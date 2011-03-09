You know what Al, I don't think the voters care. They realize whats at stake are are refusing to engage, if the other side don't care what Trump does why should they care what Biden (apparently) does.
People still support Trump for a myriad of reasons.
- simply because he's the Republican candidate
- they hate Democrats more than they love their country (aka "The Everton Effect", also, see above)
- they hate Democrats more than they hate Trump
- they love the hand grenades Trump has lobbed into a political system they despise
- he's promising them what they want ideologically (on abortions, tax cuts, judges, etc)
- he matches their ideals of hatred and intolerance and feel he gives them a voice
- they don't give a fuck
Most know he's an idiot, but in their heads he's still a useful one. He's the man who has burned Titanic's lifeboats, so even if the poor idiots have to die they get to see first class die along with them.