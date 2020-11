I have to be honest. I love America. Me and the missus have travelled all over and done loads of holidays there



But.



Since Trump got in, I refused point blank to go there. Missus has been with her friends, so (yeah I know Coronavirus) - would be good to be able to get over there again if that c*nt is out



Got a frew friends in a few places and would be nice to see them again (Virus willing obvs.)