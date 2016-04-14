« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 182723 times)

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,829
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 12:27:15 AM »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,604
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 12:53:53 AM »
Not a great poll in Iowa for Biden, Trump up by 7 points, it was level in September
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline HesMagicYouKnow

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 12:55:42 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:53:53 AM
Not a great poll in Iowa for Biden, Trump up by 7 points, it was level in September

Trump will likely take this election down in a landslide to be honest.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,829
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 01:04:17 AM »
Quote from: HesMagicYouKnow on Today at 12:55:42 AM
Trump will likely take this election down in a landslide to be honest.

 ;D

I heard he's leading in Mississippi too. Biden's finished.
Logged

Offline gravey101

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 01:14:31 AM »
>  it was level in September

which just shows you that the polls have a huge error margin. Can't see 7% of voters change their minds in 6 weeks. No-one changes their minds here, everyone has a side. I'll be voting Biden/Harris in Iowa next week.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,604
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 01:36:04 AM »
Quote from: gravey101 on Today at 01:14:31 AM
>  it was level in September

which just shows you that the polls have a huge error margin. Can't see 7% of voters change their minds in 6 weeks. No-one changes their minds here, everyone has a side. I'll be voting Biden/Harris in Iowa next week.
it could just be poll noise or an outlier, glad to hear it, did you vote for Donnie in 2016?
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5166 on: Today at 03:04:09 AM »
Quote from: HesMagicYouKnow on Today at 12:55:42 AM
Trump will likely take this election down in a landslide to be honest.
Doubt itll be a landslide but hell definitely win.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,829
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 03:13:45 AM »
Quote from: S on Today at 03:04:09 AM
Doubt itll be a landslide but hell definitely win.

Sometimes I wonder if people say this because they actually want him to win or because it's some kind of defense mechanism to cope in the eventuality that he does win.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 03:44:31 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:13:45 AM
Sometimes I wonder if people say this because they actually want him to win or because it's some kind of defense mechanism to cope in the eventuality that he does win.
Why cant it just be that I think he will win? No psychological trickery involved on my part.

I can desperately want him to lose and still make a rational prediction that hell win.

Someone stating that they think Trump will get re-elected is not in the least bit controversial.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 