Remember, people are just as likely to vote for party as for man, and demographics are in play too.



Just about any Republican candidate should poll in the high 30s to low 40s at a minimum. There's a lot of bet hedging amongst the polling experts and commentators as they don't want their fingers burned again.



I think there's an overcorrect in Trump's figures carried through from 2016. TV news anchors are trying to manage expectations on what to expect on election night in terms of results, warning it's more likely to be an election week.



What we're seeing is a guard against complacency. But it's human to worry when it comes to an object like Trump, who keeps beating the odds.