Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5480 on: Today at 01:14:19 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:30:06 PM
Not for me. Give it a swerve until both sides can put up decent candidates.

Well then you lose your right to complain about anything.


Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5481 on: Today at 01:16:30 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:43:26 PM
So you'd cheerfully screw black voters, women, LGBT people, working people's employment rights, those who go bankrupt because of healthcare costs, screw the environment and the rest because one of the candidates isn't perfect enough for you? 

It's the very definition of white privilege - feeling you can step aside from the political process because the candidates are ideologically completely aligned to you, and there'll be no personal consequences whatever.


PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5482 on: Today at 01:17:36 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 11:45:48 AM
Just a few pointers for when polls close in potential swing states (UK time) and when to start expecting some results.

Midnight: Florida, Georgia
Half past midnight: North Carolina, Ohio
1 am: Pennsylvania (postal votes will also be received after today and they won't start counting absentee votes until tomorrow morning).
2 am: Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Arizona
3 am: Iowa, Nevada



Thanks for this. I've not had time to read this thread for a while and assumed this was already in, so didn't ask.
So by 5am when I get up, there should be a real indication of the outcome.  Even if it's one Trump will contest.



Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5483 on: Today at 01:19:05 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:43:26 PM
So you'd cheerfully screw black voters, women, LGBT people, working people's employment rights, those who go bankrupt because of healthcare costs, screw the environment and the rest because one of the candidates isn't perfect enough for you?

I think some people are scared of the responsibility of making a 'bad choice' that could screw the future of the country (or are vaguely aware they don't have a handle on the issues), so they instead affect this air of disdain of all the candidates so they can talk themselves out of having to the need to be involved. None of the candidates are 'good enough'.



Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5484 on: Today at 01:20:54 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:24:50 PM
Yes, that's entirely possible too.

After his visit to Obama's White House, on Day One of 'the Transition', we briefly saw the constitutional Trump. We haven't seen him since. But we could well see him tonight.

But just like before it will have no long-term consequences. He'll be back to Baby Trump within days, if not hours.

I'm always surprised at the outbreak of honesty and frankness on election days and nights. Politicians always give the standard responses during campaigns ("the real poll is election day", "our message is getting through" etc). Then once the results start to come in, they can finally come clean and speak for real, because there can be no more pretence. It's refreshing and I would guess a relief for them too.

But that's normal politicians (and people with even an ounce of decency) of course.


Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5485 on: Today at 01:23:48 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:09:10 PM
Trump really is going to have to be dragged out of the White House.

I'd really love to see him dragged out kicking and screaming looking all dishevelled like Assange when they dragged him out the embassy.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5486 on: Today at 01:26:06 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:23:48 PM
I'd really love to see him dragged out kicking and screaming looking all dishevelled like Assange when they dragged him out the embassy.

 ;D



Bakez0151

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5487 on: Today at 01:28:49 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:30:06 PM
Not for me. Give it a swerve until both sides can put up decent candidates.
There was a wide array of potential Democrats that were in the running to be candidate. Voters seemed to collectively choose the one they thought had the best chance of beating Trump. That's what the election is about, and I side-eye anyone who can't see how important it is to get that clown out of office. He is an outward racist. You don't see how important it is to vote against that?


Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5488 on: Today at 01:30:13 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:26:06 PM
;D



Haha.  An all time classic perp walk.  We can but dream ;D


Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5489 on: Today at 01:34:55 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:30:06 PM
Not for me. Give it a swerve until both sides can put up decent candidates.

Wow.  :o


12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5490 on: Today at 01:36:22 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:17:50 AM
Get with the programme dude. Sex Ed and contraception only promote promiscuity  and are no substitute for self control and abstinence.

Look at Jerry Falwell Jr. 😉



Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5491 on: Today at 01:37:50 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:30:06 PM
Not for me. Give it a swerve until both sides can put up decent candidates.

I#ve already replied to this but reading it agan it begs another question... why would you wait for BOTH sides to put up a decent candiate? :o

What if one candidate was amazing, your perfect candidate but the other was shite?


mallin9

  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 01:40:54 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:37:50 PM
I#ve already replied to this but reading it agan it begs another question... why would you wait for BOTH sides to put up a decent candiate? :o

What if one candidate was amazing, your perfect candidate but the other was shite?

You idiot, cant you see this isnt checkers anymore?  This is 5D chess...



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 01:42:06 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:30:13 PM
Haha.  An all time classic perp walk.  We can but dream ;D

with him shouting "THIS IS FAKE NEWS!"


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 01:48:00 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:26:06 PM
;D



♫ Ra Ra Rasputin, Russia's greatest bot machine ♫





Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 01:48:56 PM »
Just voted for the first time ever in the US elections.

Voted for every damn democrat on the ballot   :P   

From waiting to voting, the process took around 80 mins.

Glad to get it over with!


Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 01:56:40 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:48:56 PM
Just voted for the first time ever in the US elections.

Voted for every damn democrat on the ballot   :P   

From waiting to voting, the process took around 80 mins.

Glad to get it over with!

Well done!









deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 01:57:32 PM »
Was thinking of avoiding any news today until tomorrow morning.

Probably not gonna work but ..


Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 02:05:16 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:57:32 PM
Was thinking of avoiding any news today until tomorrow morning.

Probably not gonna work but ..

Sticking these in here rather than the video thread to lift everyone's spirits a little.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oAiiHKj_qZY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oAiiHKj_qZY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IxO6c9t9mcc&amp;t=316s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IxO6c9t9mcc&amp;t=316s</a>










deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 02:10:08 PM »
side note, NYC is boarded up for the most part here, it's expected that things will kick off tomorrow after the results.



gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5500 on: Today at 02:25:16 PM »


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5501 on: Today at 02:26:09 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:48:56 PM
Just voted for the first time ever in the US elections.

Voted for every damn democrat on the ballot   :P   

From waiting to voting, the process took around 80 mins.

Glad to get it over with!

Thank you for doing your bit to help me win my bet rid the world of a madman.


hide5seek

  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5502 on: Today at 02:37:51 PM »
On Election Eve, theres a better sense of what the actual outcome is going to be than in any US presidential race in history. The simple reason: Theres more of the vote already in than ever before.

As of Monday morning, 100 million Americans have already cast their vote  thats about 42 million more than in 2016 and about 73 per cent of the total votes cast for president in 2016.  CBS News/YouGov has polled those people and found that Joe Biden leads with these voters 66 per cent to 32 per cent. But included in the poll was a sample of the people who said they were voting on election day and that favored President Trump, 69-to-27 per cent over Biden.

Most are expecting about 150 million Americans to ultimately cast their vote. Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight more precisely predicts 154 million voters  or about 17 million more than last cycle. Using these numbers and the CBS News/YouGov poll, we can forecast the final vote totals. Its simply 66 per cent of 100 million (66 million) plus 27 percent of the remaining 54 million (14.6 million) for Biden for an expected 80.6 million Biden votes. Thats compared with about 32 million early votes for Trump (32 per cent of 100 million)  plus 37.3 million predicted election day votes (69 per cent of 54 million), for a Trump total of 69.3 million votes. So 80.6 to 69.3 translates into 52.3 per cent for Biden and 45 per cent for Trump, which reflects the average current combined polling averages of 6.5 points at RealClearPolitics, which does not weight polls for quality and sample size, and the  8.5 points at FiveThirtyEight, which does.
Given that Trump lost the last election to Hillary Clinton by 2.1 points yet still managed to prevail at the state-level in the Electoral College, could Trump overcome a national vote margin remotely approaching this?
Thats very unlikely. A Vanderbilt University study concluded, Based on thousands of simulations, the bias in 2020 probably will favor Trump again but to a lesser degree than in 2016. According to the study, Trumps chance of winning with even 48 per cent of the vote is seen as remote, about 12 per cent. Thats just slightly more than the 10 per cent chance the FiveThirtyEight model gives him as of Monday.

And of course a major caveat in the CBS News/YouGov poll is that its much more accurate to find out how people have actually voted than how they hypothetically say they are voting, given those people may not vote at all or could change their minds. So the confidence level on the early vote polling should be much greater than the hypothetical share that either Biden or Trump will get in votes to come.

Another potential wildcard in Bidens favor is that the minority vote has not turned out to the extent expected in the early voting. But these voters are more likely to lack trust in early voting and thus are more predisposed to voting on election day. If this is true, the demographics of the election day vote will be significantly different, meaning likely more favorable to Biden, than the pollsters presently expect.






https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election-2020/final-2020-election-prediction-polls-b1540168.html



hide5seek

  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5503 on: Today at 02:40:26 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:11:45 PM
If I was a yank and thankfully I'm not I'd just not vote (which actually goes against what I believe about democracy) as the choice, if that's what you can call it, is horrendous. America has needed to do something about it's political system for decades but has failed to see the decline. It may now be past the point of no return.
And you leave a megalomaniac like Trump in charge one day you'll find you can't vote..that'll teach him!


Andy ⁎ Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5504 on: Today at 02:44:12 PM »
Wow.

Just heard Trump saying that the Judges decision that you can count votes that were before the deadline is 'physically dangerous'



newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5505 on: Today at 02:50:10 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 02:44:12 PM
Wow.

Just heard Trump saying that the Judges decision that you can count votes that were before the deadline is 'physically dangerous'

All day - he will spout nonsense worse than ever


Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5506 on: Today at 02:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 12:24:08 PM
Thing that gets me is the sheer number of people doing home TV Interviews (From their computer) and the sheer number of massive American flags in the background.

Just trying to imagine British people getting interviewed with a fuck off flag in the background in their houses..

One of those things that show just how different these countries are.
It is odd to British eyes. It is even quite common to see huge flag poles and flags (in upper-middle class areas), or a pole and flag jutting out from the house structure.


Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5507 on: Today at 02:53:11 PM »
From hide5seek's post above:

Quote
Given that Trump lost the last election to Hillary Clinton by 2.1 points yet still managed to prevail at the state-level in the Electoral College, could Trump overcome a national vote margin remotely approaching this?

Thats very unlikely. A Vanderbilt University study concluded, Based on thousands of simulations, the bias in 2020 probably will favor Trump again but to a lesser degree than in 2016. According to the study, Trumps chance of winning with even 48 per cent of the vote is seen as remote, about 12 per cent. Thats just slightly more than the 10 per cent chance the FiveThirtyEight model gives him as of Monday.

This gives me some remote hope that the Republican Party wont back Trump if he tries to make a fight of it. Based on these figures, it simply isn't possible to jettison the number of votes required to even put Trump in the ballpark of something resembling a win.  You simply cannot overturn an 11 million vote margin without outright stealing it/calling a coup.

That option will cause carnage, politically and actual.  I'm praying the Republicans don't have the balls to go that route.  They might argue the toss for individual state house constituencies, and some House/Senate seats, but there's no way you can overturn that kind of a lead with even the flimsiest of fig leaves of legitimacy.

It would be a coup, and I hope every leader on the planet worth their salt calls it out as such.









Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5508 on: Today at 02:55:48 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:53:11 PM
It would be a coup, and I hope every leader on the planet worth their salt calls it out as such.

I would imagine all major countries with the exception of Russia and the UK would.


kloppismydad

  
  
  
  
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5509 on: Today at 03:00:28 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:53:11 PM
From hide5seek's post above:

This gives me some remote hope that the Republican Party wont back Trump if he tries to make a fight of it. Based on these figures, it simply isn't possible to jettison the number of votes required to even put Trump in the ballpark of something resembling a win.  You simply cannot overturn an 11 million vote margin without outright stealing it/calling a coup.

That option will cause carnage, politically and actual.  I'm praying the Republicans don't have the balls to go that route.  They might argue the toss for individual state house constituencies, and some House/Senate seats, but there's no way you can overturn that kind of a lead with even the flimsiest of fig leaves of legitimacy.

It would be a coup, and I hope every leader on the planet worth their salt calls it out as such.

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/03/republicans-trump-election-threats-433910


We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,335
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5510 on: Today at 03:02:03 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:53:11 PM
From hide5seek's post above:

This gives me some remote hope that the Republican Party wont back Trump if he tries to make a fight of it. Based on these figures, it simply isn't possible to jettison the number of votes required to even put Trump in the ballpark of something resembling a win.  You simply cannot overturn an 11 million vote margin without outright stealing it/calling a coup.



In a straight popular vote then he wouldn't have a legal leg to stand on.  Sadly in the EV world he will push any state that has a minimum margin of victory for Biden - hence all the BS he is sprouting about Pennsylvania.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5511 on: Today at 03:08:28 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:43:26 PM
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:30:06 PM
Not for me. Give it a swerve until both sides can put up decent candidates.
So you'd cheerfully screw black voters, women, LGBT people, working people's employment rights, those who go bankrupt because of healthcare costs, screw the environment and the rest because one of the candidates isn't perfect enough for you?
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:16:30 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:43:26 PM
So you'd cheerfully screw black voters, women, LGBT people, working people's employment rights, those who go bankrupt because of healthcare costs, screw the environment and the rest because one of the candidates isn't perfect enough for you?
It's the very definition of white privilege - feeling you can step aside from the political process because the candidates are ideologically completely aligned to you, and there'll be no personal consequences whatever.
Basically, David in Edinburgh is this guy:
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,870
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5512 on: Today at 03:14:32 PM »
Large parts of Miami look as though they're bracing for a hurricane and not an election.  :o
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,947
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5513 on: Today at 03:14:58 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:52:01 PM
It is odd to British eyes. It is even quite common to see huge flag poles and flags (in upper-middle class areas), or a pole and flag jutting out from the house structure.

its similar with the anthem obsession over here, every single league game of any team in any sport - that god awful anthem has to be sang before it  ::)  Does my head in. Its just so over the top. Its like this big arrogant nation actually just has a massive inferiority complex.
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,587
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5514 on: Today at 03:20:24 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:00:28 PM
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/03/republicans-trump-election-threats-433910
At a guess, They're waiting to see if he loses. If Trump wins he always goes after his enemies or those he perceives as his enemies. Once he's lost, they'll drop him like a bucket of sick and start calling him out.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,021
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5515 on: Today at 03:22:30 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:50:10 PM
All day - he will spout nonsense worse than ever

This guy usually predicts  Trumps tantrums

https://twitter.com/therealhoarse/status/1323621064505724929?s=21
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
