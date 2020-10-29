« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 177998 times)

Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5040 on: Today at 10:04:49 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:41:53 AM
Well at the end of each TLP video it shows how to donate directly to them, not Biden; and Biden has never put an endorsement message on them. I always had the impression that it was a way for conservatives to get at Trump without openly declaring for Biden.  However as you say, that map might just lump all pro-Biden, anti-Trump ads under one roof.

I think what they've done is taken a subset of the overall picture they collate to create the map for the FT. But, yeah, a lot of spending is done away from the campaigns themselves - things like Super PACs etc. One of the suggestions I've seen made is that Trump is so skint because GOP donors don't trust him not to line his own pockets with it so they're just bypassing his campaign in large part with their donations.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5041 on: Today at 10:13:16 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:04:49 AM
I think what they've done is taken a subset of the overall picture they collate to create the map for the FT. But, yeah, a lot of spending is done away from the campaigns themselves - things like Super PACs etc. One of the suggestions I've seen made is that Trump is so skint because GOP donors don't trust him not to line his own pockets with it so they're just bypassing his campaign in large part with their donations.

Makes sense. He effectively never stopped campaigning after the last election, and probably received a fair amount in donations between 2016-19. People want to know what happened to it.
Offline Libertine

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5042 on: Today at 11:07:14 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:44:37 AM
Question for anyone who will be following the results/staying up on election night: How do you plan on doing it? I don't think I can get through the night sober myself.  ;D

It's political Superbowl for me - lots of snacks and booze and stay up until I collapse asleep on the sofa.....
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5043 on: Today at 11:30:53 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:13:16 AM
Makes sense. He effectively never stopped campaigning after the last election, and probably received a fair amount in donations between 2016-19. People want to know what happened to it.

Part of it is easy enough to track. Parscale blew hundreds of millions on ads from the start of this year.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5044 on: Today at 11:37:22 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:54:45 AM
Fair enough.  :thumbup

I personally can't go to bed and wake up knowing that the election might be called. I'd rather watch as it unfolds even if the outcome might be negative. I can't bear to think of going to sleep, waking up and being hit with the thought of him winning re-election.
The problem is that when the polls close, it is already morning in the UK (and another hour for me here in France). In many of the swing states, it is 1, 2 or even 3am* (GMT) before the polls close. It is really tempting to stay up, but I guess I am showing my age. :)

* Nevada.

https://www.270towin.com/poll-closing-times
Offline Phil M

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5045 on: Today at 11:59:32 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:51:07 AM
Going to bed early and getting up early. I rarely drink - assuming everything looks OK, I do not intend to change that habit.

What time is kick off?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5046 on: Today at 12:20:44 PM »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:59:32 AM
What time is kick off?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:37:22 AM
The problem is that when the polls close, it is already morning in the UK (and another hour for me here in France). In many of the swing states, it is 1, 2 or even 3am* (GMT) before the polls close. It is really tempting to stay up, but I guess I am showing my age. :)

* Nevada.

https://www.270towin.com/poll-closing-times
Offline hide5seek

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5047 on: Today at 12:32:14 PM »
The FT have a good poll tracker.

Biden vs Trump: who is leading the 2020 US election polls?

https://ig.ft.com/us-election-2020/


(when I first went on it it said updated 31 mins ago, now says 14. So it's keeping up to date)
Offline hide5seek

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5048 on: Today at 01:26:31 PM »
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 02:23:41 PM »
@Redistrict
Morning update: Texas just surpassed 95% of its 2016 total votes cast w/ two days of early voting & Election Day left to go. We're just headed for a massive, unprecedented turnout there (and a lot of other places)
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5050 on: Today at 02:42:05 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:23:41 PM
@Redistrict
Morning update: Texas just surpassed 95% of its 2016 total votes cast w/ two days of early voting & Election Day left to go. We're just headed for a massive, unprecedented turnout there (and a lot of other places)

I'm not taking it as a sign that Biden will flip Texas  but if he does the Republicans will fight tooth and nail to have it overturned.
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5051 on: Today at 02:58:39 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:27:20 PM
Both Dem senate candidates are winning too.

Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5052 on: Today at 03:23:23 PM »
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5053 on: Today at 03:34:33 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:58:39 PM
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20

"all the while, you were looking after your own ass(ets)" ;D



Sidebar: Looking at the Giuliani clip from earlier and I have to say I utterly despise the faux outrage and indignation displayed by Trumpsters whenever anyone has the temerity to ask them even vaguely interrogative questions, instead of letting them babble on for 10 minutes to the camera.  "How DARE you  challenge the narrative I'm trying to spin!?!"
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5054 on: Today at 03:53:26 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:58:39 PM
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20

Ossoff is very hardcore plain-spoken.

Niceties are not his modus operandi.

Easiest vote I made this year...
Offline Libertine

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5055 on: Today at 03:58:02 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:58:39 PM
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20

Ouch. That's fantastic.

OK, that's now in my top 3 Senate wishlist (along with SC and Maine).
Offline newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5056 on: Today at 04:59:16 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:58:39 PM
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20

I laughed hard.
Online John C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5057 on: Today at 07:48:40 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:58:39 PM
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20
This is exactly what the US needs, sharp young men and women who are taking on the crooked, longstanding Reps in both houses in every state. They've had it rich and comfy for fucking years and not given two fucks about their constituents.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5058 on: Today at 07:53:03 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:48:40 PM
This is exactly what the US needs, sharp young men and women who are taking on the crooked, longstanding Reps in both houses in every state. They've had it rich and comfy for fucking years and not given two fucks about their constituents.

I think a lot of people are angry and had enough of their stupid, lazy lies.  Republicans take their own supporters for mugs, never mind the rest of the electorate.
Online TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5059 on: Today at 10:08:05 PM »
Trumps latest rally in North Carolina cancelled apparently due to weather.
Online Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5060 on: Today at 10:25:26 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:08:05 PM
Trumps latest rally in North Carolina cancelled apparently due to weather.

Yeah we had a hurricane down south which whipped up the trees and rain.

Biden's/Obama and Hillary's fault no doubt
