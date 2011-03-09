« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 175032 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 11:36:10 AM »
Everything crossed that the Dems take the senate too!

If that happens then things will definitely look more positive.
Offline stevensr123

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 11:43:31 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 10:26:29 AM
"MSM suppression"?

Who's suppressing Fox News?
american news is not the the news, its highly biased in most elections.

Just look at the way CNN treated sanders, who will we defeat first  sanders or coronavirus or something like that the headline was.

You cannot tell me if a story that was coming out like the Biden hunter thing, it wouldnt in the news 24/7 if it was involving trump, but right now they are hardly mentioning it or saying its fake news despite  porn films, voice recordings, emails coming out with pretty damning  evidence.

I hope Biden wins, but lets not kid ourselves that he is the perfect candidate with no dirty laundry. But he is far far better than the joke that is the president now.

But yea the American political system is a joke by anyones standards.
Online fowlermagic

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 12:01:22 PM »
Also dont forget they may not even have to go to the Supreme Court as if the popular vote is so tight in a state the state legislatures will say, All right, weve been given this constitutional power. We dont think the results of our own state are accurate, so here’s our slate of electors that we think properly reflect the results of our state". That BS is already coming out of the Trump camp.
Offline Garrus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 12:11:59 PM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:43:31 AM
american news is not the the news, its highly biased in most elections.

Just look at the way CNN treated sanders, who will we defeat first  sanders or coronavirus or something like that the headline was.

You cannot tell me if a story that was coming out like the Biden hunter thing, it wouldnt in the news 24/7 if it was involving trump, but right now they are hardly mentioning it or saying its fake news despite  porn films, voice recordings, emails coming out with pretty damning  evidence.

I hope Biden wins, but lets not kid ourselves that he is the perfect candidate with no dirty laundry. But he is far far better than the joke that is the president now.

But yea the American political system is a joke by anyones standards.
Nah, I think the media is definitely going to take its time over a poorly sourced story pushed by Giuliani and Bannon a couple of weeks before the election. Even the Wall Street Journal, largely sympathetic to Republicans passed on the opportunity to publish the story.

This is a decent read:
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/10/smears-against-biden-dont-need-make-any-sense/616824/
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 12:12:36 PM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:43:31 AM
But yea the American political system is a joke by anyones standards.

By China's standards? By Russia's? By Iran's? By Syria's? By Venezuela's? By Cuba's? By Turkey's?.............all the way to....By Poland's? By Hungary's?

Trump has done his best to make it a joke, but there are still huge push-backs and still millions of people who can exercise their rights. Let's not get carried away.
Offline Lusty

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 12:14:26 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:01:52 AM
Yeah and those who are quoting 538 also keep forgetting that they have baked into their model a fairly significant tightening of the race between now and election day.  If the election was held today, their model would probably be a lot closer to the Economist (actually I think Nate Silver said Trump 5%).  If the polls don't start moving soon, you'll start to see their model move into the 90s for Biden.  It's already just moved from 87 to 88 yesterday.

I'm done worrying about the presidential election now.  More worried about who wins the senate, and what Trump does when he loses.

Just after I write that, it creeps up to 89%...
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 12:14:28 PM »
@WaPoSean
New Post-ABC polls:
MI: Biden 51, Trump 44
WI: Biden 57, Trump 40

"Findings suggest concerns about the coronavirus are weighing heavily on Trumps candidacy, particularly in Wisconsin, which has seen case counts climb to record levels in recent weeks."


Holy shit, that Wisconsin poll. It might be a huge outlier, but the average in WI is Biden's up by 8. Even if he's up by 8 in WI, and he's up by 7 in Michigan, he's going to win Penn and that's the ballgame.
Offline stevensr123

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4967 on: Today at 12:25:08 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:12:36 PM
By China's standards? By Russia's? By Iran's? By Syria's? By Venezuela's? By Cuba's? By Turkey's?.............all the way to....By Poland's? By Hungary's?

Trump has done his best to make it a joke, but there are still huge push-backs and still millions of people who can exercise their rights. Let's not get carried away.
it was a joke before trump and it will be a joke after trump.

How do public servants earning 150k a year have millions upon millions (sometimes hundreds of millions)? They are both completely owned by business over there. Its not a democracy, how you can defend that is a joke. Its about as corrupt as Russia. Only the corruption stems from private corporations. Its a billion dollar business every 4 years.

Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4968 on: Today at 12:41:43 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:14:28 PM
@WaPoSean
New Post-ABC polls:
MI: Biden 51, Trump 44
WI: Biden 57, Trump 40

"Findings suggest concerns about the coronavirus are weighing heavily on Trumps candidacy, particularly in Wisconsin, which has seen case counts climb to record levels in recent weeks."


Holy shit, that Wisconsin poll. It might be a huge outlier, but the average in WI is Biden's up by 8. Even if he's up by 8 in WI, and he's up by 7 in Michigan, he's going to win Penn and that's the ballgame.

NYT's Nate Cohn has been mentioning this map a fair bit recently.

Online Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4969 on: Today at 12:49:51 PM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:43:31 AM
saying its fake news despite  porn films, voice recordings, emails coming out with pretty damning  evidence.

Where's all this evidence if the media are ignoring it?
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4970 on: Today at 01:11:55 PM »
Final Yougov for The Economist

Biden 54
Trump 43
Other 2
DK 2
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4971 on: Today at 01:12:14 PM »
Those Wisconsin poll numbers are very surprising. A couple of other things to note there outside of COVID numbers, the GOP have done plenty there to throttle their Democrat Governor's ability to lead. Also, I wonder how much Trump's rank Foxconn deal will linger there
Offline Phil M

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4972 on: Today at 02:19:17 PM »
Over 200 million traded on the betfair exchange so far on the election market.  Biden 1/2 currently v 2/1 Trump.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4973 on: Today at 02:30:51 PM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:25:08 PM
it was a joke before trump and it will be a joke after trump.

How do public servants earning 150k a year have millions upon millions (sometimes hundreds of millions)? They are both completely owned by business over there. Its not a democracy, how you can defend that is a joke. Its about as corrupt as Russia. Only the corruption stems from private corporations. Its a billion dollar business every 4 years.



I do apologise. I wasn't concentrating and failed to see who I was replying to. As you were.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4974 on: Today at 02:43:02 PM »
Must win.
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4975 on: Today at 03:26:07 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:43:02 PM
Must win.
Need to get three points for sure.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4976 on: Today at 03:34:00 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:30:51 PM
I do apologise. I wasn't concentrating and failed to see who I was replying to. As you were.
Offline Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4977 on: Today at 04:01:42 PM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 11:43:31 AM
american news is not the the news, its highly biased in most elections.

Just look at the way CNN treated sanders, who will we defeat first  sanders or coronavirus or something like that the headline was.

You cannot tell me if a story that was coming out like the Biden hunter thing, it wouldnt in the news 24/7 if it was involving trump, but right now they are hardly mentioning it or saying its fake news despite  porn films, voice recordings, emails coming out with pretty damning  evidence.

I hope Biden wins, but lets not kid ourselves that he is the perfect candidate with no dirty laundry. But he is far far better than the joke that is the president now.

But yea the American political system is a joke by anyones standards.

Has it crossed your mind that the reason the Hunter Biden thing didnt catch like Trumps tax returns or his secret Chinese bank account (and many others) is because theres nothing there? If there was something damning against Biden it would have come out by now. It hasnt and thats why theyre trying to fake it.
Offline Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4978 on: Today at 04:06:05 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:30:51 PM
I do apologise. I wasn't concentrating and failed to see who I was replying to. As you were.

Haha.
Online newrosswaterford

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4979 on: Today at 04:33:39 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:01:42 PM
Has it crossed your mind that the reason the Hunter Biden thing didnt catch like Trumps tax returns or his secret Chinese bank account (and many others) is because theres nothing there? If there was something damning against Biden it would have come out by now. It hasnt and thats why theyre trying to fake it.
You know what Al, I don't think the voters care. They realize whats at stake are are refusing to engage, if the other side don't care what Trump does why should they care what Biden (apparently) does.
 
Offline Phil M

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4980 on: Today at 04:44:57 PM »
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4981 on: Today at 05:03:08 PM »
Quote from: newrosswaterford on Today at 04:33:39 PM
You know what Al, I don't think the voters care. They realize whats at stake are are refusing to engage, if the other side don't care what Trump does why should they care what Biden (apparently) does.

People still support Trump for a myriad of reasons.

- simply because he's the Republican candidate
- they hate Democrats more than they love their country (aka "The Everton Effect", also, see above)
- they hate Democrats more than they hate Trump
- they love the hand grenades Trump has lobbed into a political system they despise
- he's promising them what they want ideologically (on abortions, tax cuts, judges, etc)
- he matches their ideals of hatred and intolerance and feel he gives them a voice
- they don't give a fuck

Most know he's an idiot, but in their heads he's still a useful one.  He's the man who has burned Titanic's lifeboats, so even if the poor idiots have to die they get to see first class die along with them. 
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4982 on: Today at 05:15:35 PM »
@MonmouthPoll
GEORGIA VOTER POLL: President - @JoeBiden overtakes @realDonaldTrump

Registered voters:
45% Trump (47% in Sept.)
50% Biden (46%)

Likely voters, high turnout:
46% Trump (48%)
50% Biden (46%)

Likely voters, low turnout:
48% Trump (50%)
50% Biden (45%)

@NateSilver538
Monmouth has been quite bearish on Democrats in Georgia all year, so this is a real warning sign for Republicans that Biden is tied/ahead there.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4983 on: Today at 05:17:15 PM »
Hallelujah amen! I'm not getting excited though.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4984 on: Today at 05:22:13 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:15:35 PM
@MonmouthPoll
GEORGIA VOTER POLL: President - @JoeBiden overtakes @realDonaldTrump

Registered voters:
45% Trump (47% in Sept.)
50% Biden (46%)

Likely voters, high turnout:
46% Trump (48%)
50% Biden (46%)

Likely voters, low turnout:
48% Trump (50%)
50% Biden (45%)

@NateSilver538
Monmouth has been quite bearish on Democrats in Georgia all year, so this is a real warning sign for Republicans that Biden is tied/ahead there.

Peachy
Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4985 on: Today at 05:27:20 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:17:15 PM
Hallelujah amen! I'm not getting excited though.
Both Dem senate candidates are winning too.

He's going to flip Georgia.

Online Ray K

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4986 on: Today at 05:31:42 PM »
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4987 on: Today at 05:34:42 PM »
If nothing else, it's got Trump on defense. He's defending states he would have never imagined would be in danger and that'll take his focus away from states that will be close.
