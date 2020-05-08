« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
They are clearly going to release some ridiculous "his emails" scandal about two days before the election to try get people to not vote on the day.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: kopite321 on Today at 08:36:11 AM
From today's, The Athletic talking about American club owners politics, this is the section on Liverpool FC.

Liverpool

Liverpool and Boston are both famous for their left-wing politics. So it is fitting that the Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Boston Red Sox, was founded by liberal billionaires John W. Henry and Tom Werner.


I read that this morning. I thought the Liverpool owners were a real contrast with the others, virtually all of which were either staunch Republicans or at the very least willing to hedge their bets and donate to Trump/other Republicans as well as Democrats. There's no such ambiguity with our owners. Thankfully!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 09:58:01 AM
They are clearly going to release some ridiculous "his emails" scandal about two days before the election to try get people to not vote on the day.

He's not a woman so no-one will give a shit. :thumbup

I'm being slightly flippant there, but like someone said further back, shit doesn't stick to Biden in the same way it did with Clinton.

Biden needs to be hidden away in a bio-secure room for the next 10 days because getting COVID is the biggest risk to him not winning.

Also thanks to whoever posted the Black Eyed Peas link above. Imagine hearing the things Biden says and going to vote for the other fellla who says things like "grab their pussy". FFS.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: ericthered10 on Today at 01:37:06 AM
Seems voter registration information was obtained by Russia and Iran and, at least in part, used to send threatening emails to registered Dems essentially saying vote for Trump or we'll come for you, including the person's address.

It's bollocks I think.

Just another Trump mouthpiece to try and cast doubt over the upcoming election results.

Ratcliffe is a former Republican congressman and Democrats have been critical of his choice to selectively declassify documents to help Trump.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/21/russia-iran-us-voter-data-security-fbi-election
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Two men dressed as armed security guards sitting outside a voting centre in St. Petersburg, Florida claim they were hired by the Trump campaign. Trump campaign denies they hired the men
https://www.wfla.com/news/pinellas-county/armed-guards-at-st-pete-early-voting-site-told-deputies-they-were-hired-by-trump-campaign-election-officials-say/amp
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:11:07 AM
It's bollocks I think.

Just another Trump mouthpiece to try and cast doubt over the upcoming election results.

Ratcliffe is a former Republican congressman and Democrats have been critical of his choice to selectively declassify documents to help Trump.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/21/russia-iran-us-voter-data-security-fbi-election

Rachel Maddow had it as the focus of her show after several of her viewers sent her copies of the intimidating emails (the persons email address, real name & home address were on the emails). They were threatened with retribution if they didnt vote Trump.

Ratcliffe, the unqualified Trump DNI appointee called press conference to announce that it was being investigated, with very few details given, but was at pains to make out that Iran (posing as Proud Boys) was responsible for this in an effort to embarrass Trump. No mention of Russia as the other foreign power involved. The logic of this escapes me. Ratcliffe had the directors of FBI & DHS in attendance, neither of who spoke nor took questions. AG Barr was conspicuous by his absence.

It seems to me that these efforts have been exposed & the Trumpzis at the head of law enforcement have tried to get out in front of it, by suggesting it was an attack on Trump, never mind the security implications of someone being able to get their hands on electoral registration details for nefarious purposes .
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:18:47 PM


Quote
Rudy W. Giuliani
@RudyGiuliani
(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.

At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.

https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani/status/1319031305120657410

That's very interesting technique to tuck in a shirt.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:18:47 PM


Jack Nicholson up to his old tricks?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Apparently the Trump gang (Mackininny) gave Leslie Stahl a rather hefty volume which they said was their successes in healthcare policy.
Released promo pics of the handover... including a shot which appears to show empty pages. :lmao
People have now looked back and the book has been a regular prop along with those stacks of empty copier paper and empty Manila files at Trump photo opps.
Rumours she asked him upfront about the empty book along with a question about his Chinese ban account after letting him ramble on about how bad Jina was.
Cue storm out of interview.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:43:59 PM
Apparently the Trump gang (Mackininny) gave Leslie Stahl a rather hefty volume which they said was their successes in healthcare policy.
Released promo pics of the handover... including a shot which appears to show empty pages. :lmao
People have now looked back and the book has been a regular prop along with those stacks of empty copier paper and empty Manila files at Trump photo opps.
Rumours she asked him upfront about the empty book along with a question about his Chinese ban account after letting him ramble on about how bad Jina was.
Cue storm out of interview.
Nothing new. This was one of his first press conferences if I remember correctly, where he said that all the papers related to him divesting himself from his businesses:



https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/313907-trump-didnt-allow-reporters-to-see-documents-detailing-split
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:19:48 PM
I think the important question is that are Trump's ads actually targeting people that might change their minds?  We know last time that the Russian bot farms were ruthlessly effective when it came to targeting demographics, but with a lot of people wise to him now I'm not convinced they are going to be as effective this time around.  And nothing about Trump's campaign this year has exactly screamed competence.
Nothing about Trumps campaign screamed competence last time either and wasn't it something like 1/127,000 targeted ads turned out to be Russian bots last time ? You really think that swung the election ?
Have a look at how Mercer analyticals actually work, they're winning elections for right wing govs all over the world via Farcebook Tw@ter and the likes.
I agree they wont be as effective this time and early voting negates a lot of the power of the specific targeting of the individual in key states, designed to make people angry on the way to the polling booth on election day.
While I think and hope Biden will win I dont trust polls and I don't count my chickens before they've hatched.
 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 01:05:04 PM
That's very interesting technique to tuck in a shirt.

Well when I tuck my shirt in it's often when I'm lying down on a bed facing a young woman, so I honestly don't know what you mean. ;)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:48:01 PM
Nothing about Trumps campaign screamed competence last time either and wasn't it something like 1/127,000 targeted ads turned out to be Russian bots last time ? You really think that swung the election ?
Have a look at how Mercer analyticals actually work, they're winning elections for right wing govs all over the world via Farcebook Tw@ter and the likes.
I agree they wont be as effective this time and early voting negates a lot of the power of the specific targeting of the individual in key states, designed to make people angry on the way to the polling booth on election day.
While I think and hope Biden will win I dont trust polls and I don't count my chickens before they've hatched.

But last time he was also an unknown quantity and not the incumbent defending his record. And dont forget he lost the popular vote.

I'm not counting chickens either but I'd rather worry about worst case scenario should it happen rather than before.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 03:03:16 AM
Biden, Black Eyed Peas, and Jennifer Hudson.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jk7LPpY8pXM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jk7LPpY8pXM</a>


I actually think that's excellent.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:43:59 PM
Apparently the Trump gang (Mackininny) gave Leslie Stahl a rather hefty volume which they said was their successes in healthcare policy.
Released promo pics of the handover... including a shot which appears to show empty pages. :lmao
People have now looked back and the book has been a regular prop along with those stacks of empty copier paper and empty Manila files at Trump photo opps.
Rumours she asked him upfront about the empty book along with a question about his Chinese ban account after letting him ramble on about how bad Jina was.
Cue storm out of interview.

Not forgetting the "Pandemic Response Plan" that she showed off a few months ago.  She'd got someone to print off the previous response plan onto loose A4 sheets and staple it in the corner and said "This was Obama's one", then produced some leather bound tome and said "and this is Trumps".  That was it.  No actual comment on the content just out and out judging things by their covers...covers they themselves had chosen.  ::)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Not sure if this has been posted

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-biden-election-map/

If Biden wins Florida then it becomes v v difficult for Trump to get 270. Obvious I know but fun to have a play around
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Didn't realize the ticket is Stahl-Harris now

Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump
I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted takeout interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and magnificently brilliant answers to their Qs.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:16:57 PM
Didn't realize the ticket is Stahl-Harris now

Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump
I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted takeout interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and magnificently brilliant answers to their Qs.

It never ceases to amaze me how some people get inverted commas so so wrong when used in that way.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 03:03:16 AM
Biden, Black Eyed Peas, and Jennifer Hudson.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jk7LPpY8pXM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jk7LPpY8pXM</a>



That's tremendous
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:16:57 PM
Didn't realize the ticket is Stahl-Harris now

Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump
I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted takeout interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and magnificently brilliant answers to their Qs.

It's worth repeating my assertion that this guy is such an expert projectionist that his next job should be working in a cinema.

He is so desperate to take the air out of this balloon before it bursts, and probably try to kill the ratings it will receive.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:26:35 PM
It's worth repeating my assertion that this guy is such an expert projectionist that his next job should be working in a cinema.

He is so desperate to take the air out of this balloon before it bursts, and probably try to kill the ratings it will receive.

Whereas, deliciously, his constant harping on about it will probably encourgage a larger viewership.  Devin Nunes' Cow springs to mind
