US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Yesterday at 08:34:21 PM
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:19:10 PM
I used to fly EasyJet quite a lot to be fair.

Jokes aside I fucking wish Bidens chances were as high as the chance of an Easyjet flight landing successfully.
Yesterday at 08:35:11 PM
Just voted hope it helps!
Yesterday at 08:48:19 PM
Who for?
Yesterday at 10:15:49 PM
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Today at 12:17:41 AM
Only casually been looking at this election and i assumed Biden was a shoe in. The bookies here have it at 6/4, 4/6 in favour of Biden.

Quite shocked how close it is considering everything ive seen and read.
Today at 04:09:33 AM
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:35:11 PM
Just voted hope it helps!

Well in, the Vatican! Are you a priest?  ;D
Today at 05:10:04 AM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:57:45 PM
Outside of his rally today - I see it all the time, believe me his base is huge and it wouldn't surprise me one bit if the polls are wrong again.

You could be right. But the polling methods have been tweaked slightly since last time to try to capture what 2016 polls didn't. So the numbers should be more reliable.

Also, he is the incumbent so opinion of him is baked in. So if Biden is polling north of 50 in a state it looks bleak for Trump.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Today at 07:40:43 AM
Remember, people are just as likely to vote for party as for man, and demographics are in play too.

Just about any Republican candidate should poll in the high 30s to low 40s at a minimum. There's a lot of bet hedging amongst the polling experts and commentators as they don't want their fingers burned again.

I think there's an overcorrect in Trump's figures carried through from 2016.  TV news anchors are trying to manage expectations on what to expect on election night in terms of results, warning it's more likely to be an election week.

What we're seeing is a guard against complacency. But it's human to worry when it comes to an object like Trump, who keeps beating the odds.
