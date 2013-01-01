« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 168339 times)

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4840 on: Yesterday at 05:34:14 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:13:36 PM
Considering that Clinton won the popular vote by 3m last time, throwing another 20m voters in on top of that surely has to be a positive sign?

Trying not to get my hopes up though.

On paper, yes. But certain states are reporting record breaking numbers in terms of Republicans registering to vote.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4841 on: Yesterday at 06:29:58 PM »
This is the early voting for young voters thing I saw.



Add salt cos weird election year etc etc etc etc.
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4842 on: Yesterday at 06:39:57 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:34:14 PM
On paper, yes. But certain states are reporting record breaking numbers in terms of Republicans registering to vote.

I'd rather see some kind of independent verification of that, rather than trust individual states' reports, especially states controlled by Republicans, who are likely to lie through their teeth about voter registrations.
Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4843 on: Yesterday at 06:40:37 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:29:58 PM
This is the early voting for young voters thing I saw.



Add salt cos weird election year etc etc etc etc.

Extremely significant increases all the same, though...

Especially at the younger ages.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4844 on: Yesterday at 07:30:44 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 06:40:37 PM
Extremely significant increases all the same, though...

Especially at the younger ages.

Yeah, maybe. I've not been able to find it as percentage of overall 2016 vote which would help tell a bit better. (Although not downloaded the data to be fair.)

Here's a proper source for it with more states: https://circle.tufts.edu/latest-research/absentee-and-early-voting-youth-2020-election
Offline darragh85

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4845 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 PM »
Megyn Kelly was interviewed yesterday and said that Trump had a good chance of winning. also heard on the news earlier that he is closing the gap in the polls. someone please re-assure me that there isnt going to be a repeat of 2016.
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4846 on: Yesterday at 11:07:01 PM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:57:50 PM
Megyn Kelly was interviewed yesterday and said that Trump had a good chance of winning. also heard on the news earlier that he is closing the gap in the polls. someone please re-assure me that there isnt going to be a repeat of 2016.
She worked at FOX News for a long time; I'd hardly be expecting her to say that the Scarlet Stalin is going to get hopped  ;D Biden is still at 87% to win overall, and is around 10% ahead in national polling. He would need to be probably 3% ahead to account for the BS Electoral College system, and perhaps another 3% for margin of error. Basically, if Biden is up 7% or more, even most things going in Trump's favour regarding margin of error and EC won't be enough.

For what it is worth, I believe that Biden will win handily IF this is a fair election. He is decidedly more likable than Clinton was to voters (more people are voting for Biden because they LIKE him rather than just hating Trump), Trump no longer has the outsider mystique, and the voter turnout is going to be much higher than last time. I see Biden winning 320+ EC votes, with the possibility of a landslide 370+ if he can win Texas, which is actually in play for him.

If he wins Florida, that is probably the ball game, and he has a 70% chance of winning according to 538, though the lead of 3% is within margin of error. Pennsylvania is also huge, and Biden has an 86% chance of winning with an average polling lead of almost 6%.

I understand people's hesitancy, but Clinton was only a few percent ahead at this point in 2016 and managed to win the popular vote regardless. Biden is much further ahead and crucially, his lead is steady and has actually grown in the lead up to the election. Again, barring some shenanigans, Smoking Joe Biden has it  :)
Online newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 12:05:54 AM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:07:01 PM
She worked at FOX News for a long time; I'd hardly be expecting her to say that the Scarlet Stalin is going to get hopped  ;D Biden is still at 87% to win overall, and is around 10% ahead in national polling. He would need to be probably 3% ahead to account for the BS Electoral College system, and perhaps another 3% for margin of error. Basically, if Biden is up 7% or more, even most things going in Trump's favour regarding margin of error and EC won't be enough.

For what it is worth, I believe that Biden will win handily IF this is a fair election. He is decidedly more likable than Clinton was to voters (more people are voting for Biden because they LIKE him rather than just hating Trump), Trump no longer has the outsider mystique, and the voter turnout is going to be much higher than last time. I see Biden winning 320+ EC votes, with the possibility of a landslide 370+ if he can win Texas, which is actually in play for him.

If he wins Florida, that is probably the ball game, and he has a 70% chance of winning according to 538, though the lead of 3% is within margin of error. Pennsylvania is also huge, and Biden has an 86% chance of winning with an average polling lead of almost 6%.

I understand people's hesitancy, but Clinton was only a few percent ahead at this point in 2016 and managed to win the popular vote regardless. Biden is much further ahead and crucially, his lead is steady and has actually grown in the lead up to the election. Again, barring some shenanigans, Smoking Joe Biden has it  :)


I break it down like this:

1. Massive voter turnout.
2. Biden isnt disliked like Hillary
3. Trump has shown in the 4 years that hes pretty terrible.
4. The massive mishandling of the Coronavirus and now the second spike.

And then as noted a lot of the polls have tried to adjust their polling metrics.
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 12:31:18 AM »

www.trumpcovidplan.com

                           :lmao









            :lmao

"PAID FOR BY BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT"
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 12:34:44 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:05:54 AM
I break it down like this:

1. Massive voter turnout.
2. Biden isnt disliked like Hillary
3. Trump has shown in the 4 years that hes pretty terrible.
4. The massive mishandling of the Coronavirus and now the second spike.

And then as noted a lot of the polls have tried to adjust their polling metrics.

I'd add to that:

5. He barely beat an incredibly disliked Hillary Clinton despite numerous advantages (being a Washington outsider, not being a politician, "I'll drain the swamp" etc) that don't exist now
Online newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 12:42:06 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:34:44 AM
I'd add to that:

5. He barely beat an incredibly disliked Hillary Clinton despite numerous advantages (being a Washington outsider, not being a politician, "I'll drain the swamp" etc) that don't exist now

Yeah just saw a breakdown of Florida in 2016 - wow was it close
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 12:53:25 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:42:06 AM
Yeah just saw a breakdown of Florida in 2016 - wow was it close

It's going to be incredibly close again. If Biden wins, I don't see him carrying the state by more than 1-1.5%. If Trump manages to win it again, it'll probably be by a smaller margin than in 2016.
Offline Simplexity

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 12:58:34 AM »
I cannot believe Trump actually managed to cock this re-election up. I am delighted about it of course, however, if he had just let Pence deal with the pandemic in February and gone on vacation till June before coming back and taken all the credit he would have easily gotten re-elected on the back of that. All he had to do was to be sort of competent.

I am now extremely confident Biden will win, where I had him at no chance in March/April, so I am happy.
Offline The North Bank

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 01:44:02 AM »
All the betting in the uk is going on Trump. I think itll be closer than many predict but hopefully he ll be out in 2 weeks. The world cant take any more set backs.
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 02:33:14 AM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:44:02 AM
All the betting in the uk is going on Trump. I think itll be closer than many predict but hopefully he ll be out in 2 weeks. The world cant take any more set backs.

It's an insurance policy probably. I was devastated when he won in 2016 but it did pay for all my Christmas shopping...
