people breathing through their ears.
John King aka the CNN map guy should probably receive a pay raise for all of this.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Biden looking very promising in Ohio! Florida disappointment is fading fast with what is happening there.
Just a lot of waiting at the moment. Any idea when we should get something decisive in Ohio, Texas or Pennsylvania?
Looking like a polling miss outside the margin of error in Florida. Grim.
Early votes in Ohio are expected to skew blue then turn red later on. It depends on whether Biden has a big enough early lead really.
If Biden wins Ohio, I may have to be nice to a Browns fan.I am willing to make that sacrifice.
