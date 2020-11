Biden will win the election Trump will steal it in the Supreme Court. Welcome to a dictatorship



Fully expect Trump to declare victory before voting count is completed. Then it will end up Supreme Court. He’ll do anything to cling to power. The main difference between Trump and other departing presidents (beyond incompetence) is that he’s exposed to various legal actions.Breaking on CNN; most mail-in ballots are not moving on time. Problem relates to a lot of states. So if they’re not received obviously they’re not counted.Trump appears to have his whole cabal of a family out campaigning today.