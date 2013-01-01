« previous next »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 05:34:14 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:13:36 PM
Considering that Clinton won the popular vote by 3m last time, throwing another 20m voters in on top of that surely has to be a positive sign?

Trying not to get my hopes up though.

On paper, yes. But certain states are reporting record breaking numbers in terms of Republicans registering to vote.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 06:29:58 PM »
This is the early voting for young voters thing I saw.



Add salt cos weird election year etc etc etc etc.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 06:39:57 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:34:14 PM
On paper, yes. But certain states are reporting record breaking numbers in terms of Republicans registering to vote.

I'd rather see some kind of independent verification of that, rather than trust individual states' reports, especially states controlled by Republicans, who are likely to lie through their teeth about voter registrations.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 06:40:37 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 06:29:58 PM
This is the early voting for young voters thing I saw.



Add salt cos weird election year etc etc etc etc.

Extremely significant increases all the same, though...

Especially at the younger ages.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 07:30:44 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Today at 06:40:37 PM
Extremely significant increases all the same, though...

Especially at the younger ages.

Yeah, maybe. I've not been able to find it as percentage of overall 2016 vote which would help tell a bit better. (Although not downloaded the data to be fair.)

Here's a proper source for it with more states: https://circle.tufts.edu/latest-research/absentee-and-early-voting-youth-2020-election
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 10:57:50 PM »
Megyn Kelly was interviewed yesterday and said that Trump had a good chance of winning. also heard on the news earlier that he is closing the gap in the polls. someone please re-assure me that there isnt going to be a repeat of 2016.
