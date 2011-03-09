« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 195237 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5560 on: Today at 05:46:47 PM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:02:16 PM
And that was a fuckin fluke!

Plus JMM was juiced to the gills

Still bitter

Pacman is no stranger to the old power pills to be fair ;D

This is turning into a breakaway boxing thread!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5561 on: Today at 05:49:17 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:43:26 PM
So you'd cheerfully screw black voters, women, LGBT people, working people's employment rights, those who go bankrupt because of healthcare costs, screw the environment and the rest because one of the candidates isn't perfect enough for you?

Simmer down to a frenzy petal. Fuck me what a ridiculous over reaction.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5562 on: Today at 06:00:23 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 05:49:17 PM
Simmer down to a frenzy petal. Fuck me what a ridiculous over reaction.
Again, unless you perceive the candidates to be exactly the same as one another, your initial statement of not voting makes very little sense.

You mentioned a dissatisfaction in the two leaders. Even if you detest both of them, by voting for the candidate you just slightly prefer you have helped nudge things closer to how you'd ideally like them to be.

By contrast, how will not voting at all change your dissatisfaction with the current climate?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 06:00:51 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 05:49:17 PM
Simmer down to a frenzy petal. Fuck me what a ridiculous over reaction.

Which one of those is an over-reaction?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 06:01:06 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rg4ldloe8EU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rg4ldloe8EU</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 06:04:12 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 05:42:48 PM
Couldn't be further from the truth but bash on mate.
I don't know why you quoted posts from Alan X and Libertine as though they we from me. I posted the cartoon.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 06:05:27 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 05:49:17 PM
Simmer down to a frenzy petal. Fuck me what a ridiculous over reaction.

All reasonable minded people agree the US political system - especially its elections - are badly in need of an overhaul.  I'll give you that.

But I wont give you "the choice is horrendous" comment.  Justify it, please.

Head's up: if you reply with something along the lines of, "they're just as bad as each other", or "Biden is no better than Trump" you will immediately disqualify the validity of your statement and everyone will stop reading at that point.

Biden has flaws, but by every measure he is a far superior candidate than Trump ever was.  Defend your position.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 06:06:57 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:46:47 PM
Pacman is no stranger to the old power pills to be fair ;D

This is turning into a breakaway boxing thread!

Enjoying it to be fair. So if we built a model for it, what percentage of being correct would Wilder's theory about Fury's gloves have?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 06:07:16 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:04:12 PM
I don't know why you quoted posts from Alan X and Libertine as though they we from me. I posted the cartoon.

The way you posted meant that when you click quote on your post, it does that making it look like you typed it.

(Just pointing out the technical reasons... not trying to defend Dave's points at all).
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 06:09:14 PM »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 06:10:33 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 04:27:00 PM
Don't know if this is the right thread, but what are peoples predictions? I reckon Biden will get over 400 electoral votes. Biden 412 - 126 Trump.

Biden 293 to 245 - conservative prediction.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 06:12:36 PM »
Again what possible point is there in feeding that moronic troll. Anyone saying they wouldn't vote because both are terrible is obviously coming at it from a place of supreme ignorance, and trying to cover for that with an aloof superior tone. It's just mindless shite why encourage it to continue?


Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 06:15:54 PM »
Such a lazy argument when its obvious one is far superior to the other
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 06:15:59 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:21:23 PM
I posted this on my FB this morning.

Nice one.  :thumbup

I hope you have like-minded friends.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 06:16:11 PM »
Trump will win, I reckon
...well, it wouldnt surprise me
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 06:16:41 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 05:49:17 PM
Simmer down to a frenzy petal. Fuck me what a ridiculous over reaction.

Petal? Pathetic. Take a few days off. No different from calling someone a snowflake.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 06:17:53 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:07:16 PM
The way you posted meant that when you click quote on your post, it does that making it look like you typed it.

(Just pointing out the technical reasons... not trying to defend Dave's points at all).
Ah. Thanks, Elmo.

So, I just tried that - it's a bug. Sub-quotes should be automatically redacted. Still, it does not prevent other content from being edited out. But I can understand why David might not have done that (or even noticed).
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 06:18:27 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:16:41 PM
Petal? Pathetic. Take a few days off. No different from calling someone a snowflake.

And I thought it meant he liked me...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 06:19:58 PM »
Sorry if this has been asked but what time in the UK are results expected?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 06:22:07 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:19:58 PM
Sorry if this has been asked but what time in the UK are results expected?

7am. In a couple of weeks.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5580 on: Today at 06:22:10 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:19:58 PM
Sorry if this has been asked but what time in the UK are results expected?

You may start getting some around 11pm UK time
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5581 on: Today at 06:22:18 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:50:25 PM

I'm sure somebody on here's daughter appeared on a "rap video" with that guy ages ago ...

Shock horror another poster who doesn't vote for candidates they don't like.   
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5582 on: Today at 06:22:32 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:18:27 PM
And I thought it meant he liked me...

He does, he just struggles to express himself...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5583 on: Today at 06:22:35 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:19:58 PM
Sorry if this has been asked but what time in the UK are results expected?

Guardian have an hour by hour breakdown here: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/03/us-election-2020-presidential-what-time-results-guide-night

If it's going to be an early night then by 3am-ish the signs should be there.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5584 on: Today at 06:24:19 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:19:58 PM
Sorry if this has been asked but what time in the UK are results expected?

In 2016 a few of the swing state announced around 11pm EST, so around 4am GMT.

Though may very well be different this time round, due to all the early voting
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5585 on: Today at 06:24:46 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:15:59 PM
Nice one.  :thumbup

I hope you have like-minded friends.



I wrote it after a liberal friend of mine said she couldn't "in all good conscience, vote for either of these two clowns".  My friend is pansexual and had to sit their with her husband to pressure a doctor into giving her a hysterectomy, despite doctors saying she had the worst case of endometriosis they had ever seen. She's been an LGTBQ activist for years so I honestly couldn't fathom her response, so I simply replied at the time, "then do it in bad conscience, but do it."

It was a stark reminder to me that Americans themselves, inside the bubble, see the situation very differently to us non-Americans on the outside looking in. My comments weren't aimed at her specifically, but in general to all my American friends who might have been harbouring similar thoughts (like one last time who wrote in Bernie Sanders on her ballot paper).
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5586 on: Today at 06:26:10 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:16:41 PM
Petal? Pathetic. Take a few days off. No different from calling someone a snowflake.

Very condescending of them, like when Lammy_12 said I needed my safe space.

Looks like we're going to have an influx of trolls over the next 12 hours or so.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5587 on: Today at 06:26:47 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 06:24:19 PM
In 2016 a few of the swing state announced around 11pm EST, so around 4am GMT.

Though may very well be different this time round, due to all the early voting

Thank you everyone.

So theres no point staying up, luckily Im an early riser
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5588 on: Today at 06:26:55 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 06:22:18 PM
Shock horror another poster who doesn't vote for candidates they don't like.   

This is all good and well if the result of neither candidate getting X or Y% was that neither of them won. But come Inauguration Day, one of Biden or Trump will be President. And if youre sitting here thinking I dont really care if Trump wins, Biden isnt sufficiently better for it to be worth my while voting then youre in need of help.

