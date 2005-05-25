« previous next »
It never ceases to amaze that the term Republican hasn't fully turned into a slur / curseword / pariah term yet.  Just going by reports,  the party in unison has tried to cut food stamps,  cut aid,  cut ACA.  They have got Trump out of impeachment,  backed him as his actions have contributed to the deaths of tens of thousands,  both at home and abroad and ruined the credibility of the USA.

Calling yourself a Republican should engender the same reaction as that of a Nazi, al Qaeda terrorist,  KKK member or a notorious mass murderer,  considering the consequences of their actions. Hell even from that list only the Nazis can claim more kills.  As an outsider I'm looking at the voters' work on both Trump and the Republican party as a collective. Both are significant,  credible threats to human life and well being not just in the USA but also the world considering the USA's unfortunate influence / reach. A masked guy in the desert brandishing a rifle looks dramatic but you look at the substance,  the Republican party now are the biggest mass murderers in my lifetime.
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:04:39 PM
It's politics. Anyone with some ambition within the Republican party will already be looking at Trump's defeat as an opportunity to promote themselves as the next leader. Unlike the Democrats, Republicans do not really have big leaders right now, do they? Anyone with a major mass appeal?

I've seen Nikki Haley touted in a lot of quarters (a lot of the commentary during the conventions usually analyses speeches for potential future leadership bids), but essentially Trump's character is so large that it hasn't left much room for other people to get much of a look in. Especially as if they're not a direct mouthpiece for him (rather than trying to make their own name) he launches a Twitter broadside. He's also filled a lot of the airwaves with his own family.
Tom Cotton is meant to be preparing a run if/when Trump loses, isn't he? Heir to Trumpism.
I was confident

Im getting a little worried now, what if the polls got it wrong again and the Trump voters lied
Dave Wasserman's prediction:

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:57:28 PM
I was confident

Im getting a little worried now, what if the polls got it wrong again and the Trump voters lied

2016 has made us all insecure. Even if Trump loses something tells me his team have already been building a case to invalidate votes. If we think Florida 2000 was bad then this has the potential to be even worse. Defeat is not in the Trump dictionary.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:58:07 PM
Dave Wasserman's prediction:

Interesting.

Also from him.

"T[o be honest] wouldn't be shocked by any of the 16 possible win/loss combinations in FL/GA/NC/TX (although it's more likely the states fall mostly in one direction than split down the middle).

It's a big reason why the line between ~290 and ~400 EVs for Biden is astonishingly thin."
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:10:21 AM
"They're reporting 120% of people in the liberal cities have voted folks. 120%! How many busloads of Mexicans have been driven overnight to Houston to get that number?"

Or

"They're reporting 120% of people in the liberal cities have voted folks. 120%! They're telling everyone your dead great grandpa voted for Biden".

Take your pick at how those numbers will be repeated to the morans.


I've got a mate who's name is Moran. He's a great lad.

I suspect that you aren't really picking on him :)
Yougov's final update.



https://today.yougov.com/2020-presidential-election

They have Trump squeaking Texas, Ohio, and Iowa by fractions of a percent.

Texas: Trump 49% / Biden 48.8%
Iowa: Trump 49% / Biden 48.6%
Ohio: Trump 49.2% / Biden 48.8%

(Edited to add percentages and Ohio)
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:06:59 PM
Interesting.

Also from him.

"T[o be honest] wouldn't be shocked by any of the 16 possible win/loss combinations in FL/GA/NC/TX (although it's more likely the states fall mostly in one direction than split down the middle).

It's a big reason why the line between ~290 and ~400 EVs for Biden is astonishingly thin."

That ties in with 538's simulations. The mode of the distribution is just above 400 EV, which would involve Biden also winning all of those (and OH). Which makes sense as these events are highly correlated. Based on the area under the curve it actually looks like they are projecting this scenario as more likely outcome than a Trump victory.

Would be nice, but I am still so uneasy about this all.

If Biden gets Wisconsin and Pennsylvania then we can all start breathing a little easier, right?
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:21:54 PM
If Biden gets Wisconsin and Pennsylvania then we can all start breathing a little easier, right?

Depends on how quickly Biden can bring climate change legislation through
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ncYMhaeLtHQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ncYMhaeLtHQ</a>
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:58:07 PM
Dave Wasserman's prediction:

FFS, that's exactly what my prediction was going to be, and now it will look like I'm copying him.... ;D
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 01:16:58 PM
That ties in with 538's simulations. The mode of the distribution is just above 400 EV, which would involve Biden also winning all of those (and OH). Which makes sense as these events are highly correlated. Based on the area under the curve it actually looks like they are projecting this scenario as more likely outcome than a Trump victory.

Would be nice, but I am still so uneasy about this all.

Oh aye, yeah, polling error somewhere and it's a mess. Wasserman put out his thinking just after what I quoted there.

"Here's how I roughly think about the map. If Biden wins popular vote by...

3% or less: Trump probably wins AZ/PA, wins w/ 279+ EVs
4-7%: Biden flips AZ/MI/PA/WI/#NE02, wins 290 EVs
8-9%: adds some combo of FL/GA/NC/TX/#ME02, wins 305-389 EVs
10% or more: adds IA/OH, wins 413 EVs"

So are the polls 6%+ out on the national vote? It's that it's possible for Trump to win even at that level, due to the electoral college, which makes it wild.
It really just shows Florida is the humid armpit of the USA as since the shambles of Bush v Gore the state can suck it.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:36:21 PM
Oh aye, yeah, polling error somewhere and it's a mess. Wasserman put out his thinking just after what I quoted there.

"Here's how I roughly think about the map. If Biden wins popular vote by...

3% or less: Trump probably wins AZ/PA, wins w/ 279+ EVs
4-7%: Biden flips AZ/MI/PA/WI/#NE02, wins 290 EVs
8-9%: adds some combo of FL/GA/NC/TX/#ME02, wins 305-389 EVs
10% or more: adds IA/OH, wins 413 EVs"

So are the polls 6%+ out on the national vote? It's that it's possible for Trump to win even at that level, due to the electoral college, which makes it wild.

Current RCP average of National Polls is about 7% in favour of Biden.

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2020/president/us/general_election_trump_vs_biden-6247.html

Even the lowest in the average was +3% in Biden's favour. And that was Rasmussen which typically skews Republican.
I fear that only a Biden landslide will end this in a civil manner. A close loss to Trump and things could turn very nasty. Lets face it, hes no better than Assad, just cant get away with gassing his own people to stay in power (though plenty of tear gas has been used on americans in the last year or so).
Almost there, hopefully from wednesday the world will get its shit together and stop pandering to the populists


..then again
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:35:20 PM
FFS, that's exactly what my prediction was going to be, and now it will look like I'm copying him.... ;D

:D Just give Trump Nebraska and make it look like you predicted a 317-221
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 02:20:20 PM
I think this is brilliant

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtwYPL3D79I

he united everyone from the whitest white to the darkest (comedy pause) white.

Very good
https://twitter.com/TheStefanSmith/status/1322367847956418560

Well, this just confirms it. Biden is home and dry....
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:08:54 PM
I fear that only a Biden landslide will end this in a civil manner. A close loss to Trump and things could turn very nasty. Lets face it, hes no better than Assad, just cant get away with gassing his own people to stay in power (though plenty of tear gas has been used on americans in the last year or so).

Can't see even a landslide being sufficient, he'll just come out with shite that he knows he is too popular to have lost by that much and such a margin proves voter fraud.
Just made my prediction on the 538 site - too ka screenshot and will post after the results. ;)
What to expect on election night in terms of when to see complete results from the important states (538)

Quote
The upshot for the presidential race is that we should have a pretty good idea of where things are headed on election night, even if no candidate is able to clinch 270 electoral votes (which is the threshold required to win) until later in the week. We should get near-complete results in Florida in a matter of hours; Arizona and North Carolina will release the vast majority of their ballots very quickly, although if the race is too close to call they may not provide a final answer for days. Georgia and Texas should tally most ballots on Nov. 3, but counting may stretch into Wednesday or Thursday. We should know the winner in Wisconsin by Wednesday morning; Michigan and Pennsylvania, by contrast, will probably take until the end of the week.
Hoping this is Trump supporters in a few days..

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:58:07 PM
Dave Wasserman's prediction:



From this map, Biden could lose all of North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona and still have enough to win. Basically if Biden wins Pennsylvania it's curtains for the twat (If all votes are going to be counted, and there is no attempt at a supreme court coup, that is.
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 01:46:20 PM
It really just shows Florida is the humid armpit of the USA as since the shambles of Bush v Gore the state can suck it.

I can confirm that this is true.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 02:43:00 PM
From this map, Biden could lose all of North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona and still have enough to win. Basically if Biden wins Pennsylvania it's curtains for the twat (If all votes are going to be counted, and there is no attempt at a supreme court coup, that is.

What's annoying is that Florida will probably call the winner before many of the other battleground states because it won't be counting any ballots received after tomorrow. It's 50-50 as of now and it could well go to Trump. Biden could lose Florida and still win big, but if Florida is called for Trump you can be sure that the c*nt will declare victory right away. And then if he loses Pennsylvania and Michigan as more votes come in he'll cry rigged right away.
Someone has placed a £1m bet on Betfair on a Biden win (at 1.5 odds)
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:32:45 PM
Can't see even a landslide being sufficient, he'll just come out with shite that he knows he is too popular to have lost by that much and such a margin proves voter fraud.

It's not only that, it's going to take years to expunge Trumpism from U.S. politics. This won't be an easy sweep by banning party members from key roles like in Germany post-WWII and 1989. Nor will there be some type of Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Trump's base is built around individuals who live in a perpetual sense of being aggrieved. You can't just flip a switch and hope it will be gone by Wednesday. These idiots are going to become more reckless, while the people at the top try to ram through what they can while having their underlings shred and burn the files
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:35:34 PM
Just made my prediction on the 538 site - too ka screenshot and will post after the results. ;)

Just make your screenshot a little less ka and all will be well...
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:53:13 PM
Someone has placed a £1m bet on Betfair on a Biden win (at 1.5 odds)

Was it Trump?
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:59:30 PM
Was it Trump?
No, his bets are limited to $750.
