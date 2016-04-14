Its not election related but..https://twitter.com/OliviaRaisner/status/1322664700052705283...they were out electioneering...
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Not a great poll in Iowa for Biden, Trump up by 7 points, it was level in September
Trump will likely take this election down in a landslide to be honest.
> it was level in Septemberwhich just shows you that the polls have a huge error margin. Can't see 7% of voters change their minds in 6 weeks. No-one changes their minds here, everyone has a side. I'll be voting Biden/Harris in Iowa next week.
Doubt itll be a landslide but hell definitely win.
Sometimes I wonder if people say this because they actually want him to win or because it's some kind of defense mechanism to cope in the eventuality that he does win.
