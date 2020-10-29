Well at the end of each TLP video it shows how to donate directly to them, not Biden; and Biden has never put an endorsement message on them. I always had the impression that it was a way for conservatives to get at Trump without openly declaring for Biden. However as you say, that map might just lump all pro-Biden, anti-Trump ads under one roof.
I think what they've done is taken a subset of the overall picture they collate to create the map for the FT. But, yeah, a lot of spending is done away from the campaigns themselves - things like Super PACs etc. One of the suggestions I've seen made is that Trump is so skint because GOP donors don't trust him not to line his own pockets with it so they're just bypassing his campaign in large part with their donations.
Question for anyone who will be following the results/staying up on election night: How do you plan on doing it? I don't think I can get through the night sober myself.
Makes sense. He effectively never stopped campaigning after the last election, and probably received a fair amount in donations between 2016-19. People want to know what happened to it.
Fair enough. I personally can't go to bed and wake up knowing that the election might be called. I'd rather watch as it unfolds even if the outcome might be negative. I can't bear to think of going to sleep, waking up and being hit with the thought of him winning re-election.
Going to bed early and getting up early. I rarely drink - assuming everything looks OK, I do not intend to change that habit.
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
What time is kick off?
The problem is that when the polls close, it is already morning in the UK (and another hour for me here in France). In many of the swing states, it is 1, 2 or even 3am* (GMT) before the polls close. It is really tempting to stay up, but I guess I am showing my age. * Nevada.https://www.270towin.com/poll-closing-times
@RedistrictMorning update: Texas just surpassed 95% of its 2016 total votes cast w/ two days of early voting & Election Day left to go. We're just headed for a massive, unprecedented turnout there (and a lot of other places)
Both Dem senate candidates are winning too.
Hopefully this is bullshit?If youre voting for Trump, you keep your mouth shuthttps://lordashcroftpolls.com/2020/10/hes-like-a-great-surgeon-with-a-terrible-bedside-manner-its-starting-to-feel-like-china-if-youre-voting-for-trump-you-keep-your-mouth-shut-my-us-election-focus-groups-in-georgia-an/
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate. https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20
This is exactly what the US needs, sharp young men and women who are taking on the crooked, longstanding Reps in both houses in every state. They've had it rich and comfy for fucking years and not given two fucks about their constituents.
Trumps latest rally in North Carolina cancelled apparently due to weather.
