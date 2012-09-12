Unfortunately they likely won't count. The orange twat will declare win on the night based only on the vote in person results and his lemmings in the supreme court will find a way to stop the counting of the "fraudulent" postal votes and hand him the presidency. A very predictable script.
Kavanaugh's written opinion in the Wisconsin case demonstrates exactly this line of planning. He essentially argues that late votes would 'flip' the election. This is bullshit peddled by an unqualified ignoramus.
Elections are decided after all valid votes are counted. They have never been decided by news networks 'calling' the election on the night. Thus an election cannot be 'flipped' by late but valid votes. (It may have been mentioned elsewhere, but Kavanaugh, Coney Barret and Roberts were on the Bush team in 2000 that successfully over-turned a valid Gore victory by arguing - wait for it - that all
late ballots in Florida had to be counted, right up till their man had a 500 vote lead, and then argued to disqualify any further counting).
The Wisconsin ruling is a travesty and further pushes America into dictatorship unless a Biden win with a Democratic Senate can take the steps needed to rectify SCOTUS.