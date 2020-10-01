Manu Urban Arts Project - Project 270Millennials and Gen Z  voters 18 to 38  represent the future of this country and nearly 40% of the electorate in 2020. Yet, little if any of the content created by major campaigns is done so with them in mind. Project 270 is an effort to increase voter awareness and turnout, particularly amongst this age group, by flooding the country with Get Out The Vote (GOTV) images, posters, billboards, and other art in the three weeks prior to election day.The project will cover all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Our aim is to get critical information out through a creative medium that reflects the collective consciousness of the United States and motivates young voters to show up on November 3rd.To do this, we are partnering with outstanding graphic and street artists to create 52 state-specific (plus DC and Puerto Rico) posters. To maximize the reach and overall impact of the project, all imagery created will be made available to the public, for free, via two principal means:Digital Download: Through a series of strategic partners as well as Dropbox, Project 270 will provide all images for free for digital download. Images will be sized for sharing on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.Mass Production and Distribution of Posters: Project 270 will mass-produce posters and send them to established local voting organizations in each state. The goal is to provide an average of 1000 posters per state to local organizations. Posters will be given away at rallies, on college campuses, and wheat-passed around high trafficked urban areas. All of the printed materials will include QR codes that will direct their audience to voting sites.WHEN WE ALL VOTE X GOLDMAN GLOBAL ARTSGoldman Global Arts announces a partnership with When We All Vote to creatively amplify the message of voting through art with 13 digital murals across the United States launching Monday, October 5, 2020. Goldman Global Arts, the creative agency that curates Wynwood Walls in Miami, Florida and the Houston Bowery Wall in New York City, has been commissioned by Michelle Obamas nonpartisan voting organization, When We All Vote, to produce an artistic program of original works of U.S. artists using a digital platform to spread the message and inspire participation.A group of world-renowned diverse artists have been selected to create digital murals that will be showcased at arenas and stadiums throughout the country and in Times Square, including Aliyah Sidqe, Beau Stanton, Buff Monster, David Flores, Greg Mike, Hueman, Kayla Mahaffey, Kai, Mojo, Peter Tunney, Reggie RAL86 Le Flore, Shepard Fairey, and Queen Andrea. Locations include Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks United Center, Portland Trail Blazers Moda Center, Sacramento Kings Golden 1 Center, Los Angeles Football Club Banc of California Stadium, Miami Heat American Airlines Arena, Milwaukee Bucks Fiserv Forum, Washington Wizards Capital One Arena, Washington Nationals Nationals Park, Cleveland Cavaliers Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, San Francisco Giants Oracle Park, Oakland As Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and Times Square in New York City.Art has the power to unite, it has the power to amplify messages of hope and encourage dialogue, said Jessica Goldman Srebnick, founder of Goldman Global Arts. Art has the power to create change. We are proud to work with When We All Vote to bring together 13 American artists to amplify the importance of every vote and broadcast that message on billboards across the country while also sharing these original works in a vibrant social media campaign. It is a project I am exceedingly proud of. No matter your party, we must do our part to protect democracy, we must all VOTE.When We All Vote is committed to shifting the culture around voting by touching communities all across the country in new and innovative ways. The Arts has a unique ability to spotlight societys most pressing issues and inspire people to take action. We are proud to partner with Goldman Global Arts and this talented, diverse group of artists to help ensure eligible voters everywhere make their voices heard, said Stephanie Young, Chief Officer of Communications, Culture and Media Partnerships.The digital murals will all launch on Monday, October 5, 2020, featuring the citys local artist and a rotating exhibit of each artists mural. The focus of the murals will revolve around the themes of civic engagement and voting, including Election Day, Vote-By-Mail, Registration, and American History of Voting. Each artist was selected for their artistic talents, style, and contributions to art around the world. Through art, the community is able to interpret each mural on their own and be encouraged to vote early, vote by mail or vote on Tuesday, November 3.