US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

kloppismydad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:32:45 AM
Get this fucking win, Joe!

Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:45:46 AM
Quote from: Ray K on October 29, 2020, 02:58:39 PM
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20

Great stuff. "It's not just that you're a crook Senator..."
Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 12:11:38 PM
Charlie Cook (Cook Political Report founder) believes Biden's lead is being slightly understated currently. He has it as around 10 points right now. Part of his column.

Quote
Democrats have had their hair on fire since Election Night 2016 and that has shown no sign of abating. In my judgement, a landslide is more likely than a contested election.

The House looks likely to see Republicans lose a few more seats on top of the 40 they dropped in 2018. If the over/under is 10 seats, I tend to come down on the higher side.

The Senate is increasingly less a case of whether Democrats will take a majority, but how large will it be. The chances of the GOP keeping its losses down to a seat or two are dropping; I am thinking that a five- or six-seat gain is becoming highly possible. The three most likely GOP incumbents to lose are Martha McSally in Arizona, Cory Gardner in Colorado, and Thom Tillis in North Carolina. Right on the bubble are Joni Ernst in Iowa, Susan Collins in Maine, and both Georgia seats. A touch back from that are Steve Daines in Montana and Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, as well as the open seat in Kansas. All three states are likely to be won by Trump, so look for a possible repeat of 2016, when every Senate race went to the same party that won the presidential race therethe first time that had happened since the start of direct Senate elections in 1914.

What I am wondering is if this will be one or the rarest species of national electionsa wave election in a presidential year ending in a zero, meaning it will reverberate for a decade thanks to the coming redistricting. There are not a dozen Republican Senate seats that could fall, as Democrats suffered in 1980, but Joe Biden may well replicate Ronald Reagans 10-point victory over President Carter. The odds are it will be a bit less, perhaps in the 53 to 44 percent range, with 3 percent going to independents and write-ins, half of the number from four years ago.

https://www.nationaljournal.com/s/711037?unlock=SRT6SBVCJHPBFJTS
Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 02:05:44 PM
53% of registered Texas voters have already voted.  The total turnout in 2016 was 51.4%
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 03:45:38 PM
I keep thinking that after the last four years - and in particular the last 8 months - people just aren't going to be breaking all sorts of voting records to vote the incumbent back in. The high level of turnout must surely mean that there is also a high level of enthusiasm to see him out.

At least I hope so.
TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 05:01:55 PM
85m votes cast now with the weekend to come.
Kekule

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 05:06:51 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 03:45:38 PM
I keep thinking that after the last four years - and in particular the last 8 months - people just aren't going to be breaking all sorts of voting records to vote the incumbent back in. The high level of turnout must surely mean that there is also a high level of enthusiasm to see him out.

At least I hope so.

Precedent and common sense would suggest that that is a very fair and reasonable assumption.

However, there is plenty of recent evidence to suggest that we no longer live in a sensible and rational world, so who the fuck knows anymore!?!
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 05:55:03 PM
Unfortunately the news in Florida isn't as optimistic as it is in Pennsylvania, Michigan and a few other battleground states. I know a few people who are poll watchers (and have been for the last few elections) and they're reporting that Republican turnout for in-person voting has been steadily increasing over the last few days and is very high and that they're starting to catch up to the massive amount of Democratic mail-in ballots. They did say that they believe that Democrats are far more enthusiastic than four years ago, but Republicans are once again lining up just as they did last time around. Whether or not that'll be enough to catch up and even surpass the Democratic vote I'm not sure, but the margin in Florida is going to be razor thin yet again.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 06:15:45 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:01:55 PM
85m votes cast now with the weekend to come.

I think early voting in Texas ends tomorrow.  I guess they need time to get ready for the actual election day.
Giono

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 06:33:11 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:20:24 AM
Stephen Colbert talks poll numbers.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Zw5wg8WtYY4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Zw5wg8WtYY4</a>

She is from the Cooke Report. Another of their folks is Dave Wasserman. He has interesting takes because he looks at smaller district polls that are polled more often. Interesting stuff.

https://twitter.com/redistrict/status/1322183476901195778?s=21
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 06:34:26 PM
Putting this in  here as it's relevant to Florida.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PZQVOAiE6rs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PZQVOAiE6rs</a>
bryanod

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 08:12:42 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:55:03 PM
Unfortunately the news in Florida isn't as optimistic as it is in Pennsylvania, Michigan and a few other battleground states. I know a few people who are poll watchers (and have been for the last few elections) and they're reporting that Republican turnout for in-person voting has been steadily increasing over the last few days and is very high and that they're starting to catch up to the massive amount of Democratic mail-in ballots. They did say that they believe that Democrats are far more enthusiastic than four years ago, but Republicans are once again lining up just as they did last time around. Whether or not that'll be enough to catch up and even surpass the Democratic vote I'm not sure, but the margin in Florida is going to be razor thin yet again.
Also have the video of a Miami Dade post office with mail sitting idle for over a week full of postal ballots. So yeah it's far from done as if they can keep if anyway close by hook and by crook then Scotus we go to ensure deadlock.


Genuinely think we need polls to be right, and not margin of error right, or else be long faught shitshow if it's a 5 point lead instead of 9.
goalrushatgoodison

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 08:22:39 PM
Quote from: bryanod on Yesterday at 08:12:42 PM
Also have the video of a Miami Dade post office with mail sitting idle for over a week full of postal ballots. So yeah it's far from done as if they can keep if anyway close by hook and by crook then Scotus we go to ensure deadlock.


Genuinely think we need polls to be right, and not margin of error right, or else be long faught shitshow if it's a 5 point lead instead of 9.

Problem is Trump only needs to steal the states where the lead is circa 5% or less. He doesn't need the states that are up near double digits.
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 08:44:36 PM
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 08:22:39 PM
Problem is Trump only needs to steal the states where the lead is circa 5% or less. He doesn't need the states that are up near double digits.

Not entirely true. The lead in those states where it's 5% or less - Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Arizona - can all go to Trump and he'd still lose if Biden can take Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. That would be enough to propel him over 270. I even gave Georgia to Trump for good measure.

Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 09:12:47 PM
Basically, Biden needs to landslide certain key states so he can definitively get over the 270 line. Then, it wont matter if he does what Trump did back in 2016 and squeak a couple of states by several thousand votes.  Trump could contest results in those states without it affecting the overall result.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 09:22:19 PM
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:15:53 PM
What's funny?

No idea.  It's no worse than Covefe.
FlashGordon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 09:25:32 PM
The account he's posted is some right-wing goon. Wouldn't give it the time of the day and it's not really the kind of source appreciated on here.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 09:27:10 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:25:32 PM
The account he's posted is some right-wing goon. Wouldn't give it the time of the day and it's not really the kind of source appreciated on here.

Well according to the comments it's enough to IMMEDIATELY disqualify Joe Biden as presidential material.  Not like Trump has uttered anything close to it. ::)
FlashGordon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 09:28:57 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:27:10 PM
Well according to the comments it's enough to IMMEDIATELY disqualify Joe Biden as presidential material.  Not like Trump has uttered anything close to it. ::)

He hasn't, he's not capable of saying that many syllables in one go  :D
John C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 09:29:15 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:22:19 PM
No idea.  It's no worse than Covefe.
Yep. And us deleting shit like that isn't censorship, its respectful partisanship. Take yer shit elsewhere. We're at a crucial stage here.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 09:31:06 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:28:57 PM
He hasn't, he's not capable of saying that many syllables in one go  :D

:lmao :thumbup

Trump does believe that windmills cause cancer though.
PatriotScouser

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 09:36:01 PM
So this is my evolving! current prediction

https://www.270towin.com/maps/mRAmw?fbclid=IwAR09ThtMsILPOygMJgKic0KKNQkNS1jhNiYkoJzYabAMo-wv4kouS-YdaUg

So this is my current prediction but it is closer than it looks. Biden leads in Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Florida, Maine D2, Arizona and Nevada. But all by less than 5 percent. So I have Trump winning a couple of those states like Florida and Ohio but not all. Biden only has just over 5% lead in PA but he's stopped the bleeding in terms of shedding percent points to Trump, so whilst it can go either way I think he'll just hold on there. Rest  of the swing states Biden has a lead between 6 and 10 points. Not insurmountable but at the same time it isn't climbing down that much. Whereas in fact the Trump campaign spent a lot of time in GA this week so that too could be in the balance, but I think in four more years GA will be like AZ right now in terms of more than a possibility to win but a probability. I'll make my final prediction on Monday!!
Commie Bobbie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 09:44:02 PM
Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 09:47:06 PM
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:36:01 PM
So this is my evolving! current prediction

https://www.270towin.com/maps/mRAmw?fbclid=IwAR09ThtMsILPOygMJgKic0KKNQkNS1jhNiYkoJzYabAMo-wv4kouS-YdaUg

So this is my current prediction but it is closer than it looks. Biden leads in Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Florida, Maine D2, Arizona and Nevada. But all by less than 5 percent. So I have Trump winning a couple of those states like Florida and Ohio but not all. Biden only has just over 5% lead in PA but he's stopped the bleeding in terms of shedding percent points to Trump, so whilst it can go either way I think he'll just hold on there. Rest  of the swing states Biden has a lead between 6 and 10 points. Not insurmountable but at the same time it isn't climbing down that much. Whereas in fact the Trump campaign spent a lot of time in GA this week so that too could be in the balance, but I think in four more years GA will be like AZ right now in terms of more than a possibility to win but a probability. I'll make my final prediction on Monday!!

I'll do my prediction today. Your map. Plus Florida. Plus Georgia. Plus Iowa.
goalrushatgoodison

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 10:10:53 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:44:36 PM
Not entirely true. The lead in those states where it's 5% or less - Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Arizona - can all go to Trump and he'd still lose if Biden can take Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. That would be enough to propel him over 270. I even gave Georgia to Trump for good measure.


Aye, that's why I said circa 5%. Pennsylvania is the key state and 538 have that around 6%. If Trump can out perform that a little and you add in voter suppression, both the illegal stuff and the "legal" stuff like a deliberately dysfunctional postal service and a stacked supreme court, that gap is nothing.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 10:53:12 PM
Strange how each state only has two senators because they wanted to avoid "powerful" states holding undue influence, but the electoral college votes are splashed around like a premature Jackson Pollock.
-Sad Fuck-

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:09:30 PM
Hazell

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:17:04 PM
Quote from: -Sad Fuck- on Yesterday at 11:09:30 PM
Let's be honest though, the Donald's rally playlist puts sleepy Joe to bed. Tiny Dancer is a proper tune.

'I Got You Babe' by Sonny and Cher, just for the 'put your warm little hand in mine' bit.
-Sad Fuck-

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:23:13 PM
-Sad Fuck-

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:33:01 PM
Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:50:49 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:53:12 PM
Strange how each state only has two senators because they wanted to avoid "powerful" states holding undue influence, but the electoral college votes are splashed around like a premature Jackson Pollock.

Wasn't it basically meant to be the balancing element to the more proportionally organised congress though?
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:54:09 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:50:49 PM
Wasn't it basically meant to be the balancing element to the more proportionally organised congress though?

I have no idea.  Contrary to popular belief, I know far less about American politics (and history!) then might otherwise be surmised.  I just tend to squat in here because UK politics is generally too depressing for me to look at. ;D
Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:59:20 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:54:09 PM
I have no idea.  Contrary to popular belief, I know far less about American politics (and history!) then might otherwise be surmised.  I just tend to squat in here because UK politics is generally too depressing for me to look at. ;D

It was actually a rhetorical question, that is the reason why they have two each while congressmen and electoral votes are both done on populations.
stoa

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:05:06 AM
Quote from: -Sad Fuck- on Yesterday at 11:23:13 PM
Trump live.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytFQ3qTjXHk

What the fuck did I just watch? Split screen: on the left MAGA-twats with red hats walking away to the sound of YMCA and on the right some ad aimed at gun nuts, who want to train with their firearm in their own home.... Bloody hell... ;D
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:09:35 AM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:59:20 PM
It was actually a rhetorical question, that is the reason why they have two each while congressmen and electoral votes are both done on populations.

My bad. ;D
ericthered10

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:35:33 AM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:50:49 PM
Wasn't it basically meant to be the balancing element to the more proportionally organised congress though?
Congress refers to both bodies of the legislature collectively, the Senate and the House of Representatives. Electoral college votes per state is the same as a state's members of congress which is just the sum of the number of senators (2 per state) and the number of representatives (total of 435 distributed roughly proportionally by population, only changing every 10 years following the census). Which is why the electoral college is kinda fucked, because of the Senate aspect. Like Wyoming only has 500k people in it yet have 3 electoral college votes because that's the minimum a state can have. A state with double the population of Wyoming will only have one more elector rather than double.
kloppismydad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:03:41 AM
Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin.

Those are the magic words.
Vizrahen

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:12:39 AM
In the US, our factions tend to live in two different realities.  The left wing listening to CNN, NBC, MSNBC etc get fed a certain narrative, while fox and other alternatives send another one.  The left wing outlets have are non stop displaying covid information and how many people are dying, while the right wing tends to air it infrequently and say we have to be able to live our lives.  A lot of democrats I know are terrified of getting sick, and it may effect some going to the polls, while mail-in has a higher likelihood of being declined and/or lost in transit.

Retooling our entire country for mail in ballots on such short notice may cause quite a few problems.
Giono

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:21:35 AM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:50:49 PM
Wasn't it basically meant to be the balancing element to the more proportionally organised congress though?

The senate has only been elected since 1914 or something. Before that it was a state level appointment. States' rights and all that crap. That's why the civil war was Ignited by westward expansion and the creation of new states.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 04:26:59 AM

Lurking Obama.    ;D


