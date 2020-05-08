It's bollocks I think.



Just another Trump mouthpiece to try and cast doubt over the upcoming election results.



Ratcliffe is a former Republican congressman and Democrats have been critical of his choice to selectively declassify documents to help Trump.



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/21/russia-iran-us-voter-data-security-fbi-election



Rachel Maddow had it as the focus of her show after several of her viewers sent her copies of the intimidating emails (the persons email address, real name & home address were on the emails). They were threatened with retribution if they didnt vote Trump.Ratcliffe, the unqualified Trump DNI appointee called press conference to announce that it was being investigated, with very few details given, but was at pains to make out that Iran (posing as Proud Boys) was responsible for this in an effort to embarrass Trump. No mention of Russia as the other foreign power involved. The logic of this escapes me. Ratcliffe had the directors of FBI & DHS in attendance, neither of who spoke nor took questions. AG Barr was conspicuous by his absence.It seems to me that these efforts have been exposed & the Trumpzis at the head of law enforcement have tried to get out in front of it, by suggesting it was an attack on Trump, never mind the security implications of someone being able to get their hands on electoral registration details for nefarious purposes .