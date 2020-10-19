« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 158136 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4520 on: October 19, 2020, 08:34:21 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on October 19, 2020, 08:19:10 PM
I used to fly EasyJet quite a lot to be fair.

Jokes aside I fucking wish Bidens chances were as high as the chance of an Easyjet flight landing successfully.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4521 on: October 19, 2020, 08:35:11 PM »
Just voted hope it helps!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4522 on: October 19, 2020, 08:48:19 PM »
Who for?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4523 on: October 19, 2020, 10:15:49 PM »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 12:17:41 AM »
Only casually been looking at this election and i assumed Biden was a shoe in. The bookies here have it at 6/4, 4/6 in favour of Biden.

Quite shocked how close it is considering everything ive seen and read.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 04:09:33 AM »
Quote from: Chakan on October 19, 2020, 08:35:11 PM
Just voted hope it helps!

Well in, the Vatican! Are you a priest?  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4526 on: Yesterday at 05:10:04 AM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on October 19, 2020, 06:57:45 PM
Outside of his rally today - I see it all the time, believe me his base is huge and it wouldn't surprise me one bit if the polls are wrong again.

You could be right. But the polling methods have been tweaked slightly since last time to try to capture what 2016 polls didn't. So the numbers should be more reliable.

Also, he is the incumbent so opinion of him is baked in. So if Biden is polling north of 50 in a state it looks bleak for Trump.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4527 on: Yesterday at 07:40:43 AM »
Remember, people are just as likely to vote for party as for man, and demographics are in play too.

Just about any Republican candidate should poll in the high 30s to low 40s at a minimum. There's a lot of bet hedging amongst the polling experts and commentators as they don't want their fingers burned again.

I think there's an overcorrect in Trump's figures carried through from 2016.  TV news anchors are trying to manage expectations on what to expect on election night in terms of results, warning it's more likely to be an election week.

What we're seeing is a guard against complacency. But it's human to worry when it comes to an object like Trump, who keeps beating the odds.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4528 on: Yesterday at 08:51:34 AM »
I think his latest Dumb Bastards and Fauci attack wont bring many undecided over to him the same way Hilarys emails did.
His base love it and cheer it but they are pig ignorant or rich tax dodgers so will vote for Trump regardless. I think the undecided are being given a stark choice this time
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4529 on: Yesterday at 09:46:15 AM »
The Biden article in the New York Post (Murdoch's American Sun) dodgy as fuck:

The article named two sources: Stephen K. Bannon ... and Rudolph W. Giuliani   

(the article suggested that Joseph R. Biden Jr. had used his position to enrich his son Hunter when he was vice president)

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/18/business/media/new-york-post-hunter-biden.html
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4530 on: Yesterday at 09:47:44 AM »
Trump's presidency is falling apart like his steaks, his wines, his airline, and his university. He has always been about the branding and no content.

The Republicans can claim they're just reusing their 2016 party platform all they want; we all know Trump is just too lazy to work on something, let alone learn it well enough to discuss.  He thinks the bluster that passes for his charm and charisma will woo the crowds again, but the history I alluded to above tells a very different story.

Nothing he has ever done has lasted. Even his own inner circle realise trying to launch investigations into his opponents at this stage of an election cycle will only cost him support. All that's left to him is to try and steal it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4531 on: Yesterday at 09:50:25 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 09:46:15 AM
The Biden article in the New York Post (Murdoch's American Sun) dodgy as fuck:

The article named two sources: Stephen K. Bannon ... and Rudolph W. Giuliani   

(the article suggested that Joseph R. Biden Jr. had used his position to enrich his son Hunter when he was vice president)

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/18/business/media/new-york-post-hunter-biden.html

The same article that was so toxic that it's own author refused to put his name on it, so they slapped some female journalist's name on it at random without telling her?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4532 on: Yesterday at 10:03:45 AM »
Supreme Court reject PA GOP request to cut off mail-in voting, CNN reports.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4533 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:03:45 AM
Supreme Court reject PA GOP request to cut off mail-in voting, CNN reports.

How could there even be such a request reaching the highest court in the land? If some of the stuff we are seeing was occurring in other parts of the world there would be international election monitoring on site at this stage. Then again when people are screaming about Russian interference in the election process perhaps they should look closer to home why its happening as the USA has supposedly interfered in twice as much foreign elections as any other country.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4534 on: Yesterday at 11:06:48 AM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:56:50 AM
How could there even be such a request reaching the highest court in the land? If some of the stuff we are seeing was occurring in other parts of the world there would be international election monitoring on site at this stage. Then again when people are screaming about Russian interference in the election process perhaps they should look closer to home why its happening as the USA has supposedly interfered in twice as much foreign elections as any other country.

Not sure of the process but Supreme Court was unable to make a decision because it was tied at 4-4 (judges).  So defaults to PA legal decision I think. 

Of course it highlights the impact of implementation of Trumps current nomination to the Supreme Court. 

Given it was 4-4 Id assume one of the Republican judges voted with Dems but not sure.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4535 on: Yesterday at 11:36:15 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:40:43 AM
Remember, people are just as likely to vote for party as for man, and demographics are in play too.

Just about any Republican candidate should poll in the high 30s to low 40s at a minimum. There's a lot of bet hedging amongst the polling experts and commentators as they don't want their fingers burned again.

I think there's an overcorrect in Trump's figures carried through from 2016.  TV news anchors are trying to manage expectations on what to expect on election night in terms of results, warning it's more likely to be an election week.

What we're seeing is a guard against complacency. But it's human to worry when it comes to an object like Trump, who keeps beating the odds.

You would hope that at the very least, tightening polls would lead to a higher turn out. If people really thought it was a 60-40 Biden shoe-in, they might not bother, especially with all the electoral obstacles being put in peoples way to stop them voting Democrat.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4536 on: Yesterday at 11:42:31 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:06:48 AM
Not sure of the process but Supreme Court was unable to make a decision because it was tied at 4-4 (judges).  So defaults to PA legal decision I think. 

Of course it highlights the impact of implementation of Trumps current nomination to the Supreme Court. 

Given it was 4-4 Id assume one of the Republican judges voted with Dems but not sure.
CJ Roberts.

Funny that the decision to repeal the Voters Rights Act was made on the basis that states could be trusted to run their own elections fairly. But once Pennsylvania decided to allow people who mailed their ballots on/before election day to be counted, those 4 republican justices said 'That's for the federal govt to decide'. Disgusting hypocrites. That's why they want Barrett on the court - to overturn whichever electoral law that would ensure fair and free elections.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4537 on: Yesterday at 02:26:04 PM »
This is interesting from the archives. First because it shows how long Joe Biden has been around. Secondly because he called it right on the Falklands (an Argentinian act of aggression) when many Reaganites were keen to stay neutral so as not to upset their fascist friends in the Argentinian military Junta.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3C9hxsRO7pI&feature=emb_logo
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4538 on: Yesterday at 02:26:43 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:47:44 AM
Trump's presidency is falling apart like his steaks, his wines, his airline, and his university. He has always been about the branding and no content.

The Republicans can claim they're just reusing their 2016 party platform all they want; we all know Trump is just too lazy to work on something, let alone learn it well enough to discuss.  He thinks the bluster that passes for his charm and charisma will woo the crowds again, but the history I alluded to above tells a very different story.

Nothing he has ever done has lasted. Even his own inner circle realise trying to launch investigations into his opponents at this stage of an election cycle will only cost him support. All that's left to him is to try and steal it.

Summing up my point:

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/XlOwXHEYtwE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/XlOwXHEYtwE</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4539 on: Yesterday at 08:33:06 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:26:04 PM
This is interesting from the archives. First because it shows how long Joe Biden has been around. Secondly because he called it right on the Falklands (an Argentinian act of aggression) when many Reaganites were keen to stay neutral so as not to upset their fascist friends in the Argentinian military Junta.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3C9hxsRO7pI&feature=emb_logo
That's brilliant isn't it, he's absolutely solid in his opinion.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4540 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 PM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:36:14 PM
So, I was encouraged to look into the detail behind the NY Post story regarding Hunter Biden - Joe Biden potential corruption.

Some have claimed that it is a conspiracy theory. However, there is no evidence that it is a conspiracy theory.

1. The Biden campaign response to the story has been not a categorical denial of the story, quite the opposite. They have stated when questioned that "we have checked the VPs official diary for the days in question and these meetings did not happen" - however one would obviously be smart enough to not put them on the official register ...

Biden's campaign other response has been to suggest that because Twitter was censoring the story that this made it unworthy of receiving a response. This is the Twitter that now tells us hacked materials can't be published when they affect Biden, but of course had no problem trending Trump's illegally hacked tax returns by the NY Times or the Atlantic story which has no corroborating evidence that Trump smeared combat veterans on a trip to France.

2. The Direction for National Intelligence John Ratcliffe states that the laptop is genuine. Linked is the interview on Fox regarding Hunter Biden's e-mails where he condemns Adam Schiff's attempts to describe it as Russian disinformation. https://nypost.com/2020/10/19/john-ratcliffe-info-on-hunter-biden-laptop-not-russian-disinformation/

For those unaware: The director of national intelligence is the United States Government Cabinet-level official required by the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 to:  serve as head of the seventeen-member United States Intelligence Community  direct and oversee the National Intelligence Program  serve as an advisor, upon invitation, to the President of the United States and his executive offices of the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council about intelligence matters related to national security

3. Associates of Hunter Biden's business ventures e.g. Devon Archer have confirmed to news organisations that the e-mails revealed on the laptop are authentic.


The evidence at this point is pretty damning that the e-mails are accurate and credible. Biden needs to be challenged about this corruption.

Oh FFS.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4541 on: Yesterday at 10:44:31 PM »
I mean, if Biden was corrupt, does it matter?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4542 on: Yesterday at 10:53:36 PM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:48:42 PM
It might not matter. That's for voters to decide, but I think attempts to try and cover it up when it's clearly in the public interest is a disservice to the electorate.

What is a disservice is that c*nt Trump even being on the ballot paper.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4543 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 PM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:36:14 PM
So, I was encouraged to look into the detail behind the NY Post story regarding Hunter Biden - Joe Biden potential corruption.

Some have claimed that it is a conspiracy theory. However, there is no evidence that it is a conspiracy theory.

1. The Biden campaign response to the story has been not a categorical denial of the story, quite the opposite. They have stated when questioned that "we have checked the VPs official diary for the days in question and these meetings did not happen" - however one would obviously be smart enough to not put them on the official register ...

Biden's campaign other response has been to suggest that because Twitter was censoring the story that this made it unworthy of receiving a response. This is the Twitter that now tells us hacked materials can't be published when they affect Biden, but of course had no problem trending Trump's illegally hacked tax returns by the NY Times or the Atlantic story which has no corroborating evidence that Trump smeared combat veterans on a trip to France.

2. The Director for National Intelligence John Ratcliffe states that the laptop is genuine. Linked is the interview on Fox regarding Hunter Biden's e-mails where he condemns Adam Schiff's attempts to describe it as Russian disinformation. https://nypost.com/2020/10/19/john-ratcliffe-info-on-hunter-biden-laptop-not-russian-disinformation/

For those unaware: The director of national intelligence is the United States Government Cabinet-level official required by the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 to:  serve as head of the seventeen-member United States Intelligence Community  direct and oversee the National Intelligence Program  serve as an advisor, upon invitation, to the President of the United States and his executive offices of the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council about intelligence matters related to national security

3. Associates of Hunter Biden's business ventures e.g. Devon Archer have confirmed to news organisations that the e-mails revealed on the laptop are authentic by providing their own personal copies of those emails. It proves they were sent by Hunter Biden.


The evidence at this point is pretty damning that the e-mails are accurate and credible. Biden needs to be challenged about this corruption.

I stopped highlighting (and reading) after these two things - you are full of shit. Like completely full of shit - and I hope you crawl back under whatever hole you slinked out of.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4544 on: Yesterday at 10:57:02 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:54:04 PM
I stopped highlighting (and reading) after these two things - you are full of shit. Like completely full of shit - and I hope you crawl back under whatever hole you slinked out of.

Well the next sentence had 'John Ratcliffe' and 'interview on Fox' in it, so best you stopped when you did.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4545 on: Yesterday at 10:58:45 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:57:02 PM
Well the next sentence had 'John Ratcliffe' and 'interview on Fox' in it, so best you stopped when you did.

Leave him for the mods,  people. Dont bite.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4546 on: Yesterday at 11:06:13 PM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Yesterday at 10:36:14 PM
So, I was encouraged to look into the detail behind the NY Post story regarding Hunter Biden - Joe Biden potential corruption.

Some have claimed that it is a conspiracy theory. However, there is no evidence that it is a conspiracy theory.

1. The Biden campaign response to the story has been not a categorical denial of the story, quite the opposite. They have stated when questioned that "we have checked the VPs official diary for the days in question and these meetings did not happen" - however one would obviously be smart enough to not put them on the official register ...

Biden's campaign other response has been to suggest that because Twitter was censoring the story that this made it unworthy of receiving a response. This is the Twitter that now tells us hacked materials can't be published when they affect Biden, but of course had no problem trending Trump's illegally hacked tax returns by the NY Times or the Atlantic story which has no corroborating evidence that Trump smeared combat veterans on a trip to France.

2. The Director for National Intelligence John Ratcliffe states that the laptop is genuine. Linked is the interview on Fox regarding Hunter Biden's e-mails where he condemns Adam Schiff's attempts to describe it as Russian disinformation. https://nypost.com/2020/10/19/john-ratcliffe-info-on-hunter-biden-laptop-not-russian-disinformation/

For those unaware: The director of national intelligence is the United States Government Cabinet-level official required by the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 to:  serve as head of the seventeen-member United States Intelligence Community  direct and oversee the National Intelligence Program  serve as an advisor, upon invitation, to the President of the United States and his executive offices of the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council about intelligence matters related to national security

3. Associates of Hunter Biden's business ventures e.g. Devon Archer have confirmed to news organisations that the e-mails revealed on the laptop are authentic by providing their own personal copies of those emails. It proves they were sent by Hunter Biden.


The evidence at this point is pretty damning that the e-mails are accurate and credible. Biden needs to be challenged about this corruption.

Stop posting Murdoch BS. You're no better than an apologist for fascism.

Wait a minute.

No, you are a fascist. We don't tolerate slime.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4547 on: Today at 12:00:31 AM »
Has the bot been banned?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4548 on: Today at 12:27:08 AM »
Sounds like hes thrown a wobbly in the middle of an interview and gone off in a sulk...

Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about...

...Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!

From Kaitlin Collins

Quote
Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today. He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence, @abdallahcnn and I are told by sources.

Biden and Harris were also interviewed by 60 Minutes & all are scheduled to appear in the same program. While Biden and Harris taped their interviews separately, Trump and Pence were scheduled to appear on camera together. They ultimately did not and Pence taped his separately.

What a baby.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4549 on: Today at 01:07:04 AM »
I like how he has a description of what the Director of National Intelligence's role is in the government is copy pasted directly from Wikipedia to give it an air of non-partisan credibility.  Maybe he should also have wiki searched who John Ratcliffe is?

Ratcliffe has staunchly supported Trump's criticism of the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, in particular the origins of the investigation, contending "it does appear that there were crimes committed during the Obama administration."[89] Ratcliffe has stated that he has "seen no evidence" that Russian interference in the 2016 election helped get Trump elected.[81] He has described court-approved surveillance of the Trump campaign as spying.[81] He has claimed without evidence that the Russia probe may have been tainted by a criminal conspiracy.[11]

Ratcliffe also falsely claimed that the Steele dossier, which he described as a "fake, phony dossier", was the start of the Russia probe.[94] The House Republican intelligence committee's own memo about the Russia probe had said that it was information about George Papadopoulos that set off an investigation by the FBI in July 2016.[94]

He is stooge that is why he is in that position.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4550 on: Today at 01:45:04 AM »
Stop feeding the troll. That's what he/she/it wants.
