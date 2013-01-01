538 just ticked over to 90% Biden and 10% Trump.



I've been checking in on their poll of polls a few times a day for the last month. Biden grew his lead out to about 10.5 points a couple of weeks back, and the race has tightened slightly (he now moves between 8.5-9%) but clearly not enough to help bring Trump's odds up in their forecast. I would imagine (short of new polls that shift significantly) Biden's chance of victory to tick up 1% every half day or so until their final forecast.All attention then turns to what Trump shouts about on Tuesday night, and (more importantly) how much backing he gets from his party. If it is a Biden landslide, and both chambers of congress are now blue (because Trump will only be trying to claim his own victory not anything down ballot), then I don't imaging the party machinery will back him all too strongly and he'll be forced to eject himself from the White House regardless of how quickly Jr can talk on Fox.If it's closer, and can be stolen with iffy results in just one or two states then game on I guess.