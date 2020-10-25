« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4880 on: October 25, 2020, 10:44:40 PM
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is heavily favored to win her reelection race. Her challenger has still raised $10 million because Republicans are desperate to beat her.

https://www.businessinsider.com/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-aoc-favorite-reelection-challenger-raised-10-million-2020-10?utm_source=reddit.com&r=US&IR=T

Even the Tories know not to even try winning in Liverpool.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4881 on: October 25, 2020, 10:58:39 PM

Quote from: John C on October 25, 2020, 10:02:38 PM
Sorry mate, I misinterpreted that - post it again :)

No worries!

Gov. Mike Huckabee             @GovMikeHuckabee

"Stood in rain for hour to early vote today. When I got home I filled in my stack of mail-in ballots and then voted the ballots of my deceased parents and grandparents.  They vote just like me!  #Trump2020"

https://www.twitter.com/GovMikeHuckabee/status/1320104112420212739
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4882 on: October 25, 2020, 11:08:40 PM
This is brilliant.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/vLk-dxZyp1Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/vLk-dxZyp1Q</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4883 on: October 25, 2020, 11:10:29 PM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on October 25, 2020, 10:58:39 PM
No worries!

Gov. Mike Huckabee             @GovMikeHuckabee

"Stood in rain for hour to early vote today. When I got home I filled in my stack of mail-in ballots and then voted the ballots of my deceased parents and grandparents.  They vote just like me!  #Trump2020"

https://www.twitter.com/GovMikeHuckabee/status/1320104112420212739


Hahaha I just committed voter fraud hahaha
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4884 on: October 25, 2020, 11:11:35 PM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on October 25, 2020, 10:58:39 PM
No worries!

Gov. Mike Huckabee             @GovMikeHuckabee

"Stood in rain for hour to early vote today. When I got home I filled in my stack of mail-in ballots and then voted the ballots of my deceased parents and grandparents.  They vote just like me!  #Trump2020"

https://www.twitter.com/GovMikeHuckabee/status/1320104112420212739

Thick as pigshit. And I'm not talking about his daughter.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4885 on: October 25, 2020, 11:16:17 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on October 25, 2020, 11:11:35 PM
Thick as pigshit. And I'm not talking about his daughter.

hahah
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4886 on: Yesterday at 01:06:57 AM

The day after receiving my mail-in ballot, I returned it and have no problem stating I voted for the Biden/Harris ticket.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4887 on: Yesterday at 02:27:11 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 01:06:57 AM
The day after receiving my mail-in ballot, I returned it and have no problem stating I voted for the Biden/Harris ticket.


Nice one buggy lad. Didnt Oregon have magic mushrooms on the ballot too? Not that Portland isnt weird enough  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4888 on: Yesterday at 07:25:08 AM
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4889 on: Yesterday at 08:43:35 AM
Quote from: Ray K on October 25, 2020, 06:21:12 PM
When you really trust your wife with whom you've a totally normal, definitely not financially transacted relationship

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElLs2amWMAEfkho?format=jpg&name=900x900
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ElLs2amX0AIbBF6?format=jpg&name=medium

I'd land more on the "doesn't know how use the machine" explanation.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4890 on: Yesterday at 01:15:08 PM
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 08:43:35 AM
I'd land more on the "doesn't know how use the machine" explanation.
Not even a machine I don't think, looks like straight up paper and pen set up. Maybe he's looking for clues on how to use a pen since he only ever writes in marker.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4891 on: Yesterday at 04:29:06 PM
I fell down the Youtube wormhole last week and found myself watching the Australia Sky News coverage on the election. Have not a clue if they have a decent viewership in Australia but owned by the Murdoch I guess and just like Fox News it has the most slanted view on how things are going. Trump Great Biden Bad. Amazing to think there is enough odd conservatives out there even in Australia that buy into conspiracy theories but just shows us humans even the nut jobs all think alike and media will feed the animal if it adds $$$ to their bank accounts.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2cjyaNK-hAc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2cjyaNK-hAc</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4892 on: Yesterday at 05:09:31 PM
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4893 on: Yesterday at 05:30:07 PM
Amazing that there's people out there suggesting 'they're all as bad each other'.

I mean you have Republicans and Tories, who continually shit on the average voter yet still get classed in the same bracket as parties who at least attempt to help society in some way
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4894 on: Yesterday at 05:56:21 PM
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:30:07 PM
Amazing that there's people out there suggesting 'they're all as bad each other'.

I mean you have Republicans and Tories, who continually shit on the average voter yet still get classed in the same bracket as parties who at least attempt to help society in some way

That is an actual tactic of the far right.
I know people on here disliked Corbyn for a variety of reasons, and I was no great fan myself,  but I was speaking to a member of the wifes family before the election and it was very interesting listening to her.
She has always voted Labour, but was fed up with it all when pressed she said she was fed up with the Brexit shenanigans. She then said that Corbyn was as bad as Johnson.
Out of curiosity I asked what made her say that. Her response was that she didnt know why she disliked Corbyn but she did. I asked was his policies, she said no, he was just as bad as Johnson.
She wasnt going to vote. The killer line was loads of people on Facebook say the same.
Now even if you hate Corbyn there is no way you can put him on a par with Johnson, as a person or as an MP.
Yet she was convinced he was equally as bad and therefore not worth voting for.
The right wing use this tactic to suppress voting. So many people parrot this line repeating shit from Facebook or Twitter think they are making an intelligent statement.  Comparing Clinton to Trump and saying they both are flawed is Ok, but his base were voting for him despite every shitty thing he had done. For people to not vote and allow him a free run is exactly what all the Facebook propaganda was designed to do.
Similarly now we are seeing the same shit tried with Biden. Its no coincidence that they are trying to paint Hunter the same shitty hue as Jared and Ivanka, and the two thicker ones. The projection and whataboutery worked last time, but this time it isnt sticking so much.
His base will vote for him regardless. The big decider will be those who didnt  bother last time and those who thought he would provide a change. They are the ones who will decide.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4895 on: Yesterday at 08:04:25 PM
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:30:07 PM
Amazing that there's people out there suggesting 'they're all as bad each other'.

I mean you have Republicans and Tories, who continually shit on the average voter yet still get classed in the same bracket as parties who at least attempt to help society in some way

Its simpler then that, as far as I am aware the opponents of the Tories and Republicans havent tried to subvert democracy or take active and deliberate legislative action to deny people their right to vote. That remains the difference between them and the rest for me. For all their lip service to democracy, when it comes down to it they would take it away from you in a flash if they can.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4896 on: Yesterday at 08:17:32 PM
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 04:29:06 PM
I fell down the Youtube wormhole last week and found myself watching the Australia Sky News coverage on the election. Have not a clue if they have a decent viewership in Australia but owned by the Murdoch I guess and just like Fox News it has the most slanted view on how things are going. Trump Great Biden Bad. Amazing to think there is enough odd conservatives out there even in Australia that buy into conspiracy theories but just shows us humans even the nut jobs all think alike and media will feed the animal if it adds $$$ to their bank accounts.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2cjyaNK-hAc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2cjyaNK-hAc</a>

i did the same thing last week. watched a sky news Australia segment about the Hunter Biden email story. after a couple of minutes i thought to myself, hang on this is incredibly biased and extremely like fox news. Then i thought, that cant be, Murdoch doesnt own sky anymore. So i did some research on it. turns out he still owns Sky News Australia. He just sold British Sky. it all made sense then.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4897 on: Yesterday at 10:33:19 PM
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 04:29:06 PM
I fell down the Youtube wormhole last week and found myself watching the Australia Sky News coverage on the election. Have not a clue if they have a decent viewership in Australia but owned by the Murdoch I guess and just like Fox News it has the most slanted view on how things are going. Trump Great Biden Bad. Amazing to think there is enough odd conservatives out there even in Australia that buy into conspiracy theories but just shows us humans even the nut jobs all think alike and media will feed the animal if it adds $$$ to their bank accounts.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2cjyaNK-hAc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2cjyaNK-hAc</a>

Australia has its share of wingnuts, but Sky News Australia - or "Sky after dark" as its post-10pm nightly suite of far-right propaganda shows is colloquially known - only has a small audience. It's on cable/satellite TV, which never really caught on here and is moribund technology, and our country is still centered enough not to treat such shows with any credibility. The real bad eggs in Australia are in talkback radio, where a toxic band of Mini-Limbaughs still reign supreme, though they are mostly very old and will hopefully be succeeded by more moderate types (won't hold my breath, outrage sells!)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4898 on: Yesterday at 10:46:11 PM
Just saw a news program on tv and they were in Nevada and interviewed an elderly woman who had to close her business due to Covid. She says that it was devastating for her and her customers of 30+ years. They then ask her who she was voting for and she says Trump because he "understands payroll and small businesses" and what it takes to turn them around.  :o
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4899 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:46:11 PM
Just saw a news program on tv and they were in Nevada and interviewed an elderly woman who had to close her business due to Covid. She says that it was devastating for her and her customers of 30+ years. They then ask her who she was voting for and she says Trump because he "understands payroll and small businesses" and what it takes to turn them around.  :o

Ignoring the fact he went bankrupt 4 times.

People are so stupid.

I wished they had asked her "which small business did he turn around?"
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4900 on: Yesterday at 10:51:48 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:48:24 PM
Ignoring the fact he went bankrupt 4 times.

People are so stupid.

I wished they had asked her "which small business did he turn around?"

And ignoring the fact that her business is bankrupt due to his incompetent handling of the virus. Stupid is a kind word to use given the circumstances.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4901 on: Yesterday at 11:13:42 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:48:24 PM
Ignoring the fact he went bankrupt 4 times.

People are so stupid.

I wished they had asked her "which small business did he turn around?"

Six times.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4902 on: Today at 12:00:11 AM
Sky News Aus is relatively small.  In terms of right wing media they are the little brother to the talk back radio douches and Murdochs tabloids.  Weirdly though I've noticed that they get an outsized presence on the Youtube front page and suggestions.  Wonder if it's the usual algorithm promoting extreme shit or if News Ltd are paying for it.

But we definitely get the low rent version of right wing media nutjobs.  I have a mate who's brother is a presenter on there.... amazing how different people can be.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4903 on: Today at 12:51:17 AM
Polls, debates, all of it meaningless when Trump has got Kavanaugh in his back pocket.

The SCC just voted 5:3 to throw out 80,000 ballots in Wisconsin that were postmarked before Election Day but only arrive to be counted after. Kavanaugh wrote his concurrence about "chaos & suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election.

This is the Trumpian way to victory.



Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4904 on: Today at 01:24:14 AM
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:48:24 PM
Ignoring the fact he went bankrupt 4 times.

People are so stupid.

I wished they had asked her "which small business did he turn around?"

Also ignores the fact that one way he understands small businesses is that he can outlast them in the courts and will regularly not pay them until they go bust.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4905 on: Today at 01:43:07 AM
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 12:51:17 AM
Polls, debates, all of it meaningless when Trump has got Kavanaugh in his back pocket.

The SCC just voted 5:3 to throw out 80,000 ballots in Wisconsin that were postmarked before Election Day but only arrive to be counted after. Kavanaugh wrote his concurrence about "chaos & suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election.

This is the Trumpian way to victory.

Aye, if it gets dragged into court after polling day it's going to be a mess. Noticeable too which GOP legislatures have deliberately moved to slow down the processing of votes which have arrived in plenty of time - Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
