Amazing that there's people out there suggesting 'they're all as bad each other'.



I mean you have Republicans and Tories, who continually shit on the average voter yet still get classed in the same bracket as parties who at least attempt to help society in some way



That is an actual tactic of the far right.I know people on here disliked Corbyn for a variety of reasons, and I was no great fan myself, but I was speaking to a member of the wifes family before the election and it was very interesting listening to her.She has always voted Labour, but was fed up with it all when pressed she said she was fed up with the Brexit shenanigans. She then said that Corbyn was as bad as Johnson.Out of curiosity I asked what made her say that. Her response was that she didnt know why she disliked Corbyn but she did. I asked was his policies, she said no, he was just as bad as Johnson.She wasnt going to vote. The killer line was loads of people on Facebook say the same.Now even if you hate Corbyn there is no way you can put him on a par with Johnson, as a person or as an MP.Yet she was convinced he was equally as bad and therefore not worth voting for.The right wing use this tactic to suppress voting. So many people parrot this line repeating shit from Facebook or Twitter think they are making an intelligent statement. Comparing Clinton to Trump and saying they both are flawed is Ok, but his base were voting for him despite every shitty thing he had done. For people to not vote and allow him a free run is exactly what all the Facebook propaganda was designed to do.Similarly now we are seeing the same shit tried with Biden. Its no coincidence that they are trying to paint Hunter the same shitty hue as Jared and Ivanka, and the two thicker ones. The projection and whataboutery worked last time, but this time it isnt sticking so much.His base will vote for him regardless. The big decider will be those who didnt bother last time and those who thought he would provide a change. They are the ones who will decide.