I think the important question is that are Trump's ads actually targeting people that might change their minds? We know last time that the Russian bot farms were ruthlessly effective when it came to targeting demographics, but with a lot of people wise to him now I'm not convinced they are going to be as effective this time around. And nothing about Trump's campaign this year has exactly screamed competence.
Nothing about Trumps campaign screamed competence last time either and wasn't it something like 1/127,000 targeted ads turned out to be Russian bots last time ? You really think that swung the election ?
Have a look at how Mercer analyticals actually work, they're winning elections for right wing govs all over the world via Farcebook Tw@ter and the likes.
I agree they wont be as effective this time and early voting negates a lot of the power of the specific targeting of the individual in key states, designed to make people angry on the way to the polling booth on election day.
While I think and hope Biden will win I dont trust polls and I don't count my chickens before they've hatched.