I like how he has a description of what the Director of National Intelligence's role is in the government is copy pasted directly from Wikipedia to give it an air of non-partisan credibility. Maybe he should also have wiki searched who John Ratcliffe is?



Ratcliffe has staunchly supported Trump's criticism of the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, in particular the origins of the investigation, contending "it does appear that there were crimes committed during the Obama administration."[89] Ratcliffe has stated that he has "seen no evidence" that Russian interference in the 2016 election helped get Trump elected.[81] He has described court-approved surveillance of the Trump campaign as spying.[81] He has claimed without evidence that the Russia probe may have been tainted by a criminal conspiracy.[11]



Ratcliffe also falsely claimed that the Steele dossier, which he described as a "fake, phony dossier", was the start of the Russia probe.[94] The House Republican intelligence committee's own memo about the Russia probe had said that it was information about George Papadopoulos that set off an investigation by the FBI in July 2016.[94]



He is stooge that is why he is in that position.