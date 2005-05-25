It never ceases to amaze that the term Republican hasn't fully turned into a slur / curseword / pariah term yet. Just going by reports, the party in unison has tried to cut food stamps, cut aid, cut ACA. They have got Trump out of impeachment, backed him as his actions have contributed to the deaths of tens of thousands, both at home and abroad and ruined the credibility of the USA.



Calling yourself a Republican should engender the same reaction as that of a Nazi, al Qaeda terrorist, KKK member or a notorious mass murderer, considering the consequences of their actions. Hell even from that list only the Nazis can claim more kills. As an outsider I'm looking at the voters' work on both Trump and the Republican party as a collective. Both are significant, credible threats to human life and well being not just in the USA but also the world considering the USA's unfortunate influence / reach. A masked guy in the desert brandishing a rifle looks dramatic but you look at the substance, the Republican party now are the biggest mass murderers in my lifetime.