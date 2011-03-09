"MSM suppression"?



Who's suppressing Fox News?



american news is not the the news, its highly biased in most elections.Just look at the way CNN treated sanders, who will we defeat first sanders or coronavirus or something like that the headline was.You cannot tell me if a story that was coming out like the Biden hunter thing, it wouldnt in the news 24/7 if it was involving trump, but right now they are hardly mentioning it or saying its fake news despite porn films, voice recordings, emails coming out with pretty damning evidence.I hope Biden wins, but lets not kid ourselves that he is the perfect candidate with no dirty laundry. But he is far far better than the joke that is the president now.But yea the American political system is a joke by anyones standards.